Top news of the day: Congress says Rahul Gandhi will appeal Surat court verdict against him in defamation case; Parliament logjam continues over Adani issue, and more

March 23, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi gets two years imprisonment in defamation case filed in Surat, granted bail

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years imprisonment by a local court in Gujarat’s Surat on March 23, 3023, in a criminal defamation case filed against him over his remark on the “Modi surname” that he had allegedly made during campaigning for 2019 parliamentary polls. He was granted bail. The Congress said Mr. Gandhi will file an appeal against the verdict, and alleged that he was being “punished” for raising his voice for the truth.

Does Congress want Rahul Gandhi to have complete freedom to abuse, asks BJP

Former Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for questioning the Surat court’s order by reportedly noting that there were several changes in the judges hearing the matter.

Parliament logjam continues over Adani issue

The Lok Sabha approved the Union Budget envisaging a total expenditure of around ₹45 lakh crore for 2023-24 without any discussion. Amid din and continuous uproar by the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani issue, Speaker Om Birla applied guillotine and put Demands for Grants of all Ministries for voting. After the passage of the Demands for Grants, Mr. Birla adjourned the proceedings for the day. The Rajya Sabha too was adjourned for the day within a minute of resuming post-lunch.

Parliamentary panel recommends new law to define power, functions of CBI

The federal probe agency was established in 1963. It is governed by the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, enacted to regulate the functioning of the special police establishment set up in 1941 to investigate cases of bribery and corruption involving purchases and supplies during World War II.

After high coverage of primary COVID vaccination, precautionary dose uptake stands at 27%: Health Ministry data

The Union Health Ministry maintained that at present Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the predominant variant with no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation and/or mortality which has been reported.

Rahul Gandhi mismanaged the Himanta episode, Ghulam Nabi Azad in his upcoming autobiography

The book, that promises to reveal several backroom stories and humourous anecdotes, will be launched on April 5.

Naveen, Mamata resolve to make federal structure strong, permanent

The two chief ministers held a meeting at the conclusion of Ms. Banerjee’s three-day visit to Odisha.

Tamil Nadu Assembly readopts Bill against online gambling

The Bill was tabled again in the House since Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi returned it on March 6 saying it was an ultra virus for the Constitution and against the judgments of courts. The Bill was first adopted in the Assembly on October 19, 2022.

Fresh Supreme Court bench to be set up to hear pleas challenging polygamy, ‘nikah halala’

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala was urged by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, who has filed a PIL on the issue, that section 494 of the Indian Penal Code allows ploygamy, halala etc. and needs to be struck down.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian fighter in West Bank raid on first day of Ramadan

A statement from Israeli border police said its undercover unit was involved in a raid early on Thursday to arrest a Palestinian man suspected of involvement in several shooting attacks. The forces surrounded the house he was in and fired at the man after he aimed a weapon at them, the border police said.

Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs, trims forecasts

The company expects annual revenue growth to be in the range of 8% to 10% in local currency, compared to 8% to 11% expected previously.

India bag silver, bronze in mixed team events at shooting World Cup

India have taken their medals tally in the competition to four, including one gold, a silver and two bronze.

Nikhat, Nitu cruise into final of Boxing World Championships

Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) advanced to the final of the Women’s World Championships with stellar semifinal wins in New Delhi on Thursday. While Nikhat out-punched Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia 5-0, Nitu eked out a 5-2 victory over Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.