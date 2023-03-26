Top news of the day: Congress protests at Rajghat against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification; ISRO successfully launches heaviest payload rocket mission with 36 satellites, and more

March 26, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

Our family nurtured democracy of this country with their blood, says Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra trained her guns on the ruling BJP and vowed to keep fighting for the people at the party’s ‘Sankalap Satyagraha’ to protest against the move to disqualify Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi updates Twitter bio, describes himself as ‘Dis’Qualified MP’

Mr. Gandhi changed his bio on Twitter where he described himself as a “’Dis’Qualified MP”. He also wrote “’Dis’Qualified MP” on his the official Wayanad Twitter account.

ISRO successfully launches heaviest payload rocket mission LVM3-M3 OneWeb India-2 carrying 36 satellites

This is the second mission for Network Access Associates Limited, United Kingdom (OneWeb Group Company) under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) to launch 72 satellites to Low-Earth Orbits. The first set of 36 satellites was launched in LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 mission on October 23, 2022.

India summons High Commissioner of Canada over actions of separatist elements

An event to be attended by the Indian envoy to Canada in British Columbia Province had to be cancelled due to security concerns after a violent protest by Khalistan supporters.

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Separatist Sikhs, who gathered outside the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington DC on March 25, used abusive language and openly threatened Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The Ambassador was not in the embassy at the time of the protest.

Mann ki Baat | PM Modi urges people to embrace organ donation

Those who donate their organs after death are “godlike” to recipients, he said in his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio broadcast, adding that people’s preference for it can save and make many lives.

India records 1,890 new COVID-19 cases, highest in 149 days

The country had recorded 2,208 cases in a single day on October 28, 2022.

Biden declares emergency as crews dig through storm wreckage

At least 25 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Mississippi as the massive storm ripped through several towns on its hour-long path. One man was killed after his trailer home flipped several times in Alabama.

‘Not a crime, not a misdemeanor’: former U.S. President Donald Trump dismisses NY probe

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating a $130,000 payment from Mr. Trump’s office to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Union Ministers flag off first Delhi-Dharamshala flight

The first IndiGo airlines’ Delhi-Dharamshala-Delhi flight was flagged off by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (Retd.) V.K. Singh.

Boxing | Nikhat wins her second World Championships title

Nikhat becomes only the second Indian after the legendary M.C. Mary Kom to win the prestigious title twice.