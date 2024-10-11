Top news of the day: Congress formally extends support to National Conference in J&K; Japanese atomic bomb survivors group gets peace Nobel, and more

Congress formally extends support to NC to form J&K government

The Congress Legislature Party passed a resolution and signed letters of support to the NC.

J&K poll verdict disapproval of unilateral changes of 2019, says Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

The Mirwaiz, who addressed the Friday congregation at the Jama Masjid in Srinagar, said those voted to power must be “respectful to the voters’ message” and “fulfil the promise they made to restore the legal safeguards and the rights snatched from them in 2019”.

New BJP government in Haryana to be sworn in on October 15

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana is likely to be held in Panchkula on October 15. Preparations are under way for the event.

Nobel Peace Prize 2024 awarded to Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo

The Prize was awarded for the organisation’s efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again.

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in ₹5,600-crore drug seizure case

The ED is conducting the probe, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, against main accused Tushar Goel along with Himanshu Kumar, Aurangzeb Siddiqui, and Bharat Kumar.

Noel Tata succeeds Ratan as chairman of Tata Trusts

Noel Naval Tata succeeds Ratan Tata, who died on October 9, 2024. They condoled the demise of Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts, and recalled his yeoman services not only to the Tata Group but also to nation building, the Tata Trusts said in a statement.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Junior doctors’ fast unto death enters 6th day, one critical

A doctor named Aniket Mahato was admitted to the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital after his health condition deteriorated due to continuous fasting since October 6, 2024.

Two Agniveers killed as shell explodes during firing practice in Nashik

A team of Agniveers was firing an Indian field gun when one of the shells exploded. The duo sustained injuries and were pronounced dead at the hospital, an official said.

PM Modi leaves for home after ‘productive’ visit to Laos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits during his two-day visit to the Laos.

India expresses concern over the Israel-Lebanon conflict

India said it was “concerned” at the “deteriorating” security situation in parts of West Asia, amid reports that United Nations peacekeepers have been caught in the intensified fighting in southern Lebanon.

Putin begins visit to Turkmenistan for forum with regional leaders, including Iran

The Russian President will be speaking at an international forum with Central Asian leaders and the President of Iran.

Industrial output shrank 0.1% in August; manufacturing output grows 1%

The National Statistical Office said it is likely that the decline in the growth of Mining sector is due to heavy rainfall during the month.

India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Men in blue eye series sweep, runs from openers

The Indian bunch under Gautam Gambhir has shown an insatiable hunger for victory, and doubters can glance back at its result-oriented approach during the rain-marred Kanpur Test against the same opposition a few days ago.