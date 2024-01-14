Top news of the day: Congress begins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur; Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by March 15, and more

January 14, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

Congress launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur; Rahul, Kharge hit out at PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday embarked on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Thoubal in Manipur with a promise to bring peace and harmony in the ethnic violence-hit State. Addressing a public meeting in Thoubal, Mr. Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying perhaps for the BJP and the RSS, Manipur was not a part of India.

Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by March 15

According to latest government figures, there are 88 Indian military personnel in the Maldives.

After quitting Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

After quitting Congress, former Union Minister Milind Deora, an close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on January 14. Earlier in the day, Mr. Deora announced his resignation from the grand old party, bringing an end to his family’s 55-year association with Congress.

BSP Lok Sabha member Danish Ali joins Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

“I have arrived here after much soul searching. In the atmosphere prevailing in the country, I had two options. Either to accept the status quo and ignore the exploitation of Dalits, backwards, tribals, minorities and other marginalised and poor sections, or to launch an all-out campaign against this atmosphere of fear, hate, exploitation and the deepening divide in the country. My conscience pushed me to take the second option,” Mr Ali said in a statement.

Spirit of Pongal evokes ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’: PM Modi

The same emotive connection of unity could be seen in his government’s programmes of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and Kashi-Saurashtra Sangamam, says PM Modi.

Delhi-NCR air pollution | Centre bans non-essential construction work, plying of polluting four-wheelers

Anticipating a prolonged period of severe air quality in New Delhi, the committee decided to implement GRAP Stage-III curbs immediately to prevent further deterioration.

Many flights delayed, cancelled and diverted at Chennai airport due to poor visibility

Many passengers were frustrated due to the delays and diversions and took to social media platforms as well.

India asks U.S. to permit domestic labs for fruit irradiation to cut trade cost

The issue was raised during the 14th India-U.S. Trade Policy Forum meeting in New Delhi on January 12.

Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward nearby settlement

Residents of Grindavik were previously evacuated from their homes in November.

Trump, Haley, DeSantis campaign in Iowa in the final days before the Republican caucuses

Mr. Trump, the heavy front-runner in the caucuses, opted for “tele-rallies” after cancelling larger in-person events due to a blizzard blanketing much of the State, but he remained confident as he looks for a big victory to blunt the potential rise of any rival.

Israel-Hamas war | Timeline of major events from the first 100 days

Israel and Hamas have been at war in Gaza for 100 days since gunmen from the Palestinian militant group ran amok in southern Israel, prompting a fierce Israeli military campaign in which almost 24,000 Palestinians have been killed.

PAK vs NZ, 2nd T20I | New Zealand beats Pakistan by 21 runs, leads 5-match series 2-0

Pakistan stumbled in the second half of its innings and was bowled out for 173 in the 20th over.

Australian Open tennis | Novak Djokovic launches bid for Grand slam history against qualifier

Women’s second seed Aryna Sabalenka starts her own title defence in sunny Melbourne, while men’s fifth seed Andrey Rublev is also in action.

