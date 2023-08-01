August 01, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

Manipur status report on FIRs shows complete breakdown of constitutional machinery from May to July: Supreme Court

The Manipur government’s status report on 6,523 FIRs points to an “absolute breakdown of the constitutional machinery” in the State since ethnic violence broke out at the beginning of May, the Supreme Court said on August 1. “This shows that from the beginning of May till the end of July, there was an absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery. There was no law in the State… a complete breakdown of law and order. If law and order cannot protect citizens, where are we left?” Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a three-judge Bench, asked the Manipur government, represented by Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta.

Haryana violence live updates | Day after violence, peace committees meetings held in Nuh, Sohna

A mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its naib imam, taking the toll in the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh district to five, police said on August 1. Authorities on August 1 imposed a curfew in Nuh where four people, including two home guards, were killed and many others injured on Monday, as Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij claimed that the violence was “engineered”. Internet services have been suspended in Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar areas. Police and administration are holding meetings with prominent members of both communities to ensure peace, said Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha to take up no-trust motion debate on August 8; Opposition walks out of BAC meet in protest

The Lok Sabha will debate the no-confidence between August 8and 10 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to reply to the Opposition-sponsored move on the last day. The decision was taken at the Lok Sabha’s business advisory committee (BAC) meeting as constituents of the INDIA alliance walked out in protest of the debate not being taken up on priority. “The debate on the no-confidence motion will begin on August 8 and continue till August 10 when the prime minister will reply to the debate,” a senior leader said.

Govt tables National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Lok Sabha

The Union Government on August 1 tabled the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha, seeking to replace an ordinance related to the control of services in the national capital. The proposed legislation, which has brought the Delhi Government and the Centre at loggerheads, empowers the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to have a final say in recommendations regarding the transfer and posting of Delhi Government officials, received the nod of the Union Cabinet on July 25.

Aung San Suu Kyi has some of her prison sentences reduced by Myanmar’s military-led government

Myanmar’s military-led government has reduced the prison sentences of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a clemency connected to a religious holiday in the Buddhist-majority country, state media said on August 1. Former President Win Myint also had his sentence reduced as part of the clemency granted to more than 7,000 prisoners. But Suu Kyi (78) still must serve a total of 27 years out of the 33 she was originally imprisoned for.

NCB busts India’s largest darknet-based LSD smuggling syndicate

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted the country’s largest darknet-based Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) smuggling syndicate named “Zambada cartel” with the arrest of three accused persons. This is the second such detection by the agency in the recent past. NCB Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh on August 1 said the cartel had planned to set up its first LSD outlet in India with a minimum stock of 1 lakh LSD blots, with international to-and-fro facilities.

Data | Hurdles to overcome before becoming ‘Digital India’

The digital payments system in India has grown significantly in recent years. Every neighbourhood kirana store now has a QR code scanner. Has the United Payments Interface (UPI) revolutionised how Indians carry out economic transactions? Has the popularity and ease of digital transactions brought about financial inclusion across the country? Where does India stand vis-à-vis other countries?

‘If Stokes texts me again I will delete it’: Moeen Ali again calls retirement after 5th Ashes Test

England spinner Moeen Ali will not be coming out of retirement again after helping England draw the Ashes series against Australia 2-2, he said on August 1. Moeen, 36, quit test cricket two years ago but was recalled to the squad in June after Jack Leach was injured following a text from captain Ben Stokes, playing four of the five matches in the series. He moved up the order to bat at number three following an injury to Ollie Pope and despite suffering a groin injury, took three wickets on the final day at The Oval as England won the last test by 49 runs.

PM in Pune Live Updates | ‘Tilak understood the importance of journalism,’ says Modi; Sharad Pawar shares dais with Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra has been conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune on August 1 at a function where NCP chief Sharad Pawar is the chief guest. Mr. Modi has been selected for the award, comprising a memento and citation, “in recognition of his supreme leadership and for awakening the feeling of patriotism among citizens.” Before the ceremony could begin, Mr. Pawar and Mr. Modi exchanged pleasantries. The duo are sharing dais after more than eight years since the latter visited Mr. Pawar’s political bastion in Baramati in February 2015 for an agricultural event.

At least 20 dead and 27 missing in floods surrounding China’s capital Beijing, thousands evacuated

Days of unusually heavy rains around China’s capital, Beijing, have flooded houses, torn apart roads and left at least 20 people dead and 27 missing, state media reported on August 1. The flooding prompted authorities to close train stations and evacuate people in vulnerable areas to school gyms. Cars were washed away and piled into stacks by the rushing waters. The level of rainfall is rarely seen in Beijing, which generally enjoys moderate, dry summers but has experienced record-breaking extended days of high temperatures this summer. Flooding in other parts of northern China that rarely see such large amounts of rain have led to scores of deaths.

At ₹14,359 crore, assets of Karnataka MLAs is highest among all States: ADR

The total assets of the 223 MLAs in Karnataka stands at a staggering ₹14,359 crore. This is the highest among all States and Union Territories in India. Karnataka is followed by Maharashtra at a distant second, where the assets of all its 284 MLAs amount to ₹6,679 crore, and Andhra Pradesh, whose 174 MLAs have assets amounting to ₹4,914 crore. This was revealed on August 1 by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW), which analysed the self-sworn affidavits of sitting MLAs in State Assemblies and Union Territories across India.

Patna High Court upholds Bihar’s caste-based survey in the State

The Patna High Court on August 1 upheld the Bihar caste-based survey (CBS) in the State. A Division Bench of Chief Justice K.V. Chandran dismissed the petitions filed against the decision of the State government to conduct the survey. The court allowed the State government to continue with the survey in Bihar. The Patna High Court on May 4 stayed the caste-based census in its interim order while hearing a petition challenging and seeking an interim stay on the survey.

NLC land acquisition issue | CPI (M) MLAs stopped from visiting Melvalayamadevi village

Amid the raging controversy over NLC India Ltd.’s (NLCIL) destruction of fertile farmlands in Melvalayamadevi village near Chidambaram in Cuddalore district last week, two MLAs, V.P. Nagaimaali of Kilvelur and M. Chinnadurai of Gandarvakottai belonging to the Communist Party of India (M) were prevented by the police from visiting Melvalayamadevi village on August 1.

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef off UNESCO danger list, still under ‘serious threat’

A UNESCO heritage committee on August 1 stopped short of listing Australia’s Great Barrier Reef as a site that is “in danger” but warned the world’s biggest coral reef ecosystem remained under “serious threat” from pollution and the warming of oceans. Australia has been lobbying for years to keep the reef - which contributes about A$6 billion ($4 billion) to the economy and supports 64,000 jobs - off the endangered list as it could lead to losing the heritage status, taking some shine off its attraction for tourists.

GST revenues register three-month high in July

India’s gross revenues from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hit a three-month high to cross ₹1.65 lakh crore in July. However, at 10.8%, it was the slowest uptick in collections since July 2021 compared to revenues from the same month last year. Revenues from domestic transactions and services imports grew 15% in July, which marked the fifth occasion that GST revenues have crossed the ₹1.6-lakh-crore mark during a month. Sequentially, July’s collections, for transactions undertaken in June, were 2.2% higher than the previous month’s GST kitty.

Madras High Court directs Chennai Traffic Police to crack down on road rule violators

The Madras High Court on Tuesday concurred with Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) that it may not be possible to ensure lane discipline among motorists on all roads in the city due to congestion and various other factors, but stressed that it was the duty of the police personnel to ensure the smooth flow of traffic so that the road users do not undergo hassles. Disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) petition, Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu wrote: “Traffic management, no doubt, is a complex issue wherein a greater efficiency would be required to maintain the same... We cannot expect marking of lanes for different category of vehicles at congested places or places where there is overcrowding.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.