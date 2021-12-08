Top news of the day: Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat killed in IAF helicopter crash; RBI holds rates citing uncertainty and fragile recovery, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Indian Air Force tweeted: “With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen. Bipin Rawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident.” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: “Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country.”

Indian Air Force helicopter crash | Will VIPs ever learn?

The tragic helicopter crash in the Nilgris is another addition to the long list of fatal accidents involving VVIPs. The weather forecast for the hilly area had indicated low clouds, high humidity and light rain. Images indicate that the helicopter had struck trees and crashed? Was the pilot pressurized to proceed?

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), based on an assessment of the macroeconomic situation and outlook, voted unanimously to maintain status quo with regard to the policy repo rate, and by a majority of 5 to 1 decided to retain the accommodative policy stance.

Bhima Koregaon case | Sudha Bharadwaj to be released on cash bond

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has said human rights lawyer and trade unionist Sudha Bharadwaj would be released from Byculla jail on a cash bond of ₹50,000 with one or more sureties in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Nagaland killings | Naga People’s Front MP says Amit Shah erred on facts

Lorho S. Pfoze demanded that the AFSPA in force in many northeastern States be repealed.

At the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, the Congress president said that credible steps must be taken to prevent the recurrence of ghastly tragedies like the Nagaland firing.

Major airframe assemblies indigenously developed by Indian industry, says Defence Ministry.

In the fight against all COVID-19 variants, WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said, “the best weapon we have right now is to get vaccinated.”

Mr. Scholz has pledged broad "continuity" with the policies of Ms. Merkel while making Germany greener and fairer.

The bill, which passed the House 363-70, asks the President to provide a ‘Grand Strategy With Respect to China’, advises the Secretary of Defence to deepen alliances in the Indo-Pacific and contains measures to reform how harassment and sexual assault in the U.S. armed forces are prosecuted, among other provisions.

The new office building in Gurugram will house teams from across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

England captain Joe Root won the toss, opted to bat and lost opener Rory Burns on the very first delivery of the Ashes series, a late swinging yorker from Australia paceman Mitchell Starc. It set the tone for the opening two sessions, which were more like open season for Australia's pace bowling pack.