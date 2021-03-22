Top news of the day: Centre tells States to increase interval between Covishield doses; Parliament passes Insurance (Amendment) Bill to raise FDI limit to 74%, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Centre on Monday wrote to States/UTs to increase the interval between two doses of Covishield to 4-8 weeks, stating that there is evidence of increased protection if the second dose of Covishield is administered between 6-8 weeks after the first dose.

The Lok Sabha on March 22 passed The Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which seeks to raise the limit for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in insurance companies from 49% to 74%. The Bill had earlier been cleared by the Rajya Sabha and now requires presidential assent to become law. Click here for today's parliamentary proceedings.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday informed the Supreme Court that his transfer order arrived “immediately after” he complained to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior leaders about the “corrupt malpractices” of State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from a U.S. study on its COVID-19 vaccine shows it is 79% effective. Although AstraZeneca's vaccine has been authorised in more than 50 countries, it has not yet been given the green light in the U.S. The U.S. study comprised 30,000 volunteers, 20,000 of whom were given the vaccine while the rest got dummy shots. The results were announced on March 22.

India on Monday reported 46,951 new COVID cases — highest single-day jump since November 7 last year — and an addition of over 3,000 new COVID cases as compared to Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

Malayalam cinema had a rich haul at the 67th National Film Awards announced on Monday, scooping up eleven awards including the award for the best film and the best debut film. Click here for the full list.

A Bill that seeks to make it clear that the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor" was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday amidst strong Opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party which said that the legislation is "unconstitutional".

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the government has taken a decision to reduce minimum age for liquor consumption in the city to 21 years from 25 years. He also said that they have take a decision to end government-run liquor stores.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will introduce an Uttar Pradesh-model legislation against ‘love jihad’ in Kerala if it comes to power in the State, the Union Minister D. V. Sadananda Gowda has said. The BJP would also make sure that the administration of devaswom boards was handed over to true devotees.

India’s Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan produced some excellent shooting to comfortably claim the gold medal in the 10m mixed air rifle event of the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi on March 22.