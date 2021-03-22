Top news of the day: Centre tells States to increase interval between Covishield doses; Parliament passes Insurance (Amendment) Bill to raise FDI limit to 74%, and more

Centre tells States to increase interval between Covishield doses
The Centre on Monday wrote to States/UTs to increase the interval between two doses of Covishield to 4-8 weeks, stating that there is evidence of increased protection if the second dose of Covishield is administered between 6-8 weeks after the first dose.
Lok Sabha passes Insurance (Amendment) Bill to raise FDI limit to 74%
The Lok Sabha on March 22 passed The Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which seeks to raise the limit for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in insurance companies from 49% to 74%. The Bill had earlier been cleared by the Rajya Sabha and now requires presidential assent to become law. Click here for today's parliamentary proceedings.
Ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh says he was transferred after complaining about Anil Deshmukh
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday informed the Supreme Court that his transfer order arrived “immediately after” he complained to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior leaders about the “corrupt malpractices” of State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
AstraZeneca says U.S. trial data shows vaccine 79% effective
AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from a U.S. study on its COVID-19 vaccine shows it is 79% effective. Although AstraZeneca's vaccine has been authorised in more than 50 countries, it has not yet been given the green light in the U.S. The U.S. study comprised 30,000 volunteers, 20,000 of whom were given the vaccine while the rest got dummy shots. The results were announced on March 22.
India reports 46,951 new COVID cases
India on Monday reported 46,951 new COVID cases — highest single-day jump since November 7 last year — and an addition of over 3,000 new COVID cases as compared to Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry.
Rich haul for Malayalam cinema at 67th National Film Awards
Malayalam cinema had a rich haul at the 67th National Film Awards announced on Monday, scooping up eleven awards including the award for the best film and the best debut film. Click here for the full list.
Lok Sabha passes Bill that seeks to clarify that 'Govt.' in Delhi means 'L-G'
A Bill that seeks to make it clear that the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor" was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday amidst strong Opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party which said that the legislation is "unconstitutional".
Minimum age for liquor consumption in Delhi reduced to 21 years
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the government has taken a decision to reduce minimum age for liquor consumption in the city to 21 years from 25 years. He also said that they have take a decision to end government-run liquor stores.
BJP will introduce law against ‘love jihad’ in Kerala if it comes to power: Sadananda Gowda
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will introduce an Uttar Pradesh-model legislation against ‘love jihad’ in Kerala if it comes to power in the State, the Union Minister D. V. Sadananda Gowda has said. The BJP would also make sure that the administration of devaswom boards was handed over to true devotees.
ISSF World Cup: Divyansh, Elavenil claim 10m mixed air rifle gold for India
India’s Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan produced some excellent shooting to comfortably claim the gold medal in the 10m mixed air rifle event of the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi on March 22.