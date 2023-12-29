Top news of the day: Centre, Assam government sign peace pact with pro-talks faction of ULFA; Vijayakant laid to rest with state honours, and more

December 29, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

Centre, Assam government sign peace pact with pro-talks faction of ULFA

The pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) on December 29 signed a peace accord with the central and Assam governments, agreeing to shun violence, disband the organisation and join the democratic process. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the signing of the accord in New Delhi, said it was a very big day for the people of Assam.

Vijayakant laid to rest with state honours

DMDK founder ‘Captain’ Vijayakant was laid to rest on December 29 at his party headquarters with full state honours. His body was kept at Chennai Island Grounds from 6 a.m. for the public to pay homage. The funeral procession, which began in the afternoon, reached the party headquarters in Koyambedu at about 6 p.m. His last rites were performed by his family members after dignitaries, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, paid their tributes.

President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to Bill for appointment of CEC, ECs

The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, has provisions to set up a search committee chaired by the Law Minister and two other persons not below the rank of secretary, to prepare a panel of five persons for consideration of the selection committee for appointment as CEC or ECs.

Congress says it will decide at appropriate time on Sonia Gandhi attending Ram Mandir consecration

The issue of handling the invitation for the consecration of Ram Temple has become politically sensitive and has been discussed at the highest level in the party.

Lalan Singh resigns as JD(U) president; Nitish Kumar will be new chief

Mr. Singh offered his resignation during the national executive committee meeting at the Constitution Club of India. His resignation has been accepted and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be the new president of the party.

25 Indians from grounded flight seeking asylum in France will be detained for 8 more days: Report

The 25 Indian asylum seekers who were part of the flight that was grounded in Châlons-Vatry airport near Paris will be detained for eight more days, according to French sources. The 25 people were among 303 passengers who boarded a plane operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines in Dubai last week. They were bound for Nicaragua but a refueling stopover at Vatry airport in northeastern France on December 21 resulted in the plane being grounded for four days after an anonymous tipoff.

Apple hack warnings | Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar rebuts Washington Post; says report has ‘half facts, fully embellished’

In a story published on December 27 in association with Amnesty, The Washington Post had reported that certain journalists had been targeted with the spyware on their iPhones, with the latest identified case occurring in October.

India has asked for extradition of Hafiz Saeed from Pakistan: MEA

Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has been in jail since 2019 after being convicted for several years in multiple terror finance cases along with some other leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

Israeli Army killed hostages, mistaking their cries for help as ‘ambush’

The Israel military published its findings on December 28 and concluded “that there was no malice in the event, and the soldiers carried out the right action to the best of their understanding of the event at that moment”.

China appoints naval commander as new Defence Minister

General Dong Jun , the commander of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), was appointed as Defence Minister by the NPC Standing Committee, official media in Beijing reported. The appointment comes two months after the summary dismissal of General Li Shangfu without any explanation.

Core sector growth skids to 6-month low in November

Steel production also rose at a 13-month low pace of 9.1%, while crude oil slipped back into contraction in November, declining 0.4%. Fertiliser production grew 3.4%, the slowest in three months, while natural gas output growth slowed to 7.6%.

AUS vs PAK | Cummins the hero as Australia beats Pakistan to clinch series

Set 317 for victory, Pakistan put up a stellar fight as they chased their first Test triumph in Australia since 1995. But they were dismissed for 237.