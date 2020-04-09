Top news of the day: Centre approves coronavirus package for States and UTs; legislators of Maharashtra and Karnataka to take 30% pay cut, and more

The 100% centrally-funded scheme will be utilised for immediate COVID-19 Emergency Response (amount of ₹7,774 crore) and rest for medium-term support (1-4 years). | No need to panic over availability of PPE: Health Ministry

The Maharashtra Cabinet decided to cut salaries of MLAs and MLCs by 30% from this month till March 2021. A similar decision was taken at the Karnataka Cabinet meeting held in Bengaluru. | Union Home Ministry’s control room to help stranded people, resolved 300 cases in a day

Study said lockdown could lead to “long-lasting adverse health outcomes”. | Do natural barriers keep COVID-19 at bay?

The Prime Minister’s remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump described Mr. Modi as “terrific” for allowing the export of hydroxychloroquine. | Brazilian President invokes Ramayana while seeking hydroxychloroquine from India

The Department of Financial Services also asked the beneficiaries not to believe in rumours and that they can withdraw the amount from ATMs, customer service points or banks as per their convenience. | Migrant worker contributes to Kerala CM’s Distress Relief Fund | NDRF distributes over 8,800 ‘dignity kits’ to lockdown-hit people

Police arrest man after the professionals lodge a complaint that he attacked them and touched them inappropriately. | Man thrashed after being accused of conspiracy to spread coronavirus

When asked about the possibility of extending the ongoing lockdown beyond April 14, Edappadi K. Palaniswami said, “The decision would be taken only on the basis of the severity of the spread [of the pandemic]. The spread has been increasing day by day... Every other day, Coronavirus spread has been on the rise.” | Class X exams unlikely to be cancelled in T.N.

Posing as policemen and doctors, they extract money from truck drivers and the public. | Migrant workers from Northeast feeling insecure to return to workplace, says manufacturers body

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik says the Cabinet decided that saving the lives of people was the topmost priority at this juncture. | Calcutta HC issues directives on curbing spread of disease in children protection homes

While Mr. Johnson is out of action, the country is entering what scientists say is the deadliest phase of the outbreak and the government is pondering the question of if and when to lift lockdown measures that have shut down much of the economy. | Global death toll tops 88,000 | Iran’s supreme leader suggests barring Ramadan gatherings

Fareportal, a New York-based global tech travel firm, refuses to give reasons for move; staff of its Pune unit also laid off. | World faces ‘worst economic fallout since Great Depression’, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva | Today’s top business news

His deteriorating health adding to the trauma, the 65-year-old Diwan has made a distress call to the Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra, requesting him to take his plea to the higher authorities. | Self-motivation is important: Ashwini Ponnappa

Non-coronavirus news:

Analysis | What’s next for the Bernie Sanders ‘revolution’?

Rockets hit U.S. air base in Afghanistan; no casualties

France rules Google must pay news firms for content

U.S.-Russian crew blasts off for International Space Station