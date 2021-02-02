Top news of the day: CBSE announces board exam schedule for classes X and XII; police block entry to journalists, others to protest site at Singhu Border, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 board examinations will be conducted in two shifts for the first time in order to reduce the total duration of the examination. The examination schedule, which includes 111 subjects, will be completed in 39 days, less than the alloted 45 days in the 2020 schedule. The afternoon shift will be held on four days, with papers in subjects that are not offered in schools abroad being conducted, said a CBSE statement.

At the Singhu border, Delhi Police has stopped entry of journalists and others wanting to visit the protesting farmers on Tuesday. The farmers have been on protest at the Singhu border against the three new agricultural laws passed by the Centre for over two months.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who has begun his second full week in office, will sign executive orders reviewing - and in some cases rescinding - his predecessor Donald Trump’s policies. These will include the establishment of a taskforce to unite minor children who had been separated from their parents at the southern border during the Trump administration, actions to address migration via the Southern border and orders regarding legal migration which could impact Indian citizens seeking work visas to the U.S.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine is being provided free of charge to States and UTs for vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of vaccination, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Follow Parliament updates here

Australia's cricket tour of South Africa has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement on February 2. Australian players were scheduled to fly out this month for a three-test series in March, but the touring side's cricket board said it had no choice but to postpone the trip due to the South African epidemic.

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to freelance journalist Mandeep Punia, who was arrested on January 31 by the Delhi Police at the Singhu border, where farmers are agitating against the three new Central agricultural laws.

Bhavya Lal, the Indian-American scientist who oversaw NASA’s transition under President Joe Biden’s administration, has been appointed as the Acting Chief of Staff of the U.S. space agency.

Congress leaders took to Twitter on Tuesday to target the Narendra Modi government over the Delhi Police’s arrangements to stop protesting farmers from entering the city.

The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed nearly 1,200 points while the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 14,600-level on Tuesday as the post-Budget rally continued for the second session. The Sensex ended 1,197.11 points or 2.46% higher at 49,797.72. The BSE gauge topped the 50,000-level briefly and swung 1,554 points during the day.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) the probe into the blast near the Israel embassy in New Delhi, officials said on February 2.