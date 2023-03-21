March 21, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

CBI trying all options to restore Interpol Red Notice against Mehul Choksi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 21 said it had taken up with the Commission for Control of Interpol’s Files (CCF) the serious shortcomings and the mistakes committed in reaching the “unfounded and perfunctory” decision to remove the Red Notice against fugitive Mehul Choksi. The agency has initiated measures to get the notice restored. The CCF is a separate body within the Interpol that is not under the control of the Interpol Secretariat and is mainly staffed by elected lawyers from different countries, said the agency in a statement.

IMF announces Sri Lanka programme aimed at island’s economic recovery

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on March 20 cleared a $3 billion-Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Sri Lanka, potentially unlocking more loans for the debt-ridden island nation that is struggling to recover from last year’s economic meltdown. “The objectives of the EFF-supported programme are to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, safeguarding financial stability, and stepping up structural reforms to unlock Sri Lanka’s growth potential,” the IMF said, of its 17th agreement with the island. Identifying corruption as a key issue, an IMF “governance diagnostic mission” has started assessing Sri Lanka’s governance and anti-corruption framework in its first such exercise in Asia, IMF officials said on March 21.

Deletion of name from Interpol notice strengthens Antiguan court’s concerns: Mehul Choksi’s spokesperson

The removal of his name from Interpol’s Red Corner Notice list “strengthens” the argument that India tried to “kidnap” fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, a spokesperson has said on his behalf. In a statement to The Hindu, the spokesperson alleged that the Government of India had attempted take Mr. Choksi illegally and that the court had received compelling evidence in this regard. “The report from the Antiguan police, and the evidence adduced by Mr Choksi in the ongoing High Court proceedings in Antigua, point to an alarming case of state orchestrated kidnap, torture and attempted rendition by the Indian government. The decision of Interpol to delete the Red Notice strengthens these concerns,” the spokesperson said in an email sent to The Hindu.

Delhi excise policy case: Court lists Manish Sisodia’s bail plea for March 24

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in excise policy case being probed by CBI to March 24. Mr. Sisodia was on Monday produced before the court virtually as presently he is in custody of the Enforcement Directorate till March 22. The court on March 20 extended the judicial custody of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader till April 3.

NSA invoked against Amritpal Singh, Punjab Govt tells High Court: Lawyer

Punjab Government on March 21 informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the stringent National Security Act has been invoked against radical preacher Amritpal Singh, claimed a lawyer. During a hearing on the habeas corpus petition seeking the preacher’s production in court, Justice N.S. Shekhawat also pulled up the State Government over Amritpal Singh giving police the slip on Saturday and called it an intelligence failure.

Delhi Budget approved by MHA, say L-G office sources

The Delhi Government’s Budget was approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs and it has been conveyed to the AAP dispensation, sources in the Lieutenant Governor’s office said on March 21, amid a row over the issue between the Centre and the city government. Earlier in the day, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the Budget file has been resent to the Union Home Ministry for approval. “The MHA has approved the Budget and conveyed it to the Delhi Government,” a source said.

Have right to respond in Parliament to totally baseless, unfair charges hurled at me: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asserted that he has the right to respond in Parliament to the “totally baseless” and “unfair charges” hurled at him by senior ministers in the Lok Sabha over his democracy remarks. In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Mr. Gandhi invoked Rule 357 which allows for “personal explanations” and also cited the example of BJP MP and then minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who invoked the Rule to give an explanation regarding comments made by Jyotiraditya Scindia in relation to him in Parliament. “I am making such a request again. I am seeking this permission under the conventions of Parliamentary practice, the constitutionally embedded rules of natural justice and Rule 357 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha,” he said in his letter to the Speaker.

Lok Sabha passes ₹1.48 lakh crore supplementary grants for FY’23 without debate

Lok Sabha on March 21 gave its approval to the Central Government to spend an additional ₹1.48 lakh crore during the current financial year 2022-23, amid uproar by Opposition parties on the Adani issue. On March 13, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had tabled the second batch of supplementary demands for grants in the House amounting to a total of ₹2,70,508.89 crore. “However, the net cash outgo aggregate is estimated at only ₹1,48,133.23 crore. The remaining expenditure will be matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to ₹1,22,374.37 crore,” said the statement on supplementary demands for grants.

SC asks govt. for data on death by hanging and a possible alternative mode of execution

The Supreme Court on March 21 asked the Centre to provide data which may point to a more dignified, less painful and socially acceptable method of executing prisoners other than death by hanging. A Bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha even mooted the setting up of an expert committee to relook at India’s method of putting to death its criminals. The Chief Justice said such a committee would have experts from the national law universities, professors of law, doctors and scientific persons. The Court indicated to the Centre, represented by Attorney General R. Venkataramani, that it needed some underlying data based on which it could examine if there was a more “humane” method of execution which would render death by hanging unconstitutional.

Tamil Nadu government to give ₹14,000 crop loan; ₹1,500 for allied activities through co-operative societies

The Tamil Nadu government will give ₹14,000 crop loan to farmers through co-operative societies besides ₹1,500 crore for other allied activities such as goat rearing, dairying, poultry and fisheries, in 2023-24, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M. R. K. Panneerselvam said, on March 21. The Minister who presented the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly announced allocation of ₹500 crore to provide incentive at the rate of ₹100 and ₹75 per quintal for fine and bold varieties respectively. He said that in 2022-23 kharif marketing season, 27.23 lakh tonnes of paddy were procured from 3,73 lakh farmers and ₹5,778 was disbursed so far.

NIA makes first arrest in NGO terror funding case in Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a close associate of a human rights activist in connection with its ongoing investigation into an NGO terror funding case here, an official said on Tuesday. Irfan Mehraj, a resident of Srinagar, was the first accused arrested following comprehensive investigations into the NGO terror funding case registered in October 2020, a spokesperson of the federal agency said. “Mehraj was a close associate of (human rights activist) Khurram Parvez and was working with his organisation, Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS),” he said.

Validity of electoral bonds scheme | Supreme Court fixes April 11 to examine whether petitions need to be referred to Constitution Bench

The Supreme Court on March 21 fixed April 11 to examine whether petitions challenging the validity of electoral bonds scheme need to be referred to a Constitution Bench. A Bench led by Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud was urged by senior advocate Dushyant Dave, advocates Prashant Bhushan, Shadan Farasat and Neha Rathi, all for the petitioners, to advance the next date from May 2 to April 11. Mr. Dave said the court should take up the case before the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled in May this year.

Pakistan court reserves verdict on ex-PM Imran Khan’s exemption plea

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on March 21 reserved the decision on ousted premier Imran Khan’s plea for an exemption from hearing in a case registered against him under the provisions of terrorism. Mr. Khan’s lawyer Sardar Masroof Khan appeared before the court. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s legal team filed a request for exemption from Tuesday’s attendance on his behalf.

Finland happiest country in the world, India ranked 126th: U.N. report

For the sixth year running, Finland was named the world’s happiest country in an annual U.N.-sponsored index Monday that saw acts of kindness grow in Ukraine despite the Russian invasion. India was ranked 126 of the 137 countries on the list.

India vs Australia third ODI | Indian top-order burns midnight oil to tackle ‘Mitchell The Menace’

The prima donnas of Indian batting will have to put their best foot forward while tackling the lethal in-dippers from Mitchell Starc when they face Australia in the series-deciding third ODI in Chennai on March 22, 2023. If Starc is giving sleepless nights to the batters, the other ‘Mitchell — Mitchell Marsh — has sent the Indian bowlers on a leather hunt by hitting nearly a dozen sixes (11) across two games. Tackling ‘Mitchell The Menace’ will be topmost on the Indian team’s agenda.