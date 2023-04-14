April 14, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy scam case on April 16

The CBI has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy scam case on April 16, officials said on Friday. Mr. Kejriwal has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 a.m. to answer queries of the investigating team, they said.

Families of fishermen jailed in India and Pakistan cry for help

Fishing community outfits in India and Pakistan have urged the Prime Ministers of both countries to immediately release the 749 fishermen who are languishing in prisons on both sides of the border for years. The community leaders have implored the two governments to release the fishermen in the month of Ramzan as a humanitarian act.

PM Modi unveils first AIIMS in Northeast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 inaugurated the first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the Northeast at Changsari near Guwahati. The AIIMS and a medical college each in Kokrajhar, Nagaon, and Nalbari were among various projects worth more than ₹3,400 crore he initiated and dedicated to the nation in Assam.

Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has started shifting his belongings from his 12, Tughlaq Lane residence as he was asked to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification from Lok Sabha. Two trucks were seen parked outside his residence and the belongings were later shifted to his mother’s 10, Janpath residence.

40 injured in footbridge collapse during Baisakhi celebrations in J&K’s Udhampur

Forty people, including several children, were injured on Friday when a footbridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said. The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations, they said. People in large numbers were on the bridge when it collapsed, the officials said.

Give us 35 plus Lok Sabha seats from Bengal in 2024; TMC won’t complete term, says Amit shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 14, 2023 sounded the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal by setting a target of 35 seats in the upcoming general elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 18 of the 42 Lok Saha seats in the State in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the Home Minister nudged the West Bengal BJP to almost double its tally.

Goa govt accords State-level status to Ambedkar Jayanti function

The Goa government on April 14 decided to accord state-level status to a function organized annually to mark Ambedkar Jayanti and has acquired land for a building dedicated to the chief architect of the Constitution. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement at a function organised to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar.

7.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesia’s main island

A strong earthquake shook parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java and tourist island of Bali on April 14, causing panic but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.0 quake was centred 96.5 kilometres (59.8 miles) north of Tuban, a coastal city in East Java province, at a depth of 594 kilometres (369 miles).

Nepal PM requests SC to scrap petition against him for taking moral responsibility for 5,000 Maoist insurgency killings

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has requested the Supreme Court to scrap the writ petition filed against him for allegedly taking moral responsibility for the killing of about 5,000 persons during the decade-long Maoist insurgency. On March 10, the Supreme Court, responding to writ petitions seeking the court’s order for an investigation against ‘Prachanda’ for his controversial statement, asked the Prime Minister to furnish a written clarification explaining why an order should not be issued against him as demanded by the petitioners.

China vows not to sell arms to any party in Ukraine war

China won’t sell weapons to either side in the war in Ukraine, the country’s Foreign Minister said April 14, responding to Western concerns that Beijing could provide military assistance to Russia. China has maintained that it is neutral in the conflict, while backing Russia politically, rhetorically, and economically at a time when Western nations have imposed punishing sanctions and sought to isolate Moscow for its invasion of its neighbour.

IPL 2023 | This is the worst, you can’t go any lower than this: Tewatia told Dayal after 5 sixes

Dropped from the game against Punjab Kings, beleaguered seamer Yash Dayal was provided with enough support but no sympathy by his IPL franchise, Gujarat Titans, after conceding five successive sixes in last outing, his teammate Rahul Tewatia said.