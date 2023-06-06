June 06, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

Odisha train accident | CBI begins probe, collects first-hand report

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the train accident involving Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a goods train in Odisha’s Bahanaga Bazar on June 2, in which at least 278 people were killed and over 900 injured. The CBI has re-registered the case on a reference from the Ministry of Railways and consent of the State government. “A CBI team has reached Balasore to gather evidence,” said an agency official. Earlier, based on a complaint from Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Papu Kumar Naik, the case was registered at the Balasore Government Railway police station alleging that “negligence” led to the incident.

Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam near Kherson, warns of widespread flooding

The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine that Moscow controls collapsed on June 6 after a reported explosion, sending water gushing downriver and prompting dire warnings of ecological damage as officials from both sides in the war ordered residents to evacuate. Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the dam and hydroelectric power station, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian military strikes in the contested area. The fallout could have far-reaching consequences: flooding homes, streets and businesses downstream; depleting water levels upstream that help cool Europe’s largest nuclear power plant; and draining supplies of drinking water to the south in Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed.

BSF jawan killed, two Assam Rifles personnel injured in Manipur

A Border Security Force constable was killed during an exchange of fire with suspected “Kuki miscreants” at Serou in Manipur at 4.15 am on June 6. Constable Ranjit Yadav sustained bullet injury and was evacuated to Jivan Hospital, Kakching where he was declared dead. Two Assam Rifles personnel suffered gunshot wounds Manipur’s Serou area, the Army said. The injured have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Army’s SpearCorps headquartered in Dimapur said on Twitter.

Narcotics Control Bureau busts major DarkNet-based LSD smuggling syndicate

In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made the largest seizure of LSD, a psychedelic drug also known as acid, in the past two decades and arrested six members of a syndicate having links in countries such as the United States, Netherlands and Poland. The drug haul includes 14,961 blots of LSD from international brands “Gammagoblin/Holy Spirit of Asura” and 2.23 kg of curated marijuana (imported). The accused persons, including a girl, were arrested during the simultaneous raids in and around Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. They used darknet for procuring the stuff and cryptocurrencies for financial transactions.

San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Delhi diverted to Magadan in Russia after engine glitch

A San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Delhi was diverted to Magadan in Russia on June 6 owing to an engine glitch, the Tata Group-owned private carrier said in a statement. The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, however, landed safely, the airline said. “Air India flight AI173 of June 6, operating Delhi-San Francisco has developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, was diverted and landed safely in Magadan airport in Russia,” Air India said in the statement.

President Murmu conferred with Suriname’s highest civilian award

President Droupadi Murmu has been conferred with Suriname’s highest civilian award by President Chandrikapersad Santokhi to honour the deep-rooted bilateral ties. Ms. Murmu arrived in Suriname on June 4 on a three-day State visit - her first since assuming office in July last year. “An honour reflective of the deep-rooted India-Suriname ties! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn conferred with the ‘Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star’, the highest civilian award of Suriname by President @CSantokhi,” the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted. President Murmu said she was greatly honoured to receive Suriname’s highest distinction. “This recognition holds tremendous significance, not only for me but also for the 1.4 billion people of India whom I represent,” she tweeted after receiving the award on Monday.

BYJU’S moves New York Supreme Court challenging acceleration of $1.2 billion Term Loan B

Edtech major BYJU’S on Tuesday said it has filed a complaint in the New York Supreme Court to challenge acceleration of the $1.2 billion Term Loan B (TLB). The company is also seeking the disqualification of Redwood, who contrary to the terms of TLB, purchased a significant portion of the loan while primarily trading in distressed debt. “BYJU’S has had to take these measures following a series of predatory tactics by the lenders, led by Redwood,” the company said in a statement. The company has alleged that TLB lenders issued a notice demanding immediate payment of the entire amount under the TLB, despite knowing that the purported acceleration was under challenge before the court. Lender GLAS Trust Company and investor Timothy R. Pohl filed a lawsuit against BYJU’S U.S.-based entities for certain alleged wrongful acts.

NIA raids 10 places in Punjab, Haryana in case against banned terrorist outfit Khalistan Tiger Force

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 6 conducted searches at 10 locations in Punjab and Haryana in a case linked to banned terrorist organisation Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). The raids were being conducted at nine locations in Punjab and one in Haryana in connection with a criminal conspiracy hatched to raise funds for the banned terrorist outfit and also smuggle arms, ammunition and explosives for it from across the border. The NIA had registered a suo moto case on August 20 last year under various Sections of Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Manipur extends internet ban till June 10

The Manipur government on June 6 extended its ban on internet services till June 10. The suspension of mobile data services, including broadband, has been extended till 3 p.m. of June 10, an order issued by Commissioner (Home) H. Gyan Prakash said. The ban was imposed on May 3. Nearly 98 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps.

Affidavits on non-involvement in drugs mandatory for students’ school admissions in Kupwara district

The J&K education department, in a rare move, has sought affidavits from parents on the non-involvement of their wards in any form of drug addiction before seeking admissions in high schools and higher secondary schools in the border district of Kupwara. “If any student is found involved in drug addiction following affidavits submitted by their parents, such students would be rusticated and their admissions cancelled from the educational institutes,” Abdul Hamid Fani, Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Kupwara, told The Hindu. The Kupwara education department has passed strict orders to educational institutes, preparing to start admissions for Class ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th standards, not to give admissions without acquiring affidavits from the parents.

Kalakshetra sexual harassment case | Arrested faculty member, Hari Padman, granted bail

Hari Padman, a suspended faculty member of the Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts under Kalakshetra Foundation, who was arrested on charges of sexual harassment, has been granted bail by the IX Metropolitan Magistrate Court at the Saidapet court complex. Police sources said he was granted mandatory bail on Saturday, June 3, 2023, by the court, as per the provisions of the law. In March, students of the Kalakshetra Foundation had resorted to protests demanding the dismissal of four staff members including Padman, who, they accused of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment inside the campus. Following a complaint from a former woman student of the college who had discontinued her studies in 2019, the All Women Police, Adyar booked Hari Padman under sections 354A (sexual harassment) 509 (use of words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the T.N. Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. Two days later on April 3, 2023, Hari Padman was arrested by the police in the early hours, and remanded to judicial custody.

Congress slams government for seeking CBI probe into Balasore rail accident

The Congress on June 6 slammed the government over the Railways seeking a CBI probe into the Odisha railway tragedy, and termed the move as headlines management. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced on June 4 evening that a CBI probe had been recommended into the accident. Slamming the government, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Even before the Commissioner of Railway Safety has submitted his report on the Balasore train disaster, a CBI inquiry is announced.” This is nothing but headlines management having failed to meet deadlines, he said on Twitter. Mr. Ramesh also raised the issue of the 2016 Kanpur rail accident in which 150 lives were lost, and noted that the NIA has is yet to come out with its report.

Gauhati High Court quashes Nagaland government’s ban on dog meat

The Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court has quashed a three-year-old Nagaland government order that put a blanket ban on the commercial import, trading of dogs and sale of dog meat in markets and dine-in restaurants. The judgement was passed on June 2 after Justice Marli Vankun heard a petition by three persons who supplied and sold dog and dog meat in Nagaland before the ban was enforced via the notification on July 4, 2020. Observing that consumption of dog meat appears to be an accepted norm and food amongst the Nagas even in modern times, the court said the impugned notification of July 4, 2020, was liable to be set aside even though it was said to have been passed in accordance with a Cabinet decision.

Iran unveils what it calls a hypersonic missile able to beat air defences amid tensions with U.S.

Iran claimed on June 6 that it had created a hypersonic missile capable of traveling at 15 times the speed of sound. The announcement comes as tensions remain high with the United States over Tehran’s nuclear programme. Iran’s state television reported that the missile — called Fattah, or “Conqueror” in Farsi — had a range of up to 1,400 kilometres (870 miles). The report also claimed the missile could pass through any regional missile defence system, though it offered no evidence to support the claim.

WTC final | India no longer taken lightly by Australia, has earned respect as Test team: Virat Kohli

Prolific batsman Virat Kohli says the Indian Test team has earned formidable Australia’s respect after beating them twice in their own backyard and they are no longer taken lightly in the traditional format. Putting up a solid show of grit and gumption, India pipped Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 editions of the Border-Gavaskar trophy by a similar 2-1 margin. “Rivalry was intense in the beginning, the environment was also very tense. But since we have won in Australia twice, the rivalry has turned into respect and we are not taken lightly anymore as a Test team,” Kohli told Star Sports. The former Indian skipper reckons the result of the WTC final will boil down to teams adjusting and adapting to the conditions.

