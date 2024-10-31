Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets at several border points on Diwali

“Troops of India and China exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control on the occasion of Diwali,” Army sources said. The traditional practice was observed a day after both countries completed the disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, bringing a fresh thaw in the Sino-Indian ties.

Canadian allegations against Amit Shah ‘concerning’, says U.S.

Canada’s allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah are “concerning”, the United States said, noting that it would continue to consult Ottawa on the issue. “The allegations made by the government of Canada are concerning, and we will continue to consult with the Canadian government about those allegations,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller added.

NSA Ajit Doval speaks to U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan; welcomes progress in bilateral partnership

In a significant diplomatic engagement, United States National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan held a phone conversation with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, discussing critical regional security developments and emphasising the necessity for ongoing efforts to bolster stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces near Indo-Pak border in Kutch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy and Air Force near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat’s Kutch district. “PM Modi reached Lakki Nala in Sir Creek area after landing at Koteshwar in Kutch from Ekta Nagar,” a BSF official added. PM Modi while addressing a gathering near the Statue of Unity said some forces in and outside India are trying to destabilise the country and spread anarchy to create a negative image of the nation in the world.

Continuous efforts being made to ‘appropriate’ Patel’s legacy: Congress

The Congress paid its tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and alleged continuous efforts are being made to “appropriate” his legacy by those whose “ideological gurus” opposed the Quit India Movement and criticised the Constitution. Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera took a jibe at the RSS while paying his tributes. “Sardar Patel kept the Sanghis under control, so today all the Sanghis are also forced to bow before this lifelong Congressman. A few years ago, these same Sanghis used to print and distribute books against Sardar Saheb,” Mr. Khera said on X.

Bandra East: a contest between Baba Siddique’s son vs Thackeray family’s nephew

In poll-bound Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has fielded sitting MLA Zeeshan Siddique from Mumbai’s Bandra East against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Varun Sardesai. This move sets up an intriguing contest, raising the question of whether the NCP can secure a win with a former Congress leader or if the Shiv Sena (UBT) can take the seat with its debutant candidate.

Delhi’s air quality plummets to ‘very poor’, likely to worsen after Deepavali

The air quality is likely to worsen further, potentially reaching ‘severe’ levels, with firecrackers already being burst in different parts of the city, violating an existing ban. In the past, too, Delhiites have burst firecrackers during Deepavali, openly flouting the ban.

Government names 463 police personnel for ‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’

More than 460 police personnel of various States and Central organisations have been named for the ‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’ for 2024 as a recognition of their excellent work and to promote high professional standards. “The awards are presented for exceptional service in special operations, investigation and forensic science,” an official statement said.

Thailand Foreign Minister to visit India, meet Jaishankar

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Maris Sangiampongsa is scheduled to meet his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar in Delhi on November 2, 2024, as part of his soon-to-begin visit to India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). On November 1, the Thai Minister will have engagements in the national capital, while on November 2, he will meet External Affairs Minister Jaishankar at the South Block.

Why is there an upward rally in gold prices? | Explained

Mired amidst geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, the spot price of gold scaled a record high of $2,758.37 for an ounce on October 23. At the time of writing, the yellow metal was priced at $2,731.45/ounce having marginally corrected course from the record high. Imperative to note, that the demand for the yellow metal has historically been observed to peak in lieu of the festive season, thus, potentially translating to a positive effect on its prices.

Russian bomb hits residential building in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, killing 12-year-old boy

Russian forces struck a residential building in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring scores of others. The Regional head Oleh Syniehubov said the boy was fatally injured when the building was hit by a Russian 500-kg (1,100-pound) glide bomb.

Typhoon Kong-rey hits Taiwan’s east coast, leaves 1 dead

A powerful typhoon made landfall in Taiwan, killing one person and bringing high winds and floods to much of the island’s east coast and northern areas, after barreling past the northern Philippines. Flights and train service were suspended in Taiwan and 8,600 people moved to shelters.

North Korea launches a new intercontinental ballistic missile designed to threaten U.S.

North Korea launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile in its first test in almost a year of a weapon designed to threaten the U.S. mainland and occurring days ahead of the U.S. election. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the missile test and was at the launch site, calling the launch “an appropriate military action” to show North Korea’s resolve to respond to its enemies’ moves that have threatened the North’s safety, according to its Defense Ministry.

IPL Retentions 2025: KL Rahul, Pant, Shreyas head to auctions, Dhoni retained by CSK

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is retained, but Rishabh Pant is not. Andre Russell is retained, but Shreyas Iyer is not. Rajat Patidar is retained, but K.L. Rahul is not. The suspense over player retention ahead of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) player retentions ahead of next month’s big player auction was over with the official list of retentions having been announced.

India vs NZ 3rd Test preview: India keen to avoid embarrassing whitewash

So dominant has India been at home, especially in the last decade, that visiting sides rarely have the upper hand in India. But over the next five days – despite the rest of the country being in a festive mood – Rohit Sharma and Co. will have to deal with the dreadful thought of India being whitewashed in a Test series, that too at home!