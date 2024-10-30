Troop disengagement completed at Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh: Army sources

Troop disengagement completed at Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh, said Army sources, adding that patrolling modalities will resume soon. “Ground commanders are meeting to work out the modalities of patrolling,” the sources added. Patrolling modalities will be decided between ground commanders, which are Brigadiers and below.

Canada alleges Amit Shah ‘ordered’ campaign targeting Sikh separatists

A Canadian official alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah ordered a campaign of violence, intimidation and intelligence gathering targeting Sikh separatists inside Canada. Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison told Parliament members of the national security committee that he had confirmed Mr. Shah’s name to The Washington Post, which first reported the allegations.

Manipur govt. sanctions over ₹5 crore to assist internally displaced persons

The Manipur government has sanctioned over ₹5 crore to provide financial assistance of ₹1,000 each to Internally Displaced Persons in various parts of the State. The amount will also cover the cost of providing items of daily need to the IDPs, an official notification said. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the amount would be distributed before Diwali and the ‘Ningol Chakouba’ festival.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: BJP to fight 148 seats, Congress 103

The ruling BJP is contesting 148 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, the highest among half a dozen major political parties in the ruling and opposition camps, followed by the Congress which is contesting 103 seats. Nearly 8,000 candidates, including those from major political parties in the ruling Mahyuti as well as the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), filed nominations for the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra at the end of the process.

Former CM Kejriwal asks people to light ‘diyas’, not burst crackers ahead of Deepavali

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, while speaking at a press conference, said, “Even the Supreme Court and High Court say that in view of the pollution, we should not burst crackers; we should light diyas. This is the festival of lights and not fireworks. It is not as if we are doing a favour to anybody. Whatever pollution will happen, our children will suffer from it, so there is no Hindu-Muslim in this. Everyone’s life is important.”

Elephant death toll in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh reserve rises to seven

Three more elephants have died in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Umaria district, taking the toll to seven, while the condition of three other tuskers was serious, a forest official said. Madhya Pradesh’s Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat has ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the death of the tuskers and asked officials to ensure strict action against culprits. BTR’s deputy director Prakash Kumar Verma said prime facie, the elephants seemed to have died after consuming Kodo millet, but the exact cause will be known after the autopsy.

Salman Khan gets death threat again with demand for ₹2 crore; police launch probe

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has allegedly received a death threat again along with a demand of two crore following which the Mumbai police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person, an official said. “The Mumbai traffic police on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) received an anonymous message, threatening the actor would be killed if he did not pay two crores,” the official said. Notably, Mr. Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

U.S. repatriated 1,100 Indians in 2023-24 for trying to enter illegally

The United States has repatriated 1,100 Indians over the past year for trying to enter the U.S. illegally, said a senior official from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The official added there has been a “steady increase” in the number of Indians in recent years who have been repatriated from the United States. Royce Murray, Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy at the DHS said she travelled to India last week to witness the flight that flew illegal immigrants back to India.

Canadian Hindu organisations dismayed after LoP Poilievre cancels Deepavali celebrations

Hindus in Canada are aggrieved after Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre had chosen to cancel the 2024 Deepavali celebrations. The Hindu Forum in Canada says that the move sends a clear message of exclusion to the community. The organisation called on Indian-origin people in Canada to vote for leaders who stand by all Canadians.

Britain’s King Charles pays three-day private visit to Bengaluru

Britain’s King Charles paid a private visit to Bengaluru where he stayed at a sprawling integrative medical facility, a source claimed. He was accompanied by Queen Camilla. The holistic health centre, where the couple stayed during their three-day trip, is well known for rejuvenative treatment, including yoga and meditation sessions and therapies, an official said.

PSU officers knock PM’s door against EPFO’s way of calculating higher PF pension

Irked over the Employees Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) decision to calculate the higher PF pension on to pro rata basis, officers of several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have knocked on the doors of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have urged Mr. Modi to ask EPFO to provide higher pension as per the Supreme Court order of November, 2022 and not in proportion to the contribution to Employees Pension Scheme (EPS) made by the employees.

Blinkit gold buyer claims scam; posts detailed message on X

An X user claimed Blinkit’s online gold purchase scheme is a scam after he was given the wrong product. The user ordered a gold coin from Blinkit as part of the quick commerce company’s 10-minute delivery for gold/silver coins during the Deepavali festival season. The social media user who posted under the X username ‘Mohit Jain’ on October 29 claimed that he ordered a 1 gram gold coin and a 1 gram silver coin, paying upfront.

BRICS+ group’s share in global goods exports can overtake G7 by 2026: EY India

The share of BRICS+ grouping in global merchandise exports can overtake the G7 bloc by 2026, EY India said. The October edition of EY Economy Watch reveals a significant shift in global trade dynamics, with the BRICS+ group rapidly increasing its share in merchandise exports and imports. From 2000 to 2023, the BRICS+ group’s share of global merchandise exports has risen from 10.7% to 23.3%, marking an impressive increase of 12.6 percentage points.

Spanish authorities report at least 51 dead from devastating flash floods

At least 51 people have died in Spain’s eastern region of Valencia after flash floods swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and highways in the worst natural disaster to hit the European nation in recent memory. Emergency services in the eastern region of Valencia confirmed the death toll. Rainstorms on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) caused flooding in a wide swath of southern and eastern Spain.

U.S. says it welcomes any reduction in tension along India-China border

The United States has said that it welcomes any reduction in tension along the India-China border and noted that it has been briefed by New Delhi in this regard. “We are closely following the developments [between India and China]. We understand that both countries have taken initial steps to withdraw troops from friction points along the Line of Actual Control. We welcome any reduction in tensions along the border,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Shubman Gill takes pay cut to keep core intact, will be second player to be retained by Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has decided to take a pay cut and will be the second player retained by the IPL franchise ahead of the October 31 deadline. Gill led Titans for the first time this season and both he and the management are now keen to retain the core group of players. The first retention for the franchise would be star spinner Rashid Khan, followed by Gill, Sai Sudharsan and two uncapped players in Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan.