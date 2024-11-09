Ahead of ICC security team visit, BCCI says Indian team won’t play in Pakistan

Days ahead of a visit to Pakistan by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) security team, to study the situation for the Champion’s Trophy next year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially communicated that it will not send the Indian team to Pakistan for the tournament. The decision comes despite several attempts by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), including during the recent visit of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to Islamabad, to convince the government to change its mind, including offering any special security arrangements required and choice of venue.

Canada ends fast-track visa programme for international students, Indians to be affected

Canada has closed the “The Student Direct Stream (SDS) ‘’, a faster Visa application process that helped international students secure visas quickly. A statement issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada stated they have taken this step to provide fair and equal access to all foreign students to the application process for study permits. The Canadian government justified the closure of the programmes stating their goal is to strengthen integrity and address student vulnerability.

Not all Sikhs in Canada are Khalistan supporters, PM Modi supporters don’t represent Hindus as a whole: Canada PM Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged the presence of Khalistan supporters in Canada but said they do not represent the Sikh community as a whole. His comments came during Deepavali celebrations at Ottawa’s Parliament Hill recently amid an ongoing diplomatic row with India over the killing of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. “There are supporters of Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi’s government in Canada, but they do not represent all Hindu Canadians,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Amit Shah and Nadda raise infiltration issue in Jharkhand

Accusing the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand of providing a red-carpet welcome to Bangladeshi illegal immigrants, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said such forces will be deported as soon as the BJP forms government in the State. “The JMM-led coalition has laid out red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators, who settle in Jharkhand and grab tribal land, employment of youths and indulge in anti-national activities.” Meanwhile, BJP president J.P. Nadda in a different rally said, “Children of Bangladeshi infiltrator father and Adivasi mother will be denied tribal rights if BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand. It will not allow infiltration to continue,”.

Indian tax structure designed to loot poor: Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, saying its tax structure is designed to “loot the poor”. “Indian tax structure is to loot the poor. Adani pays taxes equivalent to you. Dharavi land, worth ₹1 lakh crore, is being handed over to him,” Mr. Gandhi alleged while addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad.

Congress-ruled states ATM of party’s ‘shahi parivar’, MVA symbol of corruption: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said wherever a Congress government is formed, the State becomes the ATM (Automated Teller Machine) of the party’s ‘shahi parivar’ (royal family). We won’t let Maharashtra become the ATM of Congress, Mr. Modi asserted while addressing a campaign rally in Akola. PM Modi said the manifesto of the Mahayuti [ruling alliance in Maharashtra] focuses on women’s security, job opportunities, and expansion of Ladki Bahin Yojana, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi, have come out with a “ghotala patra”.

Woman gunned down by militants in Manipur’s Bishnupur district

A woman working in the paddy fields was gunned down by suspected hills-based militants in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, officials said. The incident took place in Saiton area when the woman, along with other farmers, went to tend to the crops when militants opened fire from hill-based positions on the low-lying farmlands in Imphal Valley.

Water quality of Ganga in UP deteriorating due to discharge of sewage: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has observed that the water quality in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh is deteriorating because of the discharge of sewage or sullage into the river. In an order dated November 6, a Bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said according to the report from Uttar Pradesh, there was a gap of 128 million litres per day (MLD) in sewage treatment in Prayagraj district.

Pakistan must desist from rhetoric, falsehood as it will not alter facts: India’s reply at UN

In a strong retort, India slammed Pakistan for peddling “falsehood” after it referred to Jammu and Kashmir during a debate on peacekeeping operations in the UN. “India chooses its right to reply in response to the comments made by Pakistan that has yet again made an attempt to divert this august body from its agenda,” Member of the Rajya Sabha and National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

Ratan Tata’s absence deeply felt across the world, writes PM Narendra Modi

It has been a month since Shri Ratan Tata Ji left us. From bustling cities and towns to villages, his absence is deeply felt across every segment of society. Seasoned industrialists, budding entrepreneurs and hardworking professionals mourn his loss. Those passionate about the environment and devoted to philanthropy are equally saddened. His absence has been deeply felt not only across the nation but also around the world.

China President Xi Jinping hails ‘new chapter’ in relations with Indonesia

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Indonesian counterpart that Beijing hopes for a “new chapter” in bilateral relations. Mr. Xi held talks with President Prabowo Subianto in Beijing, the first stop of the Indonesian leader’s inaugural foreign tour since he took office in October. China is keen to work with Indonesia to “write a new chapter of joint self-reliance, solidarity and cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win results as major developing countries”, Xi told Prabowo in front of journalists.

Pakistan bomb blast: At least 24 killed, 46 injured in suicide bombing at railway

At least 24 people were killed and 46 others injured in a suicide bombing at a railway station in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, officials said. The explosion ripped through the railway station of the provincial capital Quetta as passengers gathered on the platform before the departure of the Jaffar Express, scheduled to depart for Peshawar at 9:00 a.m..

WHO, 50 countries warn United Nations of increasing ransomware attacks against hospitals

The World Health Organization and some 50 countries issued a warning to the United Nations about the rise of ransomware attacks against hospitals, with the United States specifically blaming Russia. Ransomware is a type of digital blackmail in which hackers encrypt the data of victims -- individuals, companies or institutions -- and demand money as a “ransom” in order to restore it.

Czech legend Jan Zelezny comes on board as Neeraj Chopra’s coach ahead of 2025 season

Just days after he penned a heartfelt note of thanks to long-time coach Klaus Bartonietz, Neeraj Chopra officially confirmed joining hands with Czech javelin legend Jan Železný as his new coach to train with. Double Olympic medalist Chopra will be part of Železný’s training group, the Czech Athletics Federation has confirmed, with the two formally met during the annual year-ending training camp at Potchefstroom, South Africa later this year.