Supreme Court overrules 1967 verdict, refrains from deciding whether AMU is a minority institution

A seven-judge Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, in a majority judgment of 4:3 ratio, overruled a 1967 Constitution Bench decision which held that a minority community cannot claim to have established an educational institution if it was created by a statute. The majority judgment authored by the Chief Justice was based on petitions seeking minority status to the Aligarh Muslim University. Chief Justice Chandrachud said an institution established by a minority community is indeed a minority educational institution.

BJP continues protest over Article 370 resolution in J&K

Ruckus prevailed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the third day as BJP members protested over the special status resolution, leading the speaker to marshal out 12 Opposition MLAs and Langate legislator Sheikh Khurshid. Opposition BJP held a mock session in the lawns of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after half of its members were marshalled out while the other half staged a walkout of the House to protest against the special status resolution.

No power in the world can restore Article 370 in J&K: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress-led INDIA bloc of wanting to take the Constitution out of Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that no power in the world can restore Article 370 there. He also accused the Congress of pitting one caste against another and cautioned people to stay united. “Ek hai, toh safe hai,” he said.

U.P. women’s body proposes men shouldn’t tailor women’s clothes or cut their hair

Men should not tailor clothes for women or cut a woman’s hair either, the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has proposed to protect women from “bad touch” and stymie the ill intentions of men. The radical raft of suggestions, which includes men not being allowed to take women’s measurements and installing CCTV cameras, followed a meeting held on October 28.

No greater feeling than serving those in need, says outgoing CJI D.Y. Chandrachud

There was no greater feeling than being able to serve those in need and people he never knew or met, Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said on his last working day as the 50th head of the Indian judiciary. Heading a four-judge ceremonial Bench, also comprising CJI-designate Sanjiv Khanna, Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, which assembled to bid him farewell, the CJI expressed a deep sense of fulfilment, not only for the work accomplished but for the opportunity to serve the country.

Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. The gunfight broke out around 11 a.m. in a forest on the tri-junction of Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed villages, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, told PTI.

Jharkhand Assembly Polls: BJP wants to snatch ‘Jal, Jungle, Jameen’ from tribals, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of trying to snatch ‘Jal, Jungle, Jameen‘ (water, forest, land) from tribal people. He termed the Jharkhand polls as a fight of ideology between the INDIA bloc and the BJP-RSS combine. The Congress leader alleged that the RSS-BJP’s mission was to “destroy” the Constitution of the country, while the INDIA bloc “wanted to protect” it.

Maharashtra polls: CEC Rajiv Kumar condemns derogatory remarks against women during campaigning

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar condemned derogatory remarks made against women during the campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly polls and directed officials to take stern action against those making such comments, sources said. Addressing a review meeting of officials via a video conference along with election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Mr. Kumar condemned derogatory and undignified remarks targeting women politicians and asked the officials to take action in such cases.

MVA will be wiped out in Maharashtra the way Congress was defeated in Haryana, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be wiped out in Maharashtra in the Assembly elections the same way the Congress faced a defeat in Haryana. He also said that while Uddhav Thackeray wants his son (Aaditya Thackeray) to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Sharad Pawar wishes the same for his daughter (Supriya Sule), there are a number of leaders in the Congress who are vying for the post.

BJP calls Congress government ‘laughing stock’ as ‘samosa politics’ heats up in Himachal

A day after a goof-up over serving snacks to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu snowballed into a major controversy necessitating a CID probe, former State BJP chief Satpal Satti claimed the Congress government has become a “laughing stock” for ordering an “inquiry into samosas”.

India deserves to be in list of global superpowers: Putin

“India deserves to be included in the list of global superpowers as its economy is currently growing faster than in any other country,” Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. Addressing the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday (November 7, 2024), Mr. Putin also said Russia is developing relations with India in all directions and there is a great degree of trust in bilateral ties.

Blocked by Canada, The Australia Today says will ‘continue to advocate for open media’

Prominent diaspora outlet The Australia Todayvoiced its concern after Canada blocked its social media handles and pages following the airing of a press conference featuring External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, the Managing Editor of The Australia Today said in a statement that the publication would continue to advocate for an open media.

China braces for tensions after Trump victory in U.S.

The first time China faced Donald Trump in the White House, there was a trade war, a breach of protocol involving Taiwan’s former leader, and a President-to-President ‘bromance’ that turned sour. As President-elect Mr. Trump prepares to start his second term in office, China is bracing for unpredictability in its ties with the United States and renewed tensions over trade, technology, and Taiwan.

Tata Motors Q2 consolidated net profit declines 11% to ₹3,343 cr

Tata Motors reported Q2 consolidated net profit down 11% to ₹3,343 crore as compared with ₹3,764 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations during the quarter dropped 4% to ₹1,00,534 crore as compared with ₹1,04,444 crore in the same period last year.

CCI probe finds Zomato, Swiggy breached antitrust laws

An investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) found food delivery giants Zomato and SoftBank-backed Swiggy breached competition laws, with their business practices favouring restaurant chains listed on their platforms, documents show. Zomato entered into “exclusivity contracts” with partners in return for lower commissions, while Swiggy guaranteed business growth to certain players if they listed exclusively on its platform, according to non-public documents prepared by the CCI.

Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub shine as Pakistan crushes Australia in second ODI

Saim Ayub slammed a swashbuckling 82 and Abdullah Shafique an unbeaten 64 as Pakistan demolished Australia by nine wickets to level their one-day series at the Adelaide Oval. Replying to the hosts’ modest 163 all out, thanks to pace spearhead Haris Rauf’s 5-29, Pakistan reached 169-1 with a huge 141 balls to spare.

‘Anti-Semitic’ clashes erupt in Amsterdam after football match

Israeli and Dutch leaders condemned “anti-Semitic” clashes that erupted after a Europa League football match in Amsterdam overnight, with Israel sending rescue planes for their citizens. The violence flared after the game between Maccabi Tel-Aviv and home team Ajax, which won 5-0.