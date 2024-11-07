Supreme Court refuses to transfer R.G. Kar rape and murder case out of Bengal

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said, “Let the trial start. We will not shift the trial outside West Bengal. That will only cast doubts on our own judiciary” while refusing to transfer the R.G. Kar murder and rape case outside West Bengal. The court said this plea to shift the trial outside the State could even be construed as a ploy to delay or sidetrack the trial, scheduled to begin on a day to day basis from November 11.

India says Canada blocked Australian media outlet for reporting Jaishankar’s presser

India said Canada blocked an Australian media outlet hours after it broadcast the press conference of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said the Canadian action of blocking the social media handles and certain pages of Australia Today smacked of hypocrisy towards freedom of speech.

National Task Force files interim report on safety measures for hospital staff

The National Task Force, set up in accordance to a Supreme Court ruling, submitted its recommendations for safety measures at hospitals across the country. Advocate Kanu Agrawal, for the Centre, said the NTF report has suggested short-term, medium, and long-term measures to protect doctors and medical staff in their workplaces. He asked the court to not term the NTF report as ‘interim’ since it has substantial material.

Supreme Court invokes plenary powers, orders liquidation of Jet Airways

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud invoked its plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to order the liquidation of Jet Airways. Justice J.B. Pardiwala, who authored the judgment, ordered the amount of ₹200 crore paid by Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) towards the initial tranche payment of ₹350 crore to the creditors to be forfeited. Justice Pardiwala said the fact that the resolution plan had not progressed despite the lapse of five years was both “peculiar and alarming”.

Terrorism doesn’t know any territorial limits: Amit Shah

Law and order is a State subject but terrorism doesn’t know any territorial limits, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at a two-day anti-terror conference. The shelf life of terrorists has decreased from two years to a few days, he said. He further announced that a National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy will be unveiled soon.

BJP’s Smriti Irani asks if Congress stands for ‘terrorism and against J&K’s development’

The BJP came down heavily on the Congress over the passage of a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly seeking restoration of special status and asked the party leadership if it stands for terrorism. Smriti Irani asked if the Congress-led “INDI Alliance” stands against the “economic and constitutional interests” of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the rights that the tribals, Dalits, OBCs, women and children received after revocation of Article 370.

Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat; Mumbai police summon Raipur man

“Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has received a death threat and a demand for ₹50 lakh,” Mumbai police said, adding an extortion case has been filed in this connection. “The Mumbai police have also summoned a man from Raipur in this connection,” a senior police official from the Chhattisgarh capital said.

Scindia says no to spectrum auction pitch from Ambani, Mittal, win for Elon Musk

In a boost to Elon Musk’s Starlink, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said the spectrum for satellite broadband will be allocated and not auctioned, as billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal have sought. “Every country has to follow the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), which is the organisation that lays out the policy for spectrum in space or satellites, and the ITU has been very clear in terms of the spectrum being given out on an assignment basis. In addition, if you look across the world today, I cannot think of a single country that auctions spectrum for satellite,” Mr. Scindia said.

ED raids offices of sellers using Amazon, Flipkart platforms in FEMA probe

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches against some sellers who do business on e-commerce giants like Amazon, and Flipkart as part of a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) investigation, official sources said. They said the action is related to the financial transactions being done by some of the “preferred” vendors and sellers who do business through Amazon and Flipkart like e-commerce platforms.

India, Nepal agree to expedite water resources, energy cooperation

Nepal and India have agreed to expedite hydropower projects and advance cooperation on energy, water resources and other key areas, a top Minister of the Himalayan nation said. Nepalese Energy and Water Resources Minister Deepak Khadka, who visited India from November 3 to 6, made the comments during a brief talk with media persons at Tribhuvan International Airport here upon his arrival.

Hindu temple in Canada’s Brampton suspends priest for spreading ‘violent rhetoric’

The priest of a Hindu temple in the Canadian city of Brampton has been suspended for spreading “violent rhetoric” during recent clashes between protesters carrying Khalistani flags and the people present there. On Wednesday (November 6), a statement from the Hindu Sabha Mandir said the suspension was due to the priest’s “controversial involvement” with protesters on Sunday but did not elaborate

Israeli strike hits area near Beirut airport

Lebanon’s Transport Minister said the country’s only international airport was operating normally after Israeli strikes on the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut, including one in an area near the hub. Minister Ali Hamie told AFP that planes were taking off and landing without any issue. A heater factory next to the airport’s perimeter wall had been badly damaged in a strike, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

What Trump 2.0 means for India and South Asia

Donald Trump has gained the votes required to become the U.S.’s 47th President. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement reflected the bonhomie that the two leaders shared throughout Mr. Trump’s first tenure. But when we go beyond personal ties to bilateral ties, ‘Trump 1.0’ was a mixed bag for India. New Delhi will no doubt welcome Trump 2.0, even as it braces for the impact of some of his methods, such as using social media to open coercion in order to drive home a point.

James Anderson wants to grow his 'knowledge of the game' through IPL

England’s pace great James Anderson says he has listed himself for the upcoming IPL mega auction to enhance his knowledge about the game, having ended his international career as the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket earlier this year. Anderson, who last played a T20 match in 2014 and never played a match in the IPL, registered himself for the auction slated to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, at a base price of ₹1.25 crore.