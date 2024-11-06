Trump claims victory over Harris

Donald Trump claimed victory and pledged to “heal” the country as results put him on the verge of beating Kamala Harris in a stunning White House comeback. Mr. Trump took to the stage at his campaign headquarters in Florida along with his wife Melania and several of his children. “We are going to help our country heal,” the Republican former President said. Mr. Trump, who won Wisconsin, cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the Presidency. The former President also won the swing States of Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Union Cabinet approves ‘PM Vidyalaxmi’ scheme for students to avail easy loans for higher education

Union Cabinet has approved a new scheme PM Vidyalaxmi that provides financial support to meritorious students facing financial constraints that prevent them from pursuing quality higher education. As per the scheme, anybody who gets admission to Quality Higher Education Institutions (QHEIs) will be eligible to get collateral-free, guarantor-free loans from banks and financial institutions to cover the full amount of tuition fees and other expenses related to the course.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, amid uproar, passes resolution seeking restoration of special status

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Assembly proceedings were adjourned for the day amidst uproar after the House passed a resolution seeking a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives for the restoration of special status of the erstwhile State. Speaker Abdur Rahim Rather put the resolution to vote and it was passed with the majority of legislators supporting it.

Caste census launched in Telangana

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar launched Telangana’s door-to-door survey at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office in Hyderabad. The survey is to assess the social, economic, political, caste and educational status of all households across the State. It is being conducted by the State Planning Department. The Minister said that the caste census was last conducted in 1931.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah questioned by Lokayukta police in Mysuru over MUDA case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was questioned by the Lokayukta police for nearly two hours in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites to his wife Parvathi by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had replied to all the questions posed to him by the sleuths. His replies were recorded and later read out to him for accuracy.

CBSE cracks down on ‘dummy’ schools: Affiliation of 21 schools withdrawn, six schools downgraded

In a crackdown on ‘dummy’ admissions, the Central Board of Secondary Education withdrew affiliation of 21 schools and downgraded six schools from senior secondary to secondary level, officials said. “We are taking a decisive action to combat the proliferation of dummy schools and send a clear message to all affiliated institutions to resist the lure of accepting dummy or non-attending admissions,” CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta said.

Supreme Court asks Ajit Pawar NCP to issue disclaimer in newspapers in 36 hours

The Supreme Court directed the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led faction to publish a disclaimer in newspapers, including Marathi ones, that the issue of allocation of the “clock” symbol was pending in court. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar-led factions over the purported use and misuse of the “clock” symbol when it suggested both the groups focus on voters instead.

‘Real Democracies function differently’: India slams Pakistan in United Nations

Member of the Parliament Rajiv Shukla answered Pakistan in the United Nations during a U.N. session as Pakistan yet again raised the issue of Kashmir. Mr. Shukla, while referring to Pakistan, said, “A delegation has yet again used this august forum for peddling lies and falsehood. It is habitual for this delegation to resort to disinformation and misinformation. This delegation tends to measure the world’s largest democracy using similar yardsticks”.

EAM Jaishankar calls on Australian PM Albanese, discusses ties

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and discussed ways to deepen the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership. During the meeting, Mr. Jaishankar also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greeting to Albanese. The minister is on an official visit to Australia from November 3-7. He also met New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters in Canberra.

Indian service providers signal robust growth in October on strong demand conditions

India’s services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) recovered from its ten-month low in September to reach 58.5 in October supported by strong expansions in output and new business, which in turn boosted job creation, a monthly survey said. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services Business Activity Index increased from 57.7 in September to 58.5 in October, as robust sales pipelines and strong demand conditions supported the upturn in business activity.

‘Worry’ in Ukraine at Trump victory at critical moment in war

Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. Presidential elections has sparked anxiety on the streets of Kyiv at a decisive moment of the war as Ukrainian defences buckle under mounting Russian pressure. Natalia Pichakchi, who fled the southern city of Mariupol which is now controlled by Russian forces after a brutal siege in 2022, said she expected that crucial aid would begin to dry up. “It’s worrying. It’s disturbing,” she said. “Something will change; there will not be the same kind of support as before,” she added.

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Facebook bid to escape securities fraud suit

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider a bid by Meta’s Facebook to scuttle a federal securities fraud lawsuit brought by shareholders who accused the social media platform of misleading them about the misuse of its user data. The plaintiffs accused Facebook of misleading investors in violation of the Securities Exchange Act, a 1934 federal law that requires publicly traded companies to disclose their business risks.

Swiss ‘burqa ban’ to take effect from 2025

“A contentious Swiss prohibition on facial coverings in public spaces widely known as the “burqa ban” will take effect on January 1,” the Government said. Narrowly passed in a 2021 referendum in neutral Switzerland and condemned by Muslim associations, the measure was launched by the same group that organised a 2009 ban on new minarets. The governing Federal Council said in a statement it had fixed the start of the ban and that anyone who unlawfully flouts it faces a fine of up to 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,144).

Gauff defeats Swiatek to reach the semifinals at the WTA Finals

Coco Gauff earned her second victory over Iga Swiatek in 13 career matchups, winning 6-3, 6-4 at the WTA Finals to reach the semifinals of the season-ending tournament. The result means that Swiatek can’t move up from No. 2 in the rankings this week, so Aryna Sabalenka will finish the year at No. 1 for the first time.

Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra wins WBF’s world title

Indian professional boxer Mandeep Jangra won the World Boxing Federation’s super featherweight world title after defeating Britain’s Conor McIntosh in the Cayman Islands. He delivered powerful punches from the outset, maintaining his stamina throughout the 10 rounds, while the British boxer struggled to keep pace.

