Maha Vikas Aghadi, BJP release their manifestos ahead of the upcoming Assembly poll

Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) released its manifesto, promising free cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged 9 to 16 and two optional leave days for women employees during menstruation. The manifesto, titled ‘Maharashtranama’, also assured a caste-based census, the establishment of a separate department for the empowerment of self-help groups, the formation of a dedicated Ministry for Child Welfare, and six cooking gas cylinders every year at ₹500 each to women. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the BJP’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) in Mumbai. Our manifesto reflects the aspirations of the people of the State, the Union Home Minister said. “Our manifesto is a strong promise.”

Uddhav Thackeray siding with those who insulted Balasaheb and Savarkar, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was siding with the Congress, whose leaders have insulted Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar. “The Maha Vikas Aghadi’s trust has gone below ‘pataal’. It has no credibility,” he said. “The Mahayuti (which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s NCP) faces the challenge from the MVA, whose promises insult ideology and promote appeasement,” Mr. Shah said.

Designated terrorist Arsh Dalla arrested by Canadian police after shooting incident, say sources

Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, who was designated a terrorist by India, is likely to have been arrested in Canada's Ontario province following a shooting incident, sources claimed in New Delhi. The incident occurred on October 28 in Milton. The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) had last Tuesday said that it had arrested two men on charges of "discharging firearm with intent" following an investigation after the duo had come to a hospital and one of them was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot and later discharged.

PM Modi holds roadshow in Ranchi, alleges Congress-JMM pitting OBC sub-castes against each other

Alleging that the Congress-JMM coalition wanted to divide OBCs by pitting sub-castes against each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an election rally in Jharkhand ‘ek rahoge toh safe rahoge’ (be united to be safe). Addressing the rally in Bokaro, PM Modi claimed that till there was no unity between OBCs, tribals and Dalits, the Congress kept forming governments at the Centre.

Kharge targets PM Modi, BJP for linking ‘red book’ of Constitution with ‘urban Naxalism’

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slammed PM Modi and the BJP for equating a “red book” of the Constitution with “urban Naxalism” and said the PM gave a similar copy in 2017 to then President Ram Nath Kovind. Mr. Kharge also said his party’s demand for a caste census is not to divide people, but to understand how various communities are placed at present so that they can get more benefits.

Higher education students of madrassas face uncertain future after Supreme Court order

After the Supreme Court declared higher education degrees awarded by the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board unconstitutional, there is a demand to accommodate the about 25,000 students who are currently pursuing these courses in any other recognised university. The State government has also said it will find a way out after considering all the legal aspects of this matter.

Army JCO killed, three soldiers injured in gunfight with terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army’s special forces laid down his life, while three more soldiers were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said. The operation comes amid an intensified hunt underway since the killing of two Village Defence Guards (VDGs) recently. The Army identified the fallen hero as Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of 2 Para and saluted his supreme sacrifice.

Day after Supreme Court judgment, Yogi opens AMU file in election rally

A day after the Supreme Court ruled that a central university can be considered a minority institution, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raised Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) minority status issue. Yogi Adityanath asked, “How is it possible that an institution uses resources and taxes of Indian citizens, doesn’t provide reservation to SCs, STs, and OBCs but seeks to ensure 50% reservation for Muslims in academic courses? It is not following the provisions of the Mandal Commission.”

Kanwar Yatra route: More than 17,600 trees felled in Uttar Pradesh, says Panel to NGT

A fact-finding panel has informed the National Green Tribunal that more than 17,600 trees have been felled in three districts of Uttar Pradesh to make way for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra route. “The interim report states that as per the information furnished by the Irrigation Department, 17,607 trees have been cut in all three districts till August 9, 2024,” said the Bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A. Senthil Vel.

‘Bulldozer justice’ simply unacceptable under rule of law, says Supreme Court

Citizens’ voices cannot be throttled by a threat of destroying their properties, and “bulldozer justice” is simply unacceptable under the rule of law, the Supreme Court has said. Observing that justice through bulldozers was unknown to any civilised system of jurisprudence, a Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the State must follow due process of law before taking action to remove illegal encroachments or unlawfully constructed structures.

India to focus on climate finance, accountability, protection for vulnerable communities at COP29

India is set to bring renewed focus to the urgent need for climate finance, accountability, and protection for vulnerable communities. India’s key priorities at the conference are likely to focus on ensuring accountability of developed nations on climate finance, strengthening resilience for vulnerable communities, and achieving an equitable energy transition, experts anticipate.

Delhi Ganesh, a great supporting actor is no more

Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh, who excelled in supporting roles and gave his talent its fullest expression in the character Samanathu, a sadist, in the short tele-film Payasam, based on writer T. Janakiraman’s short story, died in Chennai on Saturday night. “Ganesh was known as Delhi Ganesh since he worked in the Indian Air Force and later as a stenographer in the Food Corporation of India in Chennai, before pursuing acting as a full-time career. He was active in the Delhi-based theatre troupe, Dakshina Bharata Nataka Sabha,” said K. Venkatachalam, a Tamil film historian.

Brampton police arrests SFJ Canada coordinator in Hindu temple violence case

Canadian police have arrested a 35-year-old Brampton resident on charges of assault with a weapon during a violent demonstration at a Hindu temple in the city, authorities said. On November 3, a protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan.

Kremlin says sees ‘positive signals’ from Trump on Ukraine

The Kremlin said that it saw “positive signals” from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s position on Ukraine while warning it was hard to predict how he would behave in office. “The signals are positive. Trump during his election talked about how he perceives everything through deals, that he can make a deal that can lead to peace,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Bangladesh’s interim government to seek Interpol support to repatriate Hasina

Bangladesh’s interim government said it will seek Interpol’s assistance in repatriating deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, and other “fugitives”, to face trial for alleged crimes against humanity. Ms. Hasina and her party leaders face accusations of ordering brutal suppression of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, resulting in numerous casualties during the July-August protests.

The Taliban will attend a U.N. climate conference for the first time

The Taliban will attend a U.N. climate conference for the first time since their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, the country’s national environment agency said. Matiul Haq Khalis, the agency’s head, said the delegation would use the conference to strengthen cooperation with the international community on environmental protection and climate change, share Afghanistan’s needs regarding access to existing financial mechanisms related to climate change, and discuss adaptation and mitigation efforts.

Singapore Airlines to invest additional ₹3,195 crore in Air India post-Vistara merger

Singapore Airlines will make an additional investment of ₹3,194.5 crore in Tata Group-owned Air India post-merger of Vistara in November. The merger, announced on November 29, 2022, and set to be completed on November 11, 2024, will result in Singapore Airlines having a 25.1% stake in the enlarged Air India.

What happens to Indian firms on U.S. blacklist?

The government is still gauging the impact of a decision by the U.S. Treasury Department to impose sanctions on 19 Indian entities among nearly 400 companies, mainly for supplying “dual-use” technologies to Russia. In addition, the Bureau of Industry and Security run by the U.S. Commerce Department added 40 companies including five from India for re-exporting goods and parts to Russia that were imported from the U.S.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: ‘Restructured’ Indian team takes first step; to focus on Los Angeles Olympics

When the Indian women take on Malaysia in their opening game of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir on Monday (November 11, 2024), it will be the first step for a ‘restructured’ team in moving on from the disappointment of missing the Paris Olympics and focussing on LA 2028 instead.

Coco Gauff wins WTA Finals for the first time by rallying to beat Zheng Qinwen

Coco Gauff won the WTA Finals for the first time by rallying to beat Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the final. The 20-year-old American came from 2-0 and 5-3 down in the final set and was two points from defeat at one stage. Yet she took the set to a tiebreaker and won the first six points. Zheng threatened a comeback but Gauff took the victory off her third match point with a forehand winner as she came into the net.

