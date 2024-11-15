ICC puts Champions Trophy tour on hold after BCCI’s strong objection

The BCCI has strongly objected to Pakistan Cricket Board's purported move to take the Champions Trophy for a tour of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), prompting the International Cricket Council to put the promotional event on hold. The PCB in return, as of now, has rejected the proposed 'Hybrid Model' with India playing its matches in Dubai. The schedule has also been put on hold and the new controversy could only make things ugly.

PM leaves for Delhi from Deoghar in another aircraft after his IAF plane develops snag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stranded at the Deoghar airport in Jharkhand for over an hour after his special aircraft developed a snag, officials said. Mr. Modi was supposed to fly back to New Delhi on the Indian Air Force plane after addressing a rally in Bihar’s Jamui, which is around 80 km from Deoghar, they said. He was visiting Jamui to attend a function organised on the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, which is celebrated as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’.

Modi worships those uncared for: Prime Minister in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bihar for the second time to celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda and also to launch multiple development projects worth ₹6,650 crore, mostly for tribal welfare and development in Jamui.

BJP believes in free, fair elections: Amit Shah after poll officials check his chopper, bags

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that election officials at Maharashtra’s Hingoli checked the helicopter ferrying him and his bags. In a post on X, Mr. Shah said the BJP believes in free and fair elections and follows all laid-down rules and protocols. “In a healthy electoral system, we all should contribute and fulfil our duties to make India the strongest democracy in the world,” he said.

Supreme Court seeks reasons for denying maternity leave to woman if adopted child aged above three-months

The Supreme Court of India has asked the Centre to explain the rationale behind a provision which entitles only those women, who adopt a child below the age of three months, to seek maternity leave benefits. The apex court was hearing a plea challenging the Constitutional validity of a provision of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 which entitles only those women who are adopting a child below the age of three months to seek benefits of maternity leave for a period of 12 weeks.

Six students killed, 1 injured as car crashes into truck in Dehradun

Six students were killed and another was seriously injured when their car collided with a truck here in the early hours, police said. The collision, which reduced the car to a mangled wreck, occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the ONGC Chowk. The car rammed into the truck from behind and the six died on the spot, Circle Officer (City) Neeraj Semwal said.

700 kg meth seized in NCB-Navy-Gujarat ATS joint Op off Porbandar coast; 8 foreigners arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau, in coordination with the Navy and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad, has seized 700 kg of Methamphetamine off the coast of Porbandar and arrested eight foreigners, who claimed that they were Iranian nationals. The seizure and arrests were made as part of Operation Sagar-Manthan launched earlier this year to target drug trafficking through Maritime routes.

CM Atishi announces staggered timings for Govt. offices to tackle traffic congestion

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced staggered timings for Government offices in the city in a bid to tackle traffic congestion and reduce pollution levels in the national capital. “Under the new schedule, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., Central Government offices from 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., and Delhi Government offices from 10.00 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.,” CM Atishi said in a post on X.

Climate finance are not ‘investment goals’ says India at COP29 summit in Baku

At the ongoing COP29 negotiations in Baku, India stated that climate finance — the money that’s necessary to incentivise and facilitate developing countries’ adoption of renewable energy sources over fossil fuels — should not be seen as “investment goals” by developed countries. “Climate finance cannot be changed into an investment goal when it is a unidirectional provision and mobilisation goal from the developed to the developing countries. The Paris Agreement is clear on who is to provide and mobilise the climate finance — it is the developed countries,” said a statement by India’s lead negotiator, Naresh Pal Gangwar.

President Dissanayake’s NPP gets two-thirds majority in Sri Lanka parliamentary poll

Sri Lanka’s National People’s Power of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake swept the parliamentary elections by winning a two-thirds majority in the parliament, the Election Commission result said. The NPP, which contested under the Malimawa (compass) symbol secured 159 out of the 225 seats in the parliament, according to the results on the Election Commission website. Samagi Jana Balawegaya headed by Sajith Premadasa was a distant second with 40 seats in poll which saw the lowest turnout since 2010.

New Zealand lawmakers stage Maori protest in Parliament during fraught race relations debate

A vote in New Zealand’s parliament was suspended and two lawmakers ejected when dramatic political theatre erupted over a controversial proposed law redefining the country’s founding agreement between Indigenous Maori and the British Crown. Under the principles laid out in the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi, which guided the relationship between the government and Maori, tribes were promised broad rights to retain their lands and protect their interests in return for ceding governance to the British.

Insider trading: ABB India gets SEBI warning for breach of norms by employees

ABB India said it has received a warning letter from the stock markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for violation of insider trading rules by two of its employees. “The warning letter dated November 8, 2024 has been received on November 14, 2024,” ABB India said in an exchange filing.

Pant bowled twice, no signs of discomfort from Kohli during intra-squad match simulation

India’s intra-squad match simulation provided a mix of positives and concerns ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series opener against Australia in Perth. In overcast conditions at the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA), India ramped up preparations for the gruelling opening Test, set to begin next week. With uncertainty surrounding skipper Rohit Sharma’s participation in the first Test, KL Rahul opened alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

