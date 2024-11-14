Centre reimposes AFSPA in Manipur’s six police station areas, including Jiribam

The Centre has reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, under which an area is declared as “disturbed” for the convenience of security forces to operate, in Manipur’s six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam. In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the decision was taken given the continuous volatile situation there due to the ongoing ethnic violence. The police station areas where AFSPA has been reimposed are Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East district, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi and Moirang in Bishnupur.

UPPSC agrees to protesters’ demand, exams to be held in single day

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission agreed to the demands of the protesting aspirants, announcing it would conduct the Provincial Civil Services preliminary exam in a single day. UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar announced in front of the students in Prayagraj, who have been protesting against the exam schedule for the past four days.

Supreme Court dismisses plea to mandate doctors to specify drugs’ side effects to patients

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a direction to mandate medical professionals to specify to patients all kinds of possible risks and side effects associated with a drug being prescribed. “It is not practical,” said a Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner Jacob Vadakkanchery, said the plea raises an important issue as to whether doctors should be obliged to inform their patients about the possible side effects of medicines they are prescribing.

Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL for action against inflammatory speeches

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation that sought urgent intervention against inflammatory speeches by public figures, alleging these statements endanger national unity and security and promote divisive ideologies. “We are not inclined to entertain the present writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, which refers to alleged references. Further, there is a difference between hate speech and wrong assertions... In case the petitioner has any grievance, they may raise the same in accordance with law,” the Bench said.

Rajasthan’s Tonk candidate Naresh Meena arrested day after he slapped SDM

Independent MLA candidate from Rajasthan’s Tonk district Naresh Meena was arrested, a day after he slapped a sub-divisional magistrate during polling in full view of camera crews. The incident led to tension in the area with vehicles being torched, police being pelted with stones and 60 people arrested.

ED raids in Maharasthra, Gujarat in bank accounts ‘fraud’, ‘cash-for-votes’ case’

The Enforcement Directorate raided multiple locations in poll-bound Maharashtra and neighbouring Gujarat as part of a money laundering probe against a Malegaon-based trader, who allegedly misused bank accounts of various people to carry out transactions worth more than ₹100 crore. The complainant in the case is a man whose bank account was allegedly misused for illegal transactions triggering speculation that the accounts were misused for routing election funds.

Priyanka Gandhi’s 5-lakh victory target faces test after low voter turnout

After the low voter turnout in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Congress leaders are keeping their fingers crossed about the outcome, especially when they have targeted to secure a victory margin of over 5 lakh votes for Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The voter turnout dropped to 64.72%, a 9.15 percentage point decrease from the previous election.

JMM-led alliance encouraged ‘love jihad’, ‘land-jihad’ in Jharkhand: Anurag Thakur

BJP leader Anurag Thakur accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha alliance of encouraging “love jihad” and “land jihad” in Jharkhand in the past five years. He also alleged that the demography of the State is changing now. Speaking to media persons at the BJP office in Ranchi, Mr. Thakur alleged that instead of people’s welfare, “jihad” welfare was being carried out in the State.

Rahul Gandhi slams Mahayuti government for snatching five lakh jobs

Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised the ruling Mahayuti government for snatching five lakh jobs as multiple projects got shifted to Gujarat. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attack on the “blank Constitution, Rahul Gandhi said, “They say the Constitution is empty because they never read it. They say I show the red colour constitution book, but the book cover doesn’t matter as we are protecting what is written inside it.”

Dominica to bestow its highest national honour to PM Modi

The Commonwealth of Dominica will bestow its highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour, upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in recognition of his contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the partnership between India and Dominica. The President of the State of Dominica confers honours on persons who have rendered meritorious service to the development of Commonwealth of Dominica. Each President of Dominica also is bestowed with that honour.

Three days in COP29 summit, countries still waiting for ‘workable’ climate finance draft

An overly lengthy 34-page draft on a new climate finance goal emerged on the third day of the UN climate talks in Azerbaijan’s Baku, but the text is filled with repetitions and duplications, making it difficult to work with. It took countries months to condense a 34-page text from Bonn into a 9-page draft by October. Now it’s back to 34 pages, which is a bit frustrating for everyone. All negotiating groups have now asked the co-facilitators to condense the document to make it more manageable.

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of war crimes over Gaza displacements

Israeli authorities have caused a forced displacement of Palestinian people in Gaza to an extent that constitutes war crimes and crimes against humanity, Human Rights Watch said in a report. “Human Rights Watch found that forced displacement has been widespread, and the evidence shows it has been systematic and part of a state policy. Such acts also constitute crimes against humanity,” the report said.

Tulsi Gabbard: Trump’s Hindu pick for director of national intelligence

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump chose former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to serve as director of national intelligence under his administration. Mr. Trump stated, “I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our intelligence community, championing our constitutional rights and securing peace through strength., as per news agency AP.

UN’s IAEA chief Rafael Grossi meets Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi met Iran’s top diplomat as he began crunch nuclear talks in Tehran weeks before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office. During his first term in the White House from 2017 to 2021, Mr. Trump was the architect of a policy called “maximum pressure” which re-imposed sweeping economic sanctions that had been lifted under a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

Wholesale price inflation hardens to 2.4% in October

Inflation in India’s wholesale prices hardened from 1.84% in September to 2.4% in October, led by a well over two-year high spike in food prices to 11.6% from 9.5% in the previous month, as per the data released on Thursday. Vegetable prices soared over 63%, compared with the 14-month peak inflation of about 49% recorded in September. Potato prices rose 78.7%, up from 78.1% in September, while onion inflation halved from 78.8% to 39.25% in October.

India’s goods exports jumps to 17.25% in October

India’s goods exports jumped 17.25% to $39.2 billion in October, marking the best month in recent times, even as the import bill surged to a fresh record high of $66.34 billion, 3.9% over the same month last year. Between April and October, India’s non-petroleum exports have surged to the highest-ever tally of $211.3 billion and if this trend continues, India’s total exports, including services, will cross the $800 billion mark this year to set a new record, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said.

Abdusattorov moves into the sole lead; Praggnanandhaa, Nihal hold Carlsen

If Magnus Carlsen needed any more confirmation that he was indeed in India, it came on the opening day of the Tata Steel Chess India. All his three opponents at the impressive Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium were Indians. His young Indian rivals also reminded him how difficult it was to score points off them these days. The World No. 1 from Norway was held by R. Praggnanandhaa and Nihal Sarin but bounced back to beat Vidit Gujrathi in his last game of the day.

England captain Harry Kane criticises player withdrawals from Nations League games

England football captain Harry Kane has hit out at several players who withdrew from the national team ahead of their Nations League matches against Greece and Ireland, saying that country must always come before club football. Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Southampton keeper Aaron Ramsdale and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite withdrew from the squad.