Top news of the day: Budget session of Parliament from July 22; NEET-UG counselling likely to begin by month-end, and more

Budget session of Parliament from July 22

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, in an X post, said, “Hon’ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from 22nd July, 2024 to 12 August, 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business). Union Budget, 2024-25 will be presented in Lok Sabha on 23 July, 2024.”

NEET-UG counselling likely to begin by month-end

The counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG), 2024, is expected to start by the end of this month, official sources said. The counselling session was likely to begin in the first week of July. However, the counselling authorities had not notified any date or schedule. The sources said the process of issuing permission letters to some medical colleges was still under way and additional seats were likely to be added.

Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba, in his first public response, says he is ‘deeply distressed’

The preacher whose latest sermon ended in a deadly stampede said on July 6 that he was “deeply distressed” in his first public response to the disaster. Bhole Baba’s prayer meeting at Hathras, in Uttar Pradesh on July 2 saw the deaths of 121 people, the vast majority women, after a rush to the exits among the 250,000 devotees who came to watch him preach.

T.N. BSP leader Armstrong murder: 8 arrested, supporters stage road roko in Chennai

The Chennai city police have nabbed eight suspects in connection with the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party T.N. president K. Armstrong. The murder took place in Sembium on the night of July 5. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on July 6 said he had directed the police to speed up the investigation into the murder, and to bring to book, those who were involved in the crime.

Fourth case of rare brain-eating amoeba infection reported in Kerala

Another case of amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated waters, has been reported from Kerala. A 14-year-old boy, a resident of Payyoli in this north Kerala district, is afflicted with the disease, according to sources in the private hospital where he is being treated.

By trouncing BJP in Ayodhya, INDIA bloc defeated Ram temple movement: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 6 said by trouncing the BJP in Ayodhya, the INDIA bloc has defeated the Ram temple movement once led by L. K. Advani, and expressed confidence that the saffron party will meet the same fate in Gujarat in the next election. Mr. Gandhi was addressing party workers in Ahmedabad days after the Congress and BJP clashed outside the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee office when saffron party workers went there to protest against his (Mr. Gandhi’s) remarks on Hindus.

Captain Anshuman Singh awarded Kirti Chakra posthumously; his widow recalls their last conversation

The award was received by his mother Manju Singh and his wife Smriti from President Droupadi Murmu. Ms. Smriti, after receiving the award, recalled the story of how she met Captain Anshuman Singh. “We met on the first day of college and it was love at first sight,” she said. “Unfortunately, within two months of marriage, he was posted in Siachen. On July 18 (2023), we had a long conversation about the next 50 years of our life. On July 19, I got a call that he’s no more...”

Modi, Starmer agree to expedite India-U.K. free trade agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 6 spoke to newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as the two leaders agreed to work towards an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-U.K. free trade agreement, a statement said. Mr. Modi congratulated him on assuming charge and a remarkable victory of his Labour Party in the election.

Starmer says controversial Rwanda deportation plan is ‘dead and buried’

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on July 6 that he is scrapping a controversial Conservative policy to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda. “The Rwanda scheme was dead and buried before it started,” Mr. Starmer said in his first news conference. “It’s never acted as a deterrent. Almost the opposite.” The move was one of Mr. Starmer’s first acts in office, though it was widely expected. He had said during his campaign that he would ditch the plan that has cost hundreds of millions of dollars, but never taken flight.

Reformist Pezeshkian wins Iran’s presidential runoff election, besting hard-liner Jalili

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian won Iran’s runoff presidential election held on July 5, besting hard-liner Saeed Jalili by promising to reach out to the West and ease enforcement on the country’s mandatory headscarf law after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic Republic.

FMCG sector to see 7-9% revenue growth this fiscal: CRISIL Ratings

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is expected to see revenue growth of 7-9% this fiscal, according to a report released by CRISIL Ratings on July 6. The expected revenue increase in FY 2024-25 will be supported by higher volume growth due to a revival in rural demand and a steady demand from urban areas. The estimated growth of the FMCG sector in 2023-24 was 5-7%.

Didn’t like chopping and changing, tried to help captain deliver his vision, says Rahul Dravid

As Rahul Dravid bids farewell to Team India, the legend said that during his tenure as head coach, he abhorred chopping and changing the side too much and always tried to be a foil for skipper Rohit Sharma so that he could devise his own winning strategies. Dravid’s coaching stint came to an end with India winning the T20 World Cup in Barbados last week, defeating South Africa and bringing home the trophy for the second time after 2007.

