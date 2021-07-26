Top news of the day: B.S. Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka CM; Rajya Sabha disruptions continue as Opposition protests on Pegasus, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Putting to rest speculation that lasted a fortnight, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in Bengaluru on July 26, ending his fourth stint at the helm exactly two years after he took charge.

Also read | CM of Karnataka four times, but Yediyurappa could not complete term even once

The West Bengal government has set up an inquiry commission to probe the Pegasus spyware row, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, she said. The two-member commission will comprise retired Supreme Court judge M.B. Lokur and former Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya.

Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned three times in the first half of Monday, as the Opposition continued raising slogans and protesting against the government on the Pegasus issue. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said the persistent disruptions by a few had cost many MPs their opportunity to raise issues of public importance.

Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday after two bills were passed without discussion, amid multiple adjournments and continued protests by Opposition MPs on the Pegasus snooping issue and the three controversial farm laws. The House was adjourned for the day after the two bills — the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 — were passed by voice vote.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday will seal an agreement formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, more than 18 years after U.S. troops were sent to the country.

A.Sharath Kamal, the flag-bearer of Indian table tennis, entered the round of 32 in men’s singles while India’s campaign in women’s singles ended on July 26 in Tokyo. Sharath overcame stiff resistance from Portugal's Tiago Apolonia to enter men’s singles third round. While 10th seed Sofia Polcanova of Austria proved too hot to handle for Manika Batra in the women’s third round, Sutirtha Mukherjee failed to put up any resistance against 32nd seed Fu Yu of Portugal.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who could not fly to Kargil due to inclement weather, laid a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial, Baramulla, on Monday to pay tributes to all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defending the nation.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his parliamentary colleagues, drove a tractor to Parliament on Monday to express solidarity with the protesting farmers and demand the repeal of the three farm laws.

Momiji Nishiya, the 13-year-old skateboarding sensation, became the youngest gold medallist from Japan as she won the women’s street skateboarding event of the 2020 Olympics at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on Monday.

The government has no plan to print currency notes to tide over the current economic crisis triggered by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Parliament on July 26.