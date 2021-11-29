Top news of the day: Bill to repeal farm laws passed in Parliament; Rachin Ravindra, Ajaz Patel deny India a win, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha on Monday amid persistent demand by the Opposition members who wanted a discussion. The Bill was cleared in less than five minutes as the Rajya Sabha convened after lunch break at 2 p.m. on Monday. It was passed in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day. | Parliament proceedings updates

A wicket-less pre-lunch session, a flurry of wickets on either side of the tea interval and the incredible defiance from New Zealand’s last-wicket pair, India saw it all unfold with mixed emotions at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

The Kochi unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning C. Vijaya Baskar, former Health Minister of Tamil Nadu, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the alleged purchase of gold from a prominent jewellery firm in Kerala.

Twelve Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha, including Congress MP Chhaya Verma, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and TMC’s Dola Sen were on November 29 suspended for the remaining part of the winter session for their misconduct and unruly behaviour during the last session.

With the emergence of Omicron and its virulence yet uncertain, concerns have emerged about whether a third dose of COVID vaccines should be administered in India.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his party will form the next government in the State along with the BJP and a breakaway Akali faction as he held a surprise meeting with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar here.

The Supreme Court on November 29 asked the Centre to clear the air on construction activities in areas falling within its domain in the National Capital amidst clamour in court that the Central Vista project was proceeding “full steam” despite the re-imposition of building ban by the Supreme Court to loosen pollution’s iron grip on Delhi.

A full bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra adjourned all the three capitals cases to December 27 in order to have a clear picture on A.P. Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions Repeal Bill of 2021 which is awaiting the Governor's assent.

The government has no proposal to recognise Bitcoin as a currency in the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a reply to the Lok Sabha on Monday. She also informed the House that the government does not collect data on Bitcoin transactions. Whether the government has any proposal to recognise Bitcoin as a currency in the country, the Finance Minister said “No, sir”.

What is redistricting? How is it becoming a decisive factor in U.S. electoral politics?