Top news of the day: Bihar CM changes alliance; Maharashtra CM expands Cabinet, and more

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav greets Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna on August 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 09, 2022 19:17 IST

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, joins hands with RJD

In a day of fast-moving political developments, Nitish Kumar twice met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, first to hand in his resignation as NDA Chief Minister and then after being elected leader of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) to stake claim for the top job in the state once again. His move, which was a reversal of what happened in 2017 when he left the Mahagathbandhan to rejoin the NDA, left ally BJP out in the cold for the second time in nine years.

Maharashtra Cabinet expanded, nine Ministers each from BJP, Shiv Sena’s Shinde faction sworn in

Cabinet expansion takes place 40 days after Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively.

Chennai Chess Olympiad | India ‘B’ team wins bronze in Open section; India ‘A’ women also finish third

It was the second bronze medal for India in the Olympiad, replicating its feat in the 2014 edition. The event that witnessed players representing 187 countries competing on 700 boards came to a close with a dazzling ceremony.

Congress advances Bharat Jodo Yatra from October 2 to September 7

The Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo [unite India] yatra will now begin on September 7 instead of October 2, the Congress announced on Tuesday that also marked the 80 th anniversary of the Quit India movement.

Global passengers may not be required to upload COVID-19 vaccination certificate on Suvidha portal

Passengers have been complaining about the portal being periodically down, difficulty in accessing forms and uploading of certificates, the sources said, adding the removal of the provision may come as a relief for them.

Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi arrested from Meerut

Four days after he allegedly assaulted and abused a fellow female resident of a Noida society, local politician Shrikant Tyagi was nabbed by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on August 9.

First batch of Indian students stuck back home will arrive ‘very soon’: China

“We are working intensively for the return of foreign students to China and the process for Indian student’s return has begun,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing in Beijing.

Rishi Sunak promises more support in U.K. energy crisis

The 42-year-old Indian-origin finalist in the Conservative Party leadership election pledged government “efficiency savings” to fund the support, while limiting borrowing.

PSU general insurers book ₹26,364-crore loss for health portfolio in last 5 years

All four public sector insurers incurred losses of ₹26,364 crore in the health insurance portfolio for the last five years due to higher claims in group policies, a CAG report said.

Former South African umpire Rudi Koertzen killed in car crash

One of the most respected umpires in world cricket from the late 1990s till 2010, Koertzen had officiated in nearly 400 international games.

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Sable soars, Paul leaps, Sharath sizzles to script India’s success story

India finished a commendable fourth place at the just-concluded Commonwealth Games.