Top news of the day: Bharat Ratna for Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh and M.S. Swaminathan; PTI-backed independents win most seats in Pakistan Assembly at half-way point, and more

February 09, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

Bharat Ratna for P.V. Narasimha Rao, M.S. Swaminathan, Charan Singh

Former Prime Ministers P. V. Narasimha Rao and Choudhary Charan Singh as well as Green Revolution pioneer M. S. Swaminathan will be conferred the Bharat Ratna adding to the two — socialist leader Karpoori Thakur and former Deputy Prime Minister L. K. Advani, already announced for this year.

Independents backed by Imran Khan’s party win most seats in Pakistan Assembly at half-way point: poll body

According to the unofficial results called by Geo News for 163 out of total 266 seats, PTI-backed independent candidates are leading on 73 seats, followed by PML-N on 48 and PPP on 35. However, the provisional results have only been released for 72 seats by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Dawn reported. As per ECP, PTI-baked independents are leading on 28 seats, followed by a tight contest between PML-N (19 seats) and PPP (18 seats).

Supreme Court plea wants govt to allow MGNREGS workers to choose how they want their wages paid

The application by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, said 34.8% of total registered workers (8.9 crore) under MNREGA and 12.7% of active workers (1.8 crore) are still ineligible for ABPS as on December 27, 2023. There are a total of 25.69 crore workers in MGNREGA of whom 14.33 crore are considered to be active workers.

Railways land-for-job case | Delhi court grants interim bail to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, 2 daughters

A Delhi court on Friday granted interim bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav till February 28 in the Railways land-for-job case.

Outside of North India, Hindi is not the native language of crores of Indians: Trinamool Congress MP

Members protest against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar who commented that the Constitution provides for promotion of Hindi.

India has nearly 97 crore voters now, says Election Commission

There has been a 6% increase in registered voters from 2019, when the last Lok Sabha polls were held. “The largest electorate in the world -– 96.88 crore are registered to vote for the forthcoming General Elections in India,” the EC said.

Jaishankar discusses Indo-Pacific, West Asia situation with Australian counterpart Wong

Mr. Jaishankar is in the Australian city of Perth to attend a two-day conference on the Indian Ocean.

Prince Harry settles a case against U.K. tabloid publisher that hacked his phone

Attorney David Sherborne said Mirror Group Newspapers had agreed to pay Prince Harry legal costs and damages and would make an interim payment of around $500,000

Russia has no interest in wider war: Putin in interview with American journalist

Mr. Putin made the comments in a more than two-hour interview with conservative talk-show host Tucker Carlson that was conducted in Moscow and aired on tuckercarlson.com.

Disruptions in Red Sea route likely to raise freight and forwarding cost by 25-30%: Report

The disruptions in the Red Sea route will put pressure on cash flow of companies, and this could increase borrowings.