Top news of the day: Bhajan Lal Sharma to be Rajasthan Chief Minister; India’s proposed January 2024 Quad summit postponed, and more

December 12, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

Bhajan Lal Sharma to be Chief Minister of Rajasthan

Sanganer MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma has been named as the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan, ending the suspense over the appointment of new Chief Minister in Rajasthan following the BJP’s victory in the recent State Assembly election. Former CM Vasundhara Raje proposed Sharma’s name at the Legislature Party meeting. Central observer and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that there would be two Deputy Chief Ministers — Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa.

India’s proposed January 2024 Quad summit moved to later date

It is expected to be held “later in the year”, indicating that U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are unlikely to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations.

Amit Shah introduces new draft Bills to replace criminal laws

The discussion on the bills will take place day on December 14 and voting will take place December 15, Mr. Shah told Opposition members who demanded sufficient time to study the three Bills. He said he introduced the Bills on December 12 so that the members could get 48 hours to study the draft laws. He said mainly five sections have been tweaked and most of the changes relate to grammar and language.

Supreme Court reserves verdict in the challenge to Section 6A of the Citizenship Act

Section 6A is a special provision inserted into the 1955 Act in furtherance of a Memorandum of Settlement called the ‘Assam Accord’ signed on August 15, 1985, by the then Rajiv Gandhi Government with the leaders of the Assam Movement to preserve and protect the Assamese culture, heritage, linguistic and social identity.

CBSE announces date sheet for class 10, 12 Board exams

Examinations for both classes begin from February 15. The class 10 exams will conclude on March 13 and the class 12 exams will end on April 2.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan says he perceives ‘start of collapse of Constitutional machinery’ in the State

Kerala Governor repeatedly accuses Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of ‘plotting’ to subvert the police into abetting SFI’s attempts to harm him physically.

Short films on reformed prisoners to inspire other inmates

In a communication to Chief Secretaries/Heads of Prisons, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the short films of 2-3 minute duration on the reformed prisoners could depict their feeling of regret and remorse after committing the crime. Besides sharing their positive message, the video on how their thought process changed over a period of time resulting in acquiring new skills could be a source of inspiration to other inmates.

Climate talks enter last day with no agreement in sight on fossil fuels

The United Nations-led summit known as COP28 was scheduled to end around December 12 midday after nearly two weeks of speeches, demonstrations and negotiations. But the climate talks often run long, and the December 11 release of a draft agreement angered countries that insist on a commitment for rapid phase-out of coal, oil and gas.

Pakistan court acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia corruption case

He has already been acquitted in the Avenfield case in which he was convicted in July 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Retail inflation rises to 5.55% in November

Consumer prices rose at a three-month high pace of 5.55% in November from 4.87% in October, with food price inflation surging to 8.7% from 6.6% driven by a surge in the inflation rate for vegetables, pulses, fruits, and sugar.

Junior World Cup Hockey | India sweeps aside the Dutch to cruise to semis

Trailing 0-2 at half-time and 2-3 in the third quarter, India exhibited immense resilience to beat the Dutch in the quarterfinal and set a last four clash against Germany.

