Top news of the day: Bhagwant Mann is AAP's CM face in Punjab polls; SC asks Centre to explain fixing number of women candidates at 19 in NDA for 2022 exam, and more

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced that the party’s Punjab president and Lok Sabha member Bhagwant Mann wpuld be its Chief Ministerial candidate for the Assembly elections.

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to explain why, despite its orders, the intake of women candidates in National Defence Academy (NDA) for year 2022 has been restricted to 19, the figure same as last year.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to restart his Davos Agenda address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe saying "even the teleprompter could not take so much lies", even as BJP leaders pointed to a "technical glitch'' at event organiser World Economic Forum's end.

Eleven people were killed in air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital, a witness and medical sources told AFP on Tuesday, as the Saudi-led coalition hit back after a deadly attack on Abu Dhabi that sent Gulf tensions soaring.

Indonesia's parliament has approved a bill to relocate the nation's capital from Jakarta to a jungled area of Kalimantan on Borneo island, the planningminister said on Tuesday.

A suspected drone attack on Monday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), caused multiple explosions in which three people were killed — two Indians and one Pakistani. The Shia Houthi rebels of Yemen, who have been controlling the northern parts of the country, including the capital Sana’a, for almost seven years, have claimed responsibility for the attack.

The identities of the two Indian nationals killed in Monday's suspected Houthi drone attacks near the Abu Dhabi airport that sparked multiple explosions in the United Arab Emirates' capital have been established, the Indian Embassy said on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The country’s newest airline, Akasa Air, expects to get its first aircraft in April 2022 and launch operations by May or June. In the first 18 months, it will serve domestic routes with a focus on metro to tier-2 cities and, thereafter, expand to international destinations.

KL Rahul will captain the yet-to-be-named Lucknow franchise in the upcoming IPL, a league source told PTI on Tuesday. It is learnt that Rahul is one of the players Lucknow has picked from the draft ahead of the mega auction on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Twitter has started expanding its test feature which lets users to flag tweets as ‘misleading’ on the platform to more countries. The feature, which was available in the United States, South Korea, and Australia, will now include users from Brazil, Spain, and the Philippines, the micro-blogging platform said.