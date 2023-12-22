Top news of the day: Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri in protest over WFI chief election; French President Emmanuel Macron to be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations, and more

December 22, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri in protest over WFI chief election

“I am returning my Padmashree award to the Prime Minister. This is just my letter to say. This is my statement,” read a post shared by the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist wrestler on X, formerly Twitter. Bajrang was stopped at the Kartavya Path by Delhi Police officials when he tried to reach the Parliament to meet PM Modi and hand over his letter in protest against Sanjay Singh’s election as WFI chief.

Congress appeals to President Murmu to speak up against the exploitation of women wrestlers

The party mounted a scathing attack on the BJP over the election of Sanjay Singh as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Mr. Singh is an aide of BJP MP and former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom women wrestlers had made serious allegations of sexual harassment.

French President Emmanuel Macron to be chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations

This is the sixth time a French leader will be the Chief guest at Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

When massive disaster was taking place in Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin was in Delhi with ‘the INDI Alliance’, says Sitharaman

As many as 31 people have lost their lives in the four districts in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. Ms. Sitharaman said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has ultra-modern equipment including three dopplers and had forecast on December 12 itself that there would be heavy rainfall in the four districts - Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin on December 17. She was responding to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s charge that the India Meteorological Department had failed to issue timely warnings about the extreme rainfall that battered four southern districts and it had issued a red alert two days after the downpour began. Taking a dig at Stalin, Ms. Sitharaman said when such a massive disaster was unfolding in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister was in Delhi with “the INDI Alliance”.

INDIA bloc protests suspension of Opposition MPs, Kharge says democracy under threat

The protest, which was organised under the banner of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and leaders of Left parties, DMK, NCP, SP, NC, TMC, JMM, RJD and other members of the Opposition coalition.

Rose to occasion as Parliament was sacrileged: Dhankhar to Sharad Pawar on suspension of MPs

In a letter to the NCP chief, the Rajya Sabha Chairman also voiced his anguish over the “widespread perception of politicisation” of the issue of security breach in Parliament on December 13 instead of display of “collective concern” on the incident.

BJP MP Pratap Simha’s statement recorded in Parliament security breach case: Pralhad Joshi

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said an investigation is going on in the December 13 security breach, and the law will take its course after the report is submitted.

Video of Siddaramaiah in ultra-luxury jet goes viral, draws sharp reaction from BJP

The opposition BJP came down heavily on the Congress government in Karnataka for ‘flaunting rich fortune and luxury lifestyles’ after a video went viral showing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleague B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan in a private jet. Mr. Siddaramaiah too retaliated, saying which plane Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels in and why does he go alone.

Delhi excise ‘scam’ case | Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea

During the arguments on Mr. Singh’s bail application, his counsel had said there were contradictions in the statements of accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora and other witnesses about paying bribes to Mr. Singh

Foreign nationals among 14 killed after gunman opens fire in a Prague university

More than 20 others were also wounded in one of the Czech Republic’s worst mass shootings.

Pakistan’s top court grants bail to ex-PM Imran Khan in cipher case

The 71-year-old former cricket star has been embroiled in a tangle of political and legal battles since he was ousted as Prime Minister in April 2022. He has not been seen in public since he was jailed for three years in August for unlawfully selling State gifts while in office from 2018 to 2022.

Centre releases additional tranche of tax devolution dues to States worth almost ₹73,000 cr.

“In view of the forthcoming festivities and the New Year, the Union Government has authorised the release of an additional installment of tax devolution amounting to ₹72,961.21 crore to strengthen the hands of State Governments for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes,” the Finance Ministry said.

Virat Kohli returns due to family emergency, Gaikwad ruled out of Test series against South Africa

The senior batter is expected to be back in time for the first Test against South Africa, starting next week.

