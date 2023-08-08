August 08, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

No-confidence motion | Opposition demands resignation of Manipur CM over violence

Opposition MPs demanded the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh over the violence in the state as Lok Sabha took up a discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government. Initiating the debate on the motion in the Lok Sabha, Congress member Gaurav Gogoi posed a series of three questions focused on Manipur — why the Prime Minister had not visited Manipur, why he took 80 days to break silence on the State and why he had not sacked the Chief Minister. Gogoi also put forward three demands, saying the opposition wanted PM Modi to visit Manipur, lead an all-party delegation to the State and make sincere efforts to restore peace by meeting various organisations there.

Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien allowed to attend Rajya Sabha after motion to suspend him not put to vote

Rajya Sabha witnessed high drama over the suspension of TMC MP Derek O’Brien with the Chairman first announcing that he has to withdraw from the House, but later said the motion to suspend him was not put to vote and hence he could continue to attend the proceedings.

Opposition parties move privilege notice against Piyush Goyal over remarks against them

Among the parties whose leaders gave the notice are the Congress, TMC, AAP, RJD, DMK, RJD, JDU, NCP and the Left parties.

Parliament passes Bill to empower President with management accountability of IIMs

The Rajya Sabha cleared the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which aims to strengthen the governance and oversight of the prestigious institutions while preserving their academic autonomy, by a voice vote. Lok Sabha cleared the bill on August 4.

Article 370 hearing | India seeks public opinion through established institutions not Brexit-type referendums, says CJI

The Chief Justice was reacting to a submission by senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Day 3 of the hearing. Mr. Sibal was arguing that the Parliament and the Union government abrogated Article 370 “unilaterally”, without making an effort to understand the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane house after reinstatement as Lok Sabha MP

“Mera ghar pura Hindustan hai (Whole country is my home),” quipped Mr. Gandhi when asked about being allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow.

Gujarat High Court quashes NIA court order that sentenced businessman to life for leaving hijack threat note on flight

Businessman Birju Salla had become the first person to be booked under the stringent Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, which replaced a vintage law of 1982.

Wife calling husband ‘dark-skinned’ amounts to cruelty, says Karnataka High Court granting divorce to couple

The evidence on record, from close scrutiny, also leads to the conclusion that the wife used to insult the husband on the premise that he is dark and for the same reason has moved away from the company of the husband without any cause, the court noted.

M.Tech student of IIT-Hyderabad ends her life

Though family members reportedly expressed suspicion over the suicide, police said that they have recovered two suicide notes purportedly written by the student, in which she claimed that she took the extreme step unable to bear the pressure.

ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

He has been asked to depose on August 14 at the federal agency’s office here and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the sources said.

Imran Khan appeals his conviction in graft case, seeks release from jail

“The decision of the trial court in the Toshakhana case is against the law,” stated the plea seeking for the verdict to be annulled. The petitioner’s counsels have requested the high court to issue an order for the release of the cricketer-turned-politician by suspending the sentence pending the decision on the central appeal.

Man arrested in stabbing incident near British Museum in London

The London Ambulance Service said they had treated a man for an “arm injury” before taking him to a major trauma centre.

Coal India Q1 net profit falls 10% to ₹7,941.40 crore

The coal major had clocked a net profit of ₹8,834.22 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Herman Kruis to oversee Indian hockey teams for Junior WC

The men’s Junior World Cup is to be held in Kuala Lumpur in December while the women will play in Santiago. Kruis will join the teams during the 4-Nation tournament in Germany later this month. He will oversee preparations of both teams.

