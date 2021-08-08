Top news of the day: Taliban seizes two more Afghan Provincial capitals in northern blitz; COVID-19 vaccination certificate can now be obtained via WhatsApp, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Kunduz and Sar-e-Pul in the north fell within hours of each other on August 8, lawmakers and residents in the cities confirmed, but not without fierce fighting.

“Revolutionising common man’s life using technology! Now get COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds,” the Union Health Minister’s office tweeted.

Eighteen individuals in Uttar Pradesh inadvertently received Covishield as the first jab and Covaxin as the second. In its study, the ICMR has compared the safety and immunogenicity profile of these persons against that of individuals receiving either Covishield or Covaxin.

The committee has noted that the closure of schools has not only impacted social fabric of families in a negative manner, it has also increased involvement of children in household chores.

He joined the 4 Rajputana Rifles as a direct entry Naib Subedar in May 2016.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were declared closed on August 8 by IOC chief Thomas Bach, who called the pandemic-delayed Games the "most challenging Olympic journey". The Olympic flag was passed to 2024 hosts Paris at the ceremony.

Opposition party sources indicated that over the last few weeks, leaders have realised that the disruptions by them in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are not enough. It was important to say the words, “farmers”, “Pegasus” and spyware on the floor of the Houses. Asked about the opposition MPs’ strategy of raising such issues while seeking to speak on bills in Parliament, O’Brien said that their “strategy was deliberate”.

Mr. Tharoor, who has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action over the IT Ministry officials not attending the panel meet, also asserted that the actions of the three officials making “last-minute excuses” to skip the meeting were a “grievous assault” on such panels’ prerogatives to summon witnesses.

Going by recent reports, even the privileged are not spared third-degree treatment, he says.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami put the ranks of Assistant Commandant on the shoulders of the two women officers- Prakriti and Diksha.

While the requirement for a compulsory 10-day self-isolation in a government-approved facility at an additional cost of £1,750 per head will no longer apply, only travellers vaccinated in the U.K. or Europe would qualify for an exemption of the home quarantine requirement.

The Navratna Central public sector enterprise under the Union Ministry of Mines said the company’s robust performance beat the market expectations, amidst challenging business environment.

I gave everything for this club from the first day that I arrived right to the last. I never imagined having to say goodbye, says the six times Ballon d'Or winner.