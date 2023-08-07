August 07, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

Manipur violence case | Supreme Court sets up panel of 3 women ex-judges to oversee humanitarian measures

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud announced in open court on August 7, 2023, that the SC will appoint an all-women committee of three former High Court judges -- Justices Gita Mittal, Shalini Phansalkar Joshi and Asha Menon -- to monitor relief work, rehabilitation, compensation and healing of violence-hit Manipur. Justice Mittal is a former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court. Justice Joshi is a former Bombay High Court judge and justice Menon is a retired Delhi High Court judge

Rahul Gandhi attends Lok Sabha as his disqualification is revoked

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership suspensionwas revoked on August 7 and his status as the MP from Kerala’s Wayanad was restored after the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case. As per the notification by the Lok Sabha, “the suspension ceases to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements”.

SC highlights ‘public concern’ about cheetah deaths, but leaves their welfare to experts

The Supreme Court on August 7 asked the Centre to address the “public concern” about the deaths of six of the 20 adult cheetahs, translocated from South Africa and Namibia, at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh. Appearing before a three-judge Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said the deaths, though unfortunate, were expected.

Jaipur-Mumbai train firing | Accused RPF constable’s police custody extended till Aug 11

A court here on August 7 extended the police remand of Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh till August 7 for allegedly shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train. The Government Railway Police (GRP) sought the extension of his custody for seven days, saying they need to identify the witnesses and scan CCTV footage.

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest case | Supreme Court affirms ED’s power of police custody

The Supreme Court on August 7 dismissed appeals by Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji and his wife, Megala, against a Madras HC judgment upholding the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) power to gain his custody. The court held that no habeas corpus petition would lie after a judicial order of remand. The judgment by a Bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh said the ED has the power of police custody.

Demolition drive halted in Haryana’s violence-hit Nuh after HC order

A Suo moto cognizance was taken by Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia against the ongoing demolition drive in Nuh. A notice was served to the government seeking details of the drive and future action plan. The demolition has been stayed till further orders, Mohd Arshad, Advocate, Ex- Executive Member Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association said. Earlier today, Deputy Commissioner of Nuh Dhirender Khargata said, The demolition drive was immediately halted in Haryana’s Nuh in adherence to Punjab and Haryana High Court order.

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana dies due to cardiac arrest

Spandana, wife of Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra, passed away on August 7 due to cardiac arrest. She was on a vacation with family in Bangkok. Spandana’s mortal remains will be brought back to Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 8. Spandana and Vijay Raghavendra tied the knot on August 26, 2007, and the couple has a son named Shourya. Her death has come 19 days before the couple’s 16th wedding anniversary. According to reports, low BP is said to have caused the cardiac arrest.

Four-foot-long Cobra found at Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’

A four-foot-long snake was found at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai. A wildlife protection and rescue group was called after the Cobra was spotted near the parking area at around 1.30 p.m.

Disproportionate assets case | T.N. Ex-Minister C. Vijayabaskar, wife ordered to appear before Pudukottai court on Aug 29

The Principal District Court in Pudukottai has ordered former T.N. Health Minister and AIADMK sitting MLA of Viralimalai assembly constituency, C. Vijayabaskar and his wife Ramya, to appear before it on August 29, in connection with the disproportionate assets case booked against them by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Pudukottai unit. Mr. Vijayabaskar had appeared on August 5 before the court and was ordered appear again on August 29 with his wife, when the next hearing is scheduled to take place.

Three-quarters of children in South Asia face extreme heat: UN

Three-quarters of children in South Asia are already facing dangerously high temperatures, the highest level worldwide, as the impact of climate change grows, the United Nations warned on August 7. About 460 million children are exposed to extreme heat in South Asia, or 76% of children, compared to a third of children globally, the United Nations children’s agency said. “With the world at global boiling, the data clearly show that the lives and well-being of millions of children across South Asia are increasingly threatened by heat waves and high temperatures,” said Sanjay Wijesekera, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia.

India is boosting connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan: EAM Jaishankar

The Modi government has significantly enhanced border infrastructure in the last nine years, including along the frontier with China, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday, August 7, 2023. In breakfast meeting with the media. Mr. Jaishankar he said infrastructure push along the northern border is going to determine India’s response to national security challenges. “The Raxaul-Kathmandu cross border railway project is in the stage of final location survey. Once completed, it will connect Kathmandu to India by train,” Mr. Jaishankar said added saying India is also looking at the possibility of rail link between Bhutan and Assam. “Opening Bhutan Assam border through greater connectivity will allow Bhutan get more tourists,” he said.

Parliament proceedings | Congress MP Rajni Patil’s reinstatement leads to war of words in Rajya Sabha

Nearly six months after her suspension, Congress MP Rajni Patil was reinstated on August 7, just hours ahead of the expected division on the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023. She was suspended on February 10 for the remainder of the Budget Session of Parliament for allegedly video recording and publishing visuals from the Rajya Sabha. The decision was based on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao against her to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Leagues Cup | Messi sparkles again on free kick, Inter Miami beats FC Dallas in shootout

Each time Lionel Messi lined up for a free kick in his first road game for Inter Miami, thousands of fans packed into a stadium in the searing Texas heat stood and held up their cell phones, ready to record. They all got video of a repeat of history. Messi scored on another mesmerizing free kick in his third consecutive two-goal game for Inter Miami, a tying tally that led to a victory over FC Dallas on penalty kicks in a Leagues Cup elimination game Sunday, August 6 night.

Bilkis Bano case convicts driven by “blood thirsty” approach to hunt and kill Muslims, Supreme Court told

The convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots chased her with a “blood thirsty approach” to hunt Muslims and kill them, the Supreme Court was told on August 7. Commencing arguments on the plea challenging the remission granted last year to all the 11 convicts, advocate Shobha Gupta, appearing for Bilkis Bano, submitted she was brutally gang-raped while she was pregnant and her first child was smashed with a rock to death.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holds meeting with legislators to quell discontent

In an apparent move to douse discontent among ruling Congress party MLAs and ensure that the party remains united ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday held marathon meetings with district in-charge ministers, other ministers from districts concerned and legislators. Mr. Siddaramaiah held meetings with ministers and legislators from six districts — Tumakuru, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Bagalkote, Ballari and Dharwad, at the chief minister’s official residence ‘Krishna’.

US scientists repeat fusion power breakthrough for 2nd time

U.S. scientists have achieved net energy gain in a fusion reaction for the second time since December last year, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory said on August 6. Scientists at the California-based lab repeated the breakthrough in an experiment in the National Ignition Facility (NIF) on July 30 that produced a higher energy yield than in December, a Lawrence Livermore spokesperson said.

EOW Odisha claims to have unearthed a massive cryptocurrency-based Ponzi scam

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha police on August 7 claimed to have unearthed one of the largest cryptocurrency-based Ponzi schemes involving ₹1,000 crore and two lakh people. The EOW arrested Gurtej Singh Sidhu (40), the India head of one STA (Solar Techno Alliance) Crypto Token, from Sri-Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

Explained | Here’s how Asia fared in 2022 in terms of climate and extreme events

Drought, floods, and high temperatures were the critical disasters that plagued Asiain 2022, causing extensive damage to life and property. In its 2022 State of the Climate in Asia report, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) summarised extreme climate events taking place in Asia last year, and their socioeconomic impact. The report was prepared in collaboration with the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs), research institutions, and agencies of the United Nations.

Parliament proceedings | India has 482 recognised medical colleges: Health Ministry informs Lok Sabha

There are a total of 482 recognised medical colleges in the country with Karnataka (56), Maharashtra (49), Tamil Nadu (48), and Uttar Pradesh (46) having the maximum number of them, according to information released by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar, informed the Lok Sabha. Presenting the information in the Lower House during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, she said that the NMC has also notified the minimum requirements for the annual M.B.B.S. Admission Regulations, 2020 prescribing the standards for the establishment of medical institutions and for offering MBBS courses.