Top news of the day: India, China withdraw from Gogra area in Eastern Ladakh; Indian 4x400m relay team breaks Asian record but fails to qualify for final in Olympics, and more

“As per the agreement, both sides have ceased forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. The disengagement process was carried out over two days, August 04 and 05. The troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases,” the Army said in a statement.

Tokyo Olympics | Indian 4x400m relay team breaks Asian record but fails to qualify for final

The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Tom Noah Nirmal, Rajiv Arokia and Amoj Jacob ran 3 minutes 6 second to finish fourth in the second heat.

Bajrang will now fight for bronze. If he manages to win, India will match its best result at the Olympics. Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt had won a silver and a bronze at the 2012 London Games. Debutant Indian wrestler Seema Bisla could not find a way to get out of the defensive trap of Tunisia’s Sarra Hamdi and lost her 50kg opening round 1-3.

The Narendra Modi government has disallowed a question posed by CPI MP Binoy Viswam seeking details on a possible MOU between the government and Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO Group to deal with terrorist activity, citing that the matter is sub judice.

The court suggested the formation of a special force to protect judges, especially trial judges who decide criminal cases involving high-profile accused.

More than 2.30 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with the States and Union Territories, and private hospitals, to be administered, noted a Health Ministry press release.

From January 16 to August 5, 44.42 crore doses of Covishield were supplied by Serum Institute of India and 6.82 crore doses of Covaxin by Bharat Biotech for the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The Hindu has learnt that the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) of Thala Shri Guru Nanak Sahib Gurdwara of Chamkani in Paktia Province was taken down a few days ago by the Taliban, which forced the caretaker to remove it from its rightful place and tie it to a tree so that it cannot be viewed as a distinct symbol.

The Taliban already control large portions of the countryside, and are now challenging Afghan government forces in several large cities.

“The U.K. Home Office has excused itself from further extending Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s visa,” Dawn News quoted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb as saying.

Mayor Kazumi Matsui urged world leaders to commit to nuclear disarmament as seriously as they tackle a pandemic that the international community recognizes as “threat to humanity.”

Opposition lawmakers said the episode raised questions about why Mr. Page was approved so quickly at a time when many skilled workers or separated family members who were desperate to enter New Zealand were being turned away.

A Bench of Justices Rohinton F. Nariman and B.R. Gavai upheld the validity and enforceability of a Singapore-based Emergency Arbitrator (EA) award, which restrained Future Retail Limited from going ahead with its deal with Reliance Retail, under the Indian laws.

The Serum Institute of India CEO met Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament and the meeting between the two lasted for 30 minutes.

Facebook said on August 3 it had cut off the personal accounts and access of the New York University researchers because of concerns about other users’ privacy.

Making the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. Welcoming the move the Congress asked the Centre to rename stadia that have been named after BJP politicians including the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat and the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.

The 18-year-old and her compatriot Beatrice Masilingi, who was fifth in that race, had run the world’s fastest times in the 400m in April but World Athletics removed their entries from the list of eligible athletes in the event for the Olympics. However, they were allowed to run the 200m.

The Indian women had already created history and surpassed all expectations by entering the semifinals of the Games for the first time.