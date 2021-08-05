Top news of the day: Indian hockey ends 41-year wait for Olympic medal; Supreme Court says truth has to come out in Pegasus issue, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Tokyo Olympics | Indian hockey ends 41-year wait for Olympic medal

This is Indian men’s 12th Olympics medal in hockey, the highest in Games history, but the first after the gold medal in Moscow 1980. What’s more, India women’s team will play for bronze against Great Britain on August 6.

Tokyo Olympics | Ravi Dahiya loses final bout, wins silver

Dahiya (57kg) loses 4-7 in final to Russian Olympic Committee’s Zavur Uguev.

Pegasus issue | Truth has to come out, says Supreme Court

Listing the case for August 10, a Bench of Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana and Justice Surya Kant said it wanted the government to be represented in court in the next hearing. “Somebody should appear for the government,” Chief Justice Ramana observed.

Pegasus issue | Is there any prima facie evidence that phones were hacked, asks Ravi Shankar Prasad

The government is willing to discuss all issues on the floor of the House, says the former Union Minister.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha.

Article 370 abrogation anniversary | No other choice but to resist to exist, says Mehbooba Mufti

The Peoples Democratic Party president led a street protest in Srinagar on the second anniversary of the Centre’s decision to end J&K’s special status.

The poll strategist has quit as adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh stating that as he had decided to take a “temporary break from an active role in public life” and as he had not been able to formally assume the responsibility as the principal Adviser to Mr. Singh, he would like to be relieved of the post.

Dr. Narendra Kumar Arora, a paediatric gastroenterologist and a senior member of the National COVID-19 Task Force while explaining why and how the regulators approved vaccines for pregnant women says that though pregnancy and childbirth do not increase the risk of acquiring SARS-CoV-2 infection, they worsen the clinical course of the pandemic compared to other women in the same age group.

It also signals easing of bilateral tensions.

Barbara Woodward, says Britain is not prepared to recognise a Taliban government that uses force to come to power. She discusses U.K.-India cooperation at the U.N., multilateralism, China and climate action, in an interview with The Hindu.

After the failure of police, the Pakistan Rangers have been called to control the situation.

Several incidents leading up to this week’s rocket fire from Lebanon have focused attention on Israel’s northern border, and the United States swiftly condemned the attacks on Israel.

Benny Gantz’s come even as Israel lobbies countries for action at the United Nations over last week’s attack on the oil tanker Mercer Street that killed two people.

Tech giants are all set to establish the metaverse, a form of mixed reality integrated with the Internet.

With Covishield yet to be cleared by the drug regulators of some countries across the globe, the Serum Institute of India CEO has said that he would support students with additional costs they were likely to incur while travelling abroad despite being vaccinated.

Bharat Biotech intends to submit documentation for emergency use authorisation to several additional countries worldwide, the company said.

Along with K.L. Rahul, he kept the four-pronged home team attack at bay.