Top news of the day: Ravi Dahiya storms into wrestling final at Tokyo, assured of medal; liability issues deny India access to COVID-19 vaccines donated by U.S., and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Tokyo Olympics | Ravi Dahiya storms into wrestling final, assured of medal

Ravi Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to qualify for the gold medal clash at the Olympic Games when he sensationally turned around the 57kg semifinal by pinning Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev. Deepak Punia will fight for bronze medal after he was outclassed by formidable American David Morris Taylor in the 86kg semifinals.

Tokyo Olympics | Lovlina Borgohain's remarkable journey ends with a bronze

Borgohain, a double Worlds bronze medallist, gave it her best shot before losing 0-5 in the bout thoroughly dominated by Busenaz Surmeneli .

India still have a chance to win the bronze medal as they will take on Great Britain in the third-fourth place play-off match on August 6.

An Indian official involved in the vaccine negotiations told The Hindu that several ‘challenges remain’ in terms of resolving the larger issue of commercial orders for the three U.S. vaccine manufacturers.

Official data accessed by The Hindu suggested that J&K saw 82 militant recruitments in the first seven months, with the JeM’s focus growing on capital Srinagar where it managed local recruits between three to four. Earlier, the JeM would focus on the Pulwama-Awantipora-Tral belt in south Kashmir. In 2020, 163 locals were recruited into the militant ranks.

After intense political maneuvering for two days, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expanded his Ministry by inducting 29 members. This is the highest number of candidates being sworn in as Ministers in one go in the recent past. Though there was a proposal to appoint three to four deputy chief ministers, such a plan is learnt to have been shelved by the party high command as too many senior leaders had thrown their hats in the ring.

Parliament proceedings | Venkaiah Naidu suspends 6 Trinamool MPs for the day

The Rajya Sabha Chairman first asked members to go back to their seats and then threatened to invoke rule 255 against those holding placards.

Of the pending applications for citizenship from Hindus, 1,541 are with the Rajasthan government, 849 with the Maharashtra government, 555 with Gujarat, 490 with Madhya Pradesh, 268 with Chhattisgarh and 123 with Delhi, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha

A Division Bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar heard advocate Yug Chaudhry, for Ms. Bharadwaj; advocate general of Maharashtra Ashutosh Kumbhakoni; and additional solicitor general Anil Singh representing the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case.

Mr. Niazi won the recent legislative assembly election from Abbaspur-Poonch area.

The Health Ministry recorded 1,747 new deaths of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,00,636.

SBI standalone total income increased to ₹ 77,347.17 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22.

Tokyo Olympics | The idea was to qualify in the first throw itself, says Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj topped the qualification, but his compatriot Shivpal Singh threw a best of 76.40m (Group B) and did not make it to the final. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem threw 85.16m in Group B and made the final. The final will be held on August 7.