Top news of the day: India holds first meeting with Taliban; India’s GDP grows 20.1% in April-June quarter, and more

India has held the first officially confirmed meeting with the Taliban. The Ministry of External Affairs in a press release said the meeting Indian Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal and head of Taliban’s political office Sher Mohammed Stanekzai was held in the Embassy of India in Doha.

Resolution 2593 of the United Nations Security Council addresses India’s major concerns on Afghanistan “at this time”, informed sources said.

India’s economy grew by 20.1% in the first quarter of 2021-22, helped by a low base of the year-ago period, official data showed. The gross domestic product (GDP) had contracted by 24.4% in the corresponding April-June quarter of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The occasion was historic on several fronts. It was the first time as many as nine judges were sworn in to the Supreme Court in a single stroke. Three of them were women judges. One of them, Justice B.V. Nagarathna, is slated to be Chief Justice of India in 2027. Again, it was the first time the Supreme Court allowed a live telecast of the ceremony.

A bench comprising Justices D. Y. Chandrachud and M. R. Shah made the observations in a judgement on an appeal against a verdict passed by the Gujarat High Court which issued oral direction not to arrest an accused in a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Tagging a report on the social media outrage over the revamp of the memorial, Mr. Gandhi tweeted, “Only a person who does not know the meaning of martyrdom can inflict such an insult on the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh.”

Asks Maharahstra government to control crowds at public places, beaches.

Top Army and police officers held a conversation-cum-counselling session with around 80 families of militant recruits in south Kashmir in a bid to initiate their safe return to the mainstream.

Tied grants are released to the rural local bodies (RLBs) for improving two services — Sanitation and maintenance of open-defecation free (ODF) status and supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

A government official said that in 2013, the Indian nationals – Sharma Rajput and Ram Buhadar – entered Pakistan’s territory at the Line of Control (LoC) from Kashmir and were arrested by the Pakistan Rangers.

This is the latest assault on the kingdom amid its grinding war in neighbouring Yemen.

The EU’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign got off to a slow start due to supply shortages and delays but now is among the most successful worldwide.

Coronavirus | France aims to give third vaccine shot to 18 million by early 2022

The booster shot will be administered to those aged 65 and over and for those with comorbidities.

The study included 2,600 women across five southern African countries.

Also, the industry will be requiring an additional funding of ₹45,000-47,000 crore over FY2022 to FY2024, credit ratings agency ICRA said.

Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, followed by Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Titan, TCS and Tech Mahindra.

Tokyo Paralympics | Mariyappan, Sharad Kumar win silver and bronze in high jump

The third Indian in the fray and 2016 Rio Paralympics bronze winner, Varun Singh Bhati ended seventh out of nine competitors as he failed to clear 1.77m.

Tokyo Paralympics | Singhraj Adana shoots bronze in men’s 10m air pistol

Adana shot a total of 216.8 to finish the event in the third place after qualifying for the eight-man final as the sixth best shooter.

Steyn, 38, ended a 17-year career, which saw him play in 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is for the South Africans.

The Italian club said Moise Kean was returning on a two-year loan deal from Everton, with an obligation to buy him subject to meeting certain targets.