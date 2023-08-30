August 30, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

China doubles down on new map, tells India to ‘not over-interpret’

China on August 30 defended issuing a new “standard map” for 2023 that India has protested, saying it was “a routine practice” and asking New Delhi to “refrain from over-interpreting” it. “It is a routine practice for China to exercise sovereignty in accordance with the law,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. “We hope the relevant side can stay objective and calm, and refrain from over interpreting,” he added.

Karnataka’s Gruha Lakshmi scheme that provides ₹2,000 per month to women head of families launched in Mysuru

Congress Government launched Gruha Lakshmi, the much-awaited guarantee scheme providing financial aid of ₹2,000 to women head of families in Karnataka, in Mysuru on August 30. The scheme was launched by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at a function presided over by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in front of a mammoth gathering of beneficiaries at Maharaja’s College.

Lawyer shot dead inside chambers in Ghaziabad court complex

A lawyer was shot dead in his chambers on the tehsil court complex in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on August 30. Manoj Chowdhary alias Monu Jaat was having lunch in his chambers around 2 p.m. when two assailants entered the room and fired at him. He died on the spot, police said.

Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s suspension

The Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha on August 30 unanimously adopted a resolution to revoke the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lower House. The resolution was adopted after Mr. Chowdhury appeared before the Committee and expressed regret over certain remarks made by him in the House which had led to his suspension from the Lok Sabha on the last day of the Monsoon session of Parliament on August 11.

Chandrayaan-3 | ‘Smile, please!’ Pragyan’s cameras capture Vikram

The Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover has captured an image of the Vikram lander. Pragyan’s Navigation Camera on August 30 clicked the image of Vikram. “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Smile, please! Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander this morning. The image was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam). NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS),” ISRO posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Cauvery water row | Karnataka complies with directives, releases 5,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu

In compliance with the directives of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), Karnataka has begun releasing water from its reservoirs to Tamil Nadu and the outflow from the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir across the river Cauvery in Mandya district has been stepped up. The outflow into the river is at the rate of 4,398 cusecs against an inflow of 2,300 cusecs as on August 30.

Delhi High Court seeks Centre, UGC’s detailed replies on plea against Delhi University admission in law course through CLAT

The Delhi High Court has sought detailed replies from the Centre and the UGC over a plea against the Delhi University’s decision to admit students to five-year integrated law courses solely based on the Common Law Admission Test, 2023, and not the Common University Entrance Test. The Court passed the order on August 25 after the Centre’s counsel said CUET was not mandatory for central universities as they enjoy autonomy in matters of admission while the UGC’s lawyer took a contrary stand.

PM Modi should speak on Chinese transgressions, says Rahul Gandhi; ‘baseless allegations’, replies BJP

A day after India dismissed the new official map of China that includes Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as “absurd,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 30 asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the issue of Chinese incursion. “I have been saying this for years now that the Prime Minister’s claim that not an inch of land has been taken away from Ladakh is a complete lie. I have just come back from Ladakh and all of Ladakh knows that China has usurped our land,” Mr. Gandhi said. However, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi flayed Rahul Gandhi for claiming that China has usurped India’s land and accused him of making “baseless allegations”. He said Mr. Gandhi should understand that “whatever land that China has grabbed was during the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru”.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s tweet found misleading; case registered in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh,

Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has once again hit the headlines after his post on X (formerly twitter) claiming that Bajrang Dal workers were installing Shivling on the premises of Shri Digambar Jain Siddha Kshetra Kundalpur in Damoh district was said to be misleading. A case was registered against the X account holder following a complaint lodged by a convener of Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the district on August 29 late evening.

Gabon military officers seize power days after presidential election

Mutinous soldiers in Gabon said on August 30 they were overturning the results of a presidential election that was to extend the Bongo family’s 55-year hold on power. The central African country’s election committee announced that President Ali Bongo Ondimba, 64, had won the election with 64% of the vote early Wednesday morning. Within minutes, gunfire was heard in the center of the capital, Libreville.

Cipher case | Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s judicial remand extended till September 13

A special court on August 30 extended till September 13 the judicial remand of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets. Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who arrived at Attock jail in Punjab to conduct the hearing, issued the decision in the case of the missing cipher, a classified state document that Mr. Khan had waved during a political rally ahead of his ouster from office last year. The hearing of the case took place at the Attock District Jail following approval by the Law Ministry amid security concerns expressed by the Interior Ministry.

Australians to vote in a referendum on Indigenous Voice to Parliament on October 14

Australians will vote on October 14 on a proposed law to create a so-called Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the nation’s first referendum in a generation. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on August 30 announced the referendum date, triggering just over six weeks of intensifying campaigning by both sides of the argument. The referendum would enshrine in the Constitution an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, a collection of advocates aimed at giving the nation’s most disadvantaged ethnic minority more say on government policy.

Japan PM eats ‘safe and delicious’ Fukushima fish

Japan’s prime minister ate what he called “safe and delicious” fish from Fukushima on August 30, days after wastewater was released from the area’s crippled nuclear plant into the Pacific. A video clip showing Fumio Kishida eating Fukushima fish, published on social media by his office, comes after China banned all seafood imports from its neighbour following the discharge that began on August 24. “This is very good,” Mr. Kishida said as he chewed on a slice of flounder sashimi, calling on viewers to enjoy “safe and delicious” Japanese seafood to support the northeastern region.

U.S. Open | Alcaraz gets easy start to title defence, Medvedev advances

Carlos Alcaraz has surrendered the number one world ranking but got his U.S. Open title defence off to an easy start as injured German Dominik Koepfer retired against the 20-year-old top seed on August 29. Alcaraz, bidding to become the first man to retain his U.S. Open crown since Roger Federer won five straight from 2004 to 2008, appeared unsteady at times on the North American hardcourts ahead of the season’s final Grand Slam but kept his composure on August 29 with few errors.