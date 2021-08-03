Top news of the day: Editors Guild moves SC demanding SIT probe into Pegasus snooping; We haven’t invoked the NSA in wrong cases, says Yogi Adityanath, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has put to rest speculation that he was asked to shift to Delhi, and thereby settled the question of leadership, for now, in the State BJP and government as he heads into the 2022 Assembly election. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister en route to completing five years at the helm of India’s most politically significant State speaks to Omar Rashid, Nistula Hebbar and Varghese K. George on his tenure and issues connected with it.

The Editors Guild of India on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the Union government’s role in the Pegasus snooping row. It has stated that the “indiscriminate use” of top-end surveillance technology against journalists destroys free speech and “poisons the heart of democracy”.

More than 99% of Central Board of Secondary Examination students have passed Class 10, according to the results released on Tuesday. Last year, 91.46% of students passed the exam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, slammed opposition members for tearing papers in Parliament and making "derogatory" remarks on the way Bills have been passed as he accused them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution with their conduct.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday struck down the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act of 2021, which bans playing of games such as rummy and poker on cyberspace with stakes.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that no proposal for bifurcation of any State in the country, including Tamil Nadu, was currently under consideration.

India’s quest for an Olympics gold medal in men’s hockey after Moscow 1980 ended after it lost to Belgium in the semifinal clash at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Belgium’s 5-2 win, however, masked how competitive the game was. Alexander Hendrickx took his tournament tally to 14 goals as he struck a hat-trick for the World champion and Rio 2016 silver medallist Belgium.

Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles Tuesday, finishing in 45.94 seconds to break the old mark by .76. One of the most anticipated races on the program more than lived up to the hype.

Sonam Malik, the youngest Indian wrestler in the fray, crashed out in the first round of the women’s 62kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Sonam lost to Bolortuya Khurelkhuu 2-2 on criteria as the Mongolian equalised with a takedown in the last minute.

A steep decline in incidents of cross-border firing by Pakistan was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir till June, compared to the number of ceasefire violations reported in 2020, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

After driving a tractor to Parliament, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on August 3 rode a bicycle to Parliament to protest against the rising prices of fuel and cooking gas. He was given company by his party colleagues, including Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.