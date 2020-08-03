Top news of the day: Govt to deliberate on outcome of Corps Commander talks between India and China; Uma Bharti to skip Ram temple event in Ayodhya over COVID-19 fears, and more

A day after the fifth round of Corps Commander talks between India and China, the high-powered China Study Group (CSG) is expected to meet on Monday and discuss the outcome of the talks meant to take forward the stalled process of disengagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a defence source said.

All yoga institutes and gymnasiums in the containment zones shall remain closed for public, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday while issuing revised guidelines for opening these facilities for public use from August 5.

Past judgments of the Supreme Court on contempt by “scandalising the court” caution judges from falling prey to “easy irritability”.

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday said that she did not wish to be present at the foundation laying programme of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya scheduled for August 5, as she was concerned about the spread of COVID-19 infection.

How did Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa contract COVID-19, is a question that officials from the health department are presently grappling with. Given that the chief minister, who had desisted from any public events since March suddenly seemed to return to normalcy and attended four public events in the last week, contact tracing may be an impossible task, a senior official said. “He mostly contracted the infection from one of these public events,” the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will undergo further hospitalisation after a coronavirus (COVID-19) test conducted on the 9th day returned positive, health officials and a State Minister said on Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said there was need for a permanent dedicated hospital in the State for infectious diseases.

U.S. President Donald Trump has a key advantage in the battleground states that could re-elect him in November, his eldest son Donald Trump Jr has said, citing an op-ed which claims that 50 % of Indian-American voters in these states are moving away from the opposition Democratic Party towards his father.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the government is riding on “mainstay” football to make India a sporting powerhouse and announced the formation of five zonal committees to hunt talent across the country.

Indian drugmaker Wockhardt Ltd. will supply millions of doses of multiple COVID-19 vaccines, including that being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, under a deal with the U.K. government announced on August 3.

The Indian cricket board on Monday invited bids for the team’s kit sponsor and official merchandising partner rights through a tender process to replace outgoing sponsor Nike.

India on Monday pulled out of the Women’s World Team Squash Championship scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from December 15 to 20 due to “lack of preparation time” and “uncertainties” about travelling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.