August 29, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Centre slashes domestic LPG cylinders rate by ₹200 ahead of 5 State elections

On the occasion of Onam and the upcoming Rakshabandhan festival, the Union Cabinet on August 29 approved the reduction in price of LPG gas cylinder for domestic use to upto ₹200, announced Union Minister Anurag Thakur. The Cabinet also approved free LPG connection to 75 lakh women under Ujjwala scheme. All beneficiaries under the Ujjwala scheme will now get ₹400 subsidy per LPG cylinder.

When will J&K Statehood be restored, Supreme Court asks Union government

Solicitor General agrees to make a positive statement on the question by August 31; Centre says the Union Territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not a permanent feature but Ladakh will remain a Union Territory.

Gujarat government hikes reservations for OBCs to 27% in panchayats and ULBs

The announcement of quotas will pave the way for elections for 7000 village panchayats, two district panchayats and 70 municipalities.

Sexual assault in govt school | Delhi CM orders suspension of teachers and Vice-Principal

A day after reports of sexual assault of two boys by their classmates in a Delhi Government school surfaced, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the suspension of the teachers and Vice-Principal of the school as they failed to report the incident to the police.

Manipur Assembly adjourned sine die after ruckus by Congress MLAs

Manipur had its shortest Assembly session on August 29 after the Opposition Congress’ demand an extension of the session for five more days to discuss the issues in State. The Assembly session began at 11 a.m. and was adjourned sine die soon after the obituary references and tabling of the committee reports. Speaker of the House Thokchom Satyabrata adjourned the session sine die after the Congress created a ruckus. Even as the CLP leader Okram Ibobi started speaking on the Congress’s demand for a five-day extension, the Speaker went ahead with his ruling.

Union Cabinet adopts resolution hailing soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3

It also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “visionary and exemplary leadership, and his unwavering commitment to India’s space programme for human welfare and scientific progress”.

Brother of PoK-based militant shot dead in Kupwara: Officials

The victim was identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Shah, 42, from Kupwara’s Karnah. Officials said gunshots were reported from Haridal area during the night and later the lifeless body of Shah was spotted by the police and the Army.

Chidambaram nominated to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs

The Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs is currently looking into the three new bills Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, seeking to replace criminal laws Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act.

ASI starts putting up working platform to assess condition of Konark Temple

The series of assessments would help experts decide whether the sand could be drawn out from the Centuries-old structure. Britishers had filled Jagamohan, the temple’s assembly hall, with sand 119 years ago to provide the edifice stability.

California Assembly passes anti-caste discrimination bill

It now heads to Governor Gavin Newsom for his signature to make it into law, making California the first U.S. State to add caste as a protected category in its anti-discrimination laws.

Toshakhana corruption case | Islamabad High Court suspends Imran Khan’s three-year sentence

The Bench also ordered to release the 70-year-old leader on the production of surety bonds worth Pakistani rupees 100,000. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif slammed Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for “favouring” Mr. Khan, saying his messages to the lower courts led to the suspension of the sentence.

Neurosurgeon investigating patient’s mystery symptoms plucks a worm from woman’s brain in Australia

The creature was the larva of an Australian native roundworm not previously known to be a human parasite, named Ophidascaris robertsi. The worms are commonly found in carpet pythons.

Glitch halts Toyota factories in Japan

The world’s top-selling automaker said the “malfunction in the production order system” occurred during the daytime on August 28 and forced stoppages starting august 29 morning. The company said that the problem did not appear to be caused by a cyberattack, but that an investigation was ongoing.

Disney gambles on free cricket to turn the tables in streaming war

Strategy shift comes amid growing rivalry with Jio; Hotstar has lost millions of users, but remains confident

OpenAI announces enterprise version of ChatGPT

OpenAI has said that ChatGPT Enterprise will come with security and privacy for business users, faster and unlimited access to the GPT-4 model, bigger context windows that can handle longer prompts, the ability to handle complex data analysis, and customisation.

Be like Neeraj Chopra, win hearts not challans: Delhi police’s creative X post on road safety

It further stated, “To drivers and riders, you are not Neeraj’s javelin, and crossing the white lines will not get you points or medals.”

Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying WFI polls

A Bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Pankaj Mithal asked the petitioner, Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association to approach the high court with its grievances.

