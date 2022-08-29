The major news headlines of the day and more.

Reliance Jio to invest ₹2 lakh crore in 5G; rollout in metros by Diwali

After buying spectrum worth ₹88,078 crore in the auctions, Reliance Jio said earlier this month it is gearing up to roll out an advanced 5G network to make India a global leader in digital connectivity and solutions. While speaking at Reliance Industries’ 45th annual general meeting, Reliance Industries Ltd. chairman Mukesh Ambani said Jio will roll out 5G services across India by December 2023. The company has partnered with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions, Mr. Ambani said. He said the firm is partnering with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones and Google Cloud. It has now forged a collaboration with Qualcomm to develop a 5G solution for India, which can be taken to the rest of the world, he said.

Rafale deal | Supreme Court allows withdrawal of plea to order probe, cancel purchase

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed advocate M.L. Sharma to withdraw his plea to summon documents from French investigation agency, Agence Francaise Anticorruption (AFA), allegedly showing that aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation paid €1 million to an Indian company in connection with the 2016 Indo-French Rafale deal. “Having gone through the facts and circumstances, no case is made out to exercise jurisdiction,” a Bench of Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and S. Ravindra Bhat concluded in its order.

Chinese troops stop Indian graziers in Ladakh’s Demchok

According to a senior government official, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) objected to the presence of graziers within India’s perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Saddle Pass at CNN junction in Demchok. The incident was followed by a couple of meetings between the commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA to resolve the issue.

Teesta played a ‘major role’ in a ‘larger conspiracy’ at the behest of a senior political leader: Gujarat to Supreme Court

Activist Teesta Setalvad is accused of fabricating evidence to frame high functionaries of the Gujarat government in a case related to the 2002 riots. The State’s response, in a 13-page affidavit, was filed in response to her plea for bail. “It is submitted that ocular and documentary evidence collected by the present SIT (constituted to investigate the present FIR) during this investigation provide ample grounds to support the allegation of larger conspiracy by the present applicant and others. The same clearly established a prima facie case against the petitioner for an offence which serious enough and entails a maximum punishment for life,” the Gujarat government said.

Hijab row | Supreme Court issues notice to Karnataka Government over plea challenging HC’s order

The Supreme Court fixed the hearing of arguments on September 5 in a batch of petitions challenging a Karnataka High Court decision upholding a State Government order banning the wearing of hijab to classrooms while criticising the petitioner-students of “forum-shopping” for seeking an adjournment. A Bench led by Justice Hemant Gupta issued notice on a plea to stay the High Court Order. Karnataka, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, accepted the notice and said no counter is required to be filed. The State said it is ready to argue the case on law on Monday.

New mechanism for listing of matters in Supreme Court soon: CJI U.U. Lalit

Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit asked lawyers to mention cases for urgent hearings before the registrar rather than requesting the first court to entertain such pleas. “We will have a new mechanism by Thursday. Till then, we will look at it in chamber and if urgent we will list it… For mentioning, we will go back to the original practice of mentioning before the registrar,” the CJI said.

Sonali Phogat case: Goa govt. will submit action taken report to Haryana CM, says Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that the Goa Police is investigating the case in the right direction. “I would like to say that Goa police have so far done a good investigation,” the Chief Minister said. He said the ATR will be submitted to the Haryana Chief Minister and the Director General of Police.

In 2016, Saxena pressured employees to exchange demonetised notes worth ₹1400 crore, claims AAP

“When he was KVIC chairman, demonetisation happened and a cashier working there has given in writing that he was forced to carry out exchange of notes. It is unfortunate that he was suspended. But we want a probe in this. There is a news report also and there are statements by the affected employees,” AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said.

Identification of minorities | Centre seeks more time from SC to hold meetings with states

In a status report submitted to the court in response to a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said comments/views of the state governments including those of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir have not been received as on date.

Arvind Kejriwal tables confidence motion in Delhi Assembly; BJP MLAs marshalled out

The BJP MLAs were demanding a calling attention motion and a short discussion on various issues, including the Central Vigilance Commission report on the construction of classrooms and excise policy among others. They came to the well of the House after Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla rejected their demand for calling attention motion. She then asked them to leave the House for the entire day and were later marshalled out.

Transport Ministry standardises process for issuing international driving permit

Currently, the format, size, pattern, colour etc. of IDP being issued differ across states in India. Due to this, many citizens face difficulties with their respective IDPs in foreign countries. The ministry in a notification on Monday said the provision for QR code to link international driving permit (IDP) with the driving licence has also been made.

Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight. The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest. The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket was set to lift off Monday morning with three test dummies aboard on its first flight, a mission to propel a capsule into orbit around the moon.

Pakistan court suspends PEMRA’s ban on live telecast of Imran Khan’s speeches

The Pakis­tan Electronic Media Regu­latory Authority banned satellite television channels from broadcasting live speeches of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan after he threatened state institutions and made provocative statements while addressing a rally in Islamabad on August 20. Hearing an application filed by 69-year-old Khan, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that the watchdog had “exceeded its authority” and directed PEMRA to appoint an officer who could justify the ban in court, Dawn newspaper reported. The hearing has been adjourned till September 5.

Iraqi Shia cleric Sadr says he’ll retire, sparks fear of unrest

Hundreds of followers of an influential Shia cleric scaled the cement barriers leading to Iraq’s government palace after he announced his resignation from politics on August 29, spurring fears of more volatility amid an unprecedented political crisis. Shortly after Muqtada al-Sadr announced his “final” retirement from politics, hundreds of his followers rushed to the government palace, the seat of the caretaker government. It was the first time his followers have attempted to breach the palace since thousands of them stormed Iraq’s parliament to prevent al-Sadr’s rivals from forming a government.

‘Only yes means yes’: Spain tightens rape law

Known as the “Only yes means yes” law, the bill was given the green light by parliament with 205 votes in favour and 141 against after passing its first reading by lawmakers in May. It involves a reform of Spain’s criminal code that now defines rape as sex without clear consent.

Markets fall over 1% on weak global cues

The BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 861.25 points or 1.46% to settle at 57,972.62. During the day, it tumbled 1,466.4 points or 2.49% to 57,367.47. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 246 points or 1.4% to 17,312.90.

Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 79.94 against dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 80.10 and fell to its all-time low of 80.15 against the U.S. dollar in intra-day trade. The local unit finally settled at 79.94 a dollar, down 10 paise over its previous close of 79.84.

Asia Cup 2022, Ind vs Pak | Even if we needed 15, I would have fancied myself, says Hardik Pandya

Pandya had a dream game, first scalping 3 wickets for 25 in his four overs and then finished the match with a six off Mohammed Nawaz, having scored 33 invaluable unbeaten runs off 17 balls. India defeated Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday to go to the top of their group, that also includes Hong Kong.

Vinesh headlines women’s squad for wrestling World championships

Worlds bronze medallist and three-time Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh Phogat — who faced a tough challenge from Antim Panghal in the Commonwealth Games trials in May — beat the youngster 7-0 to take the 53kg slot in Lucknow. Vinesh was the only one of the six-member Commonwealth Games women’s wrestling side to make it to the World championships squad. The rest, including Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, skipped the trials for various reasons.