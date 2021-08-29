Top news of the day: India wins two silvers, one bronze at Tokyo Paralympics; CBI inquiry found no ‘cognisable offence’ by Anil Deshmukh, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Tokyo Paralympics | Nishad Kumar wins silver in men’s high jump

The 21-year-old Kumar cleared 2.06m to win the silver and set an Asian record. American Dallas Wise was also awarded a silver as he and Kumar cleared the same height of 2.06m. Another American, Roderick Townsend, won the gold with a world record jump of 2.15m.

Tokyo Paralympics | Paddler Bhavina Patel wins historic silver

The 34-year-old Patel’s impressive run at the Games ended with a 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the women’s singles summit clash which lasted 19 minutes.

Tokyo Paralympics | Vinod Kumar clinches bronze in discus throw

The 41-year-old BSF man, whose father fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia.

A leaked report of a preliminary inquiry conducted by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reveals that the agency had concluded that “no cognizable offence has been committed by Anil Deshmukh, the former Home Minister of Maharashtra”.

Mann ki Baat | Youth breaking away from the mould and embracing start-up culture: Modi

They are keen on new destinations and new goals by taking new paths and having new aspirations, the Prime Minister said in his monthly radio broadcast.

“Today the enemy no longer needs to enter the border. He can also target our security apparatus from outside the border. Alignment and re-alignment of global powers have added to the already changing security challenges,” Mr. Singh told officers at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

“We are not trying to undermine anyone’s role in the movement,” a top ICHR official said, dismissing criticism on the issue, and added the poster was one of the many released as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Manohar Lal Khattar alleges farmers hurled stones after assuring peaceful protest.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities launched probe after a 16-year-old boy fell ill after he was allegedly administered a COVID-19 vaccine in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to India Meteorological Department data, the rainfall in July was several per cent less than normal.

The delivery — due to arrive on August 30 — is the company’s 23rd for NASA in just under a decade.

The United States and its allies have taken about 1,13,500 people out of Afghanistan in the past two weeks.

Heart-wrenching details have emerged about some of the 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans.

The Houthis have carried out several attacks using armed drones and ballistic missiles on the al-Anad military base, Yemeni southern forces spokesman Mohamed al-Naqeeb said.

The Ankleshwar plant has a manufacturing capacity of more than 1 crore vaccine doses a month, says Mansukh Mandaviya.

The board, which met to consider the company’s capital raising plans, cleared rights issue price of ₹535 per fully paid-up equity share, including a premium of ₹530 per equity share.

The Indian government has filed before a court in The Hague — the seat of the international arbitration tribunal — a Motion to Stay and a Motion to Dismiss the arbitral award, the August 23 petition stated.

If not acted upon, over the next 50 years, the top five most impacted industries in terms of economic activity are expected to incur a significant share of climate-related loss.

Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli have arrived in Tokyo from Paris.