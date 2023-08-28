August 28, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Aditya-L1, first space-based Indian observatory to study the sun, to be launched on Sept. 2

Aditya-L1, first space-based Indian observatory to study the sun, will be launched on September 2, ISRO announced on August 28. The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the sun-earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the earth. It is expected to take more than 120 days for the spacecraft to reach the L1. Meanwhile, ISRO also said that the Pragyan rover on the lunar surface came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. The rover was then commanded to retrace the path and that it was heading on the new path, ISRO said.

U.K. air traffic control says ‘technical issue’ hitting flights on busy travel day

Britain’s air traffic control system said it is experiencing a “technical issue” that could delay flights on August 28, the end of a holiday weekend and a busy day for air traffic travel. The National Air Traffic Service said it had “applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault.” Scottish airline Loganair said there has been “a network-wide failure of U.K. air traffic control computer systems.”

Supreme Court says it is a ‘problem’ if J&K academic was suspended for appearing in Article 370 case

The Supreme Court on August 28 asked the Attorney General of India to look into the suspension of a senior Kashmiri lecturer, Zaroor Ahmed Bhat, from his job by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in close succession of his arguing his challenge to the abrogation of Article 370 before the top court. “Mr. Attorney General, please use your good offices to see what happened. Somebody who appears in this court is suspended. Talk to the Lieutenant Governor… If there is some other reason, apart from his appearance in this court, that’s different… But this suspension happens in close succession to his appearance before us… just see what happened,” Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud addressed the country’s top law officer R. Venkataramani.

Delhi High Court takes cognisance of minor’s sexual assault by suspended Delhi Govt officer

The Delhi High Court on August 28 took cognisance of the case of sexual assault of a minor girl allegedly by suspended Delhi Government officer Premoday Khakha and directed the authorities to ensure that the identity of the survivor is not revealed in any manner. A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula, initiated on its own a public interest litigation (PIL) after taking suo motu cognisance of the incident. The High Court said the survivor should get due protection and compensation.

U.P. slap row | FIR against Alt News co-founder for ‘revealing’ identity of Muslim student

An FIR was lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair on August 28 for allegedly disclosing the identity of a minor boy, who was slapped by his classmates on the instruction of a teacher at Khubbapur village of the district. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman said the case has been registered under section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The complainant Vishnu Dutt alleged that Mr. Zubair disclosed the identity of the boy by sharing a video of the incident on social media.

Maharashtra: 3 more held for attack on Scheduled Caste persons in Ahmednagar

Police have arrested three more men in connection with the attack on four Scheduled Caste persons who were hung upside down from a tree and beaten with sticks in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, an official said on Monday. According to the police, the victims, among them two minors, were allegedly stripped, hung upside down from a tree and thrashed with sticks by a group of six men on suspicion of stealing a goat and some pigeons at Haregaon village in Shrirampur taluka of Ahmednagar on August 25.

‘Jalabhishek Yatra’ kicks off on a small scale in Nuh

The ‘Jalabhishek Yatra’ in Nuh on August 28 kicked off, though at reduced scale, with four buses of local Hindus and a group of saints allowed to offer holy waters at Nalhar temple. Vishwas Hindu Parishad joint general secretary Surendra Jain told The Hindu that the organisers had agreed to reduce the size and scale of the procession at the behest of the administration. The procession was being carried out amid tight security with the police vehicles escorting the devotees’ buses.

Fodder scam | Special CBI Court of Ranchi acquits 35, finds 89 guilty

The Special CBI Court of Ranchi on August 28 pronounced the verdict in the fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawal of public money from the Doranda treasury. Out of 124 accused, the court acquitted 35 and found 89 guilty. All the accused had to appear physically in the court of Judge Vishal Srivastava. Former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad has already been convicted in this case and is currently out on bail. The CBI presented more than 500 witnesses before the court and a hearing was held in 53 cases, including five cases of Mr. Prasad. Out of the 53, the court has already given its verdict in 52 cases.

Islamabad High Court reserves judgement on Imran Khan’s plea challenging conviction in Toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court on August 28 reserved its verdict on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plea seeking the suspension of his three-year jail term in the Toshakhana corruption case. A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri reserved the verdict after hearing both parties’ counsels. The bench later said that the reserved judgment would be announced at 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Reported Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport and puts it out of service

“An Israeli airstrike hit the international airport in the city of Aleppo in northern Syria early on August 28, damaging a runway and putting it out of service,” Syrian state media said. State news agency SANA, citing a military official, said Israeli planes coming from the Mediterranean Sea carried out the attack at around 4.30 a.m. There were no casualties reported. The airport has been targeted several times this year, including two attacks in March that also put it out of service. There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

Jio 5G on track to cover entire country by Dec; JioAirFiber to be launched on Ganesh Chaturthi: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio’s 5G services marks the fastest-ever rollout of this scale anywhere in the world, and the company is “on track” to cover the entire country with the ultra high-speed network by December this year, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on August 28. JioAirFiber will be launched on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 19, Mr. Ambani said at the 46th AGM of Reliance Industries. Jio customer base has crossed 450 million. Its 5G network covers 96 per cent of towns and the company is on track to cover the entire country by December.

Was under pressure for the first time, says Javelin world champion Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra took an uncharacteristic, ever-so-slight but tentative look back to confirm what his mind already knew about his second throw; he admitted later, during a special media interaction that continued into the first morning light back home, that he was far more cautious of his adductor strain that had kept him out of action earlier this year; he mentioned the ‘pressure’ word for the first time in the context of the massively hyped contest with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem – second here, 35cm behind – and, for once, could not put a number on any specific target to aim for hereon.

