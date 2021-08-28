Top news of the day: Five arrested in Mysuru gang rape case; ED summons Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, wife in money laundering case, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The arrest comes within five days of the crime being committed and a dragnet has been laid to nab another person involved in the crime. One of the five in police custody is suspected to be a juvenile.

Some IPS officers and a lawyer linked to Abhishek Banerjee have also been summoned to appear on different dates next month in the same case, officials said.

The 34-year-old Patel beat her world no. 3 Chinese opponent 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, and 11-8 in the semifinal showdown that lasted 34 minutes.

While legislators of the AIADMK and the BJP walked out of the House opposing the resolution, their ally, the PMK, voted in favour.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla extends the COVID-19 guidelines till September 30.

“There is an urgent need to bring children back to school. Since younger children are least at risk, we urge you to permit primary schools to open first, in line with ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) recommendations, and then higher classes. We look forward to leaders across political parties coming together for the sake of our children,” a group of 56 academicians, doctors and other professionals wrote in an open letter to Chief Ministers and U.T. Administrators.

Senior leader and Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor shared a screenshot of the main page of ICHR’s website that displayed eminent personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, B. R. Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Netaji Subhash Bose, Rajendra Prasad, Madan Mohan Malaviya, Bhagat Singh and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. However, Pandit Nehru was conspicuously missing.

Chattisgarh CM’s camp declares victory in power tussle with Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo.

The Taliban deployed extra forces around Kabul's airport on August 28 and laid new layers of checkpoints on roads leading to the airport to prevent large crowds from gathering after a devastating suicide attack two days earlier.

The U.S. and NATO troops came under attack from Islamic State suicide bombers at Kabul airport.

The United States, Canada and several European countries are already vaccinating people who are at least 12 years old.

The new Bharat Series (BH-series) aims to centralise the system of re-registration of vehicles when relocating between States an easier process.

Close to 66% of the CPSEs made profits in FY20 — the lowest share in the last five years.

Tata Steel to invest ₹3,000 crore in Jharkhand in next 3 years to expand capacities

The commitment was made at the launch of Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (JIIPP) 2021 in New Delhi, launched by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Eng vs Ind third Test | England thrashes India by an innings and 76 runs

With this win, England levelled the five-match series 1-1.