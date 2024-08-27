Haryana Assembly Elections: Jannayak Janta Party and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) announce alliance

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala and Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan announced on August 27 that their parties have formed an alliance for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections. This announcement came while the two were addressing a joint press conference in Delhi regarding the coming Assembly Election of Haryana. Out of the 90 seats, Mr. Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) will contest 70 seats in Haryana while Mr. Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) will be contesting for 20 seats.

Nabanna march: Police use water cannons, tear gas at Howrah Bridge; BJP calls for 12-hr general strike in Bengal on August 27

Amid the ongoing ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ march to the State Secretariat, organised by the student organisation named Paschimbanga Chattro Samaj, the West Bengal police have used water cannons to disperse protesters gathered at Howrah Bridge. The police also said they arrested 94 people. Earlier, a large crowd gathered around College Square in Kolkata as the ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ protest march began on August 27. BJP called for a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal on August 28 to protest against the police action on those who took part in the march to the state secretariat Nabanna.

Rajya Sabha elections: BJP’s Kiran Choudhry, George Kurian elected unopposed

BJP leader Kiran Choudhry was declared elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination ended at 3 pm on August 27. Union minister and BJP nominee George Kurian was also declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in a bypoll from Madhya Pradesh by the returning officer.

PM Modi speaks with Russia’s Putin; addresses recent visit to Ukraine, confirms readiness to attend BRICS Summit in Kazan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27 in a conversation with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin exchanged insights from his recent visit to Ukraine, while reiterating India’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he exchanged perspectives on Russia-Ukraine conflict, with Mr. Putin, while also reaffirming “India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

Two Indian fishermen from Rameswaram missing; 2 others rescued by Sri Lankan Navy near Katchatheevu

An unregistered mechanised boat, which had four fishermen on board from Rameswaram, capsized near Katchatheevu islet, while they were engaged in fishing in the mid-sea in the wee hours of August 27. When a fisherman swam to the shore, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel, who were on foot-patrolling, carried out a search operation saving another fisherman. A search was on to trace two others.

Supreme Court grants bail to K. Kavitha in excise policy cases

The Supreme Court on August 27 granted bail to BRS leader K. Kavitha in both ED and CBI cases linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. Ms. Kavitha shall be released forthwith and appear regularly in the trial court. A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan was hearing Ms. Kavitha’s pleas seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged scam which are being probed by the CBI and the ED respectively.

Delhi excise policy case: Court extends Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody till September 3

A Delhi court on August 27 extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam till September 3. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal’s custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier.

Misleading ads: Supreme Court stays Ayush Ministry’s notification on Drugs, Cosmetic Rules

The Supreme Court on August 27 stayed a notification issued by the Ministry of Ayush, which omitted rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 that prohibits misleading advertisements of Ayurvedic, Siddha, and Unani drugs. A Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta said the notification issued by the ministry was in the teeth of its May 7, 2024 order.

Gujarat rains: Eight killed in rain-related incidents; Narmada river crosses danger mark at Golden bridge in Bharuch, low-lying areas flooded

With the State witnessing heavy rainfall over the past two days, the State government, in an update, said 96 reservoirs were flowing above danger levels, and a high alert was sounded for them. A warning was issued for 19 reservoirs flowing near their danger marks on August 27. The Western Railway has cancelled about 30 trains due to heavy rain. At eight least people have died in rain-related incidents since August 26, the government has said. A total of 23,871 people have shifted from low lying areas to safer places and about 1,700 persons have been rescued or evacuated from flood water, the release said. The State machinery in coordination with the Centre has deployed 14 teams of NDRF and 22 teams of SDRf for rescue efforts. So far, 15 rivers and 21 dams/reservoirs are overflowing across the State, the release said.

Mohanlal steps down as AMMA president, executive committee dissolved amid growing sexual harassment allegations in Malayalam cinema industry

The executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) was on August 27 dissolved amid growing allegations of sexual assault and misbehaviour raised by women against its members. All the 17 members of the committee, including president and senior actor Mohanlal, have submitted their resignation after an emergency online meeting of the actors’ body decided that the committee should be disbanded as allegations of sexual abuse and misbehaviour have been raised against its members, including the office-bearers. The new executive committee was elected in June 2024 and it had a tenure up to 2027.

Supreme Court asks Kerala to clarify the number of witnesses left to be examined in the 2017 actor sexual assault case

The Supreme Court on August 27 asked the State of Kerala to confirm the number of witnesses waiting to be examined in a case of sexual assault of a Malayalam actress inside a moving car in 2017. A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka sought the information from the State while hearing a plea for bail by the main accused, Sunil N.S., who has been in jail for the past seven years.

Supreme Court notice to Gujarat on Sanjiv Bhatt’s plea against conviction in custodial death case

The Supreme Court on August 27 sought the Gujarat government’s response on former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjiv Bhatt’s plea against his conviction in a 1990 custodial death case in which he was sentenced to life imprisonment. “Issue notice returnable in four weeks,” a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Prasanna B Varale said. The court also tagged the appeal with other matters related to the case. Bhatt has moved the top court challenging the Gujarat High Court’s January 9, 2024 order dismissing his appeal. The court also upheld the conviction of Bhatt and co-accused Pravinsinh Zala under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Shivaji statue collapse: Case filed against contractor, structural consultant

A case has been registered against the contractor responsible for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg, which collapsed on August 26 eight months after its unveiling by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following a complaint lodged by the Public Works Department, which alleges poor construction quality, with rusted nuts and bolts discovered in the structure, a case was registered against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil. They were booked under several Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for collusion, fraud and endangering public safety.

Apology over ‘damaging’ statements: Supreme Court says excerpt filed by IMA president illegible, font minuscule

The Supreme Court on August 27 said the Indian Medical Association (IMA) president R V Asokan’s unconditional apology published in a newspaper over his “damaging” statements in an interview to PTI was illegible and the font minuscule. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta directed senior advocate P S Patwalia, appearing for Dr. Asokan, to file physical copies of 20 editions of The Hindu newspaper in which his apology has been published within one week.

Bangladeshi student sent back after ‘love’ emoji on anti-India post

A Bangladeshi student studying at the National Institute of Technology, Silchar in Assam was sent back to her country after she reacted with a ‘love’ emoji to an anti-India post on social media, police said on August 27. Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta claimed that it was “not deportation” but was just sent back in consultation with Bangladesh authorities.

If anything happens to me, Army chief & DG ISI responsible, says Imran Khan

Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 27 reiterated that the Army and the ISI are responsible for his condition and expressed fear for his life. Khan, 71, lodged at the Adiala Jail since last year, also blamed the current dispensation for being averse to criticism, for the deteriorating law-and-order situation across the country, and also for ruining Pakistan’s cricket that is facing repeated defeats. In a post on X from jail, Khan repeated claims about rigged elections and said only a government with a genuine mandate will be able to plan for fundamental reforms.

Five killed in Israeli strike on West Bank camp, says Palestinian Health Ministry

Five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank on August 26 the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement. The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, said four loud explosions were heard after an Israeli drone targeted a house in the camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm. Israel has not immediately commented. Clashes in the occupied West Bank have risen sharply since the start of the Gaza war last year as Israeli forces have stepped up operations against armed militant groups, including Hamas and the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says U.S. pressure on Covid-19 posts was ‘wrong’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes U.S. government pressure on his social media platforms to take down certain Covid-19 content in 2021 was “wrong,” and said he would resist similar attempts in the future, according to a letter submitted to a US congressional committee. In the letter, addressed to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and released by Republicans on the committee, Zuckerberg addressed a number of controversies centered on content moderation on his platforms.

U.N. chief issues ‘SOS’ for Pacific Islands worst hit by warming ocean

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on August 27 ocean temperatures are rising in the Pacific Islands at three times the rate worldwide, and its population was “uniquely exposed” to the impact of rising sea levels. Speaking to reporters in Tonga where the Pacific Islands Forum is being held, Guterres highlighted the findings of a report that showed the South West Pacific was worst hit by sea level rises, in some places by more than double the global average in the past 30 years. “I am in Tonga to issue a global SOS – Save Our Seas – on rising sea levels,” he said.

Zee, Sony amicably settle disputes over their failed merger, withdraw claims

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Sony Pictures Networks India on August 27 said they have settled their disputes related to the failed $10-billion merger and have agreed to withdraw all claims against each other. The settlement stems from a mutual understanding between the companies to independently pursue future growth opportunities with a renewed purpose and focus on the evolving media and entertainment landscape, signifying the definitive conclusion of all disputes, the two companies said in a joint statement.

India squad announced for Women’s T20 World Cup; Harmanpreet to captain team

The big-hitting Harmanpreet Kaur will lead a 15-member Indian squad unveiled on August 27 for the Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE from October 3. Top-order batter Yastika Bhatia and spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil were also included in the squad subject to fitness. Star batter Smriti Mandhana has been named Harmanpreet’s deputy. The ICC event was shifted to the UAE from Bangladesh following unrest in the South Asian nation owing to a students’ protest.

Paralympics: India eye record haul with largest ever contingent in fray at Paris

Battered by life but not beaten by its many challenges, an 84-strong contingent of Indian para-athletes, the largest ever in the country’s history and a heady mix of youth and experience, would be eyeing an unparalleled gold rush when the Paralympic Games begin in Paris on August 28. India won a record 19 medals, including five gold, in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 for a 24th-place finish in the overall rankings. Three years on, the country’s target is more than 25 medals with a double-digit haul in gold.

