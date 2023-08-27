August 27, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

Vedanta wins arbitration against govt in $1.1-billion cost disallowance case

Mining magnate Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd has won an arbitration against a demand for a higher payout from its prolific Rajasthan oil and gas fields after disallowance of ₹9,545 crore ($1.16 billion) in certain costs incurred, the company said. The government has sought additional profit petroleum (or its share from the oil and gas fields) after it reallocated certain costs between the fields in the block and disallowed a portion of the cost incurred on laying a pipeline to evacuate oil produced from the Rajasthan block.

Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written on Delhi Metro property

Ahead of the G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages were found in at least five Delhi Metro stations, officials said on August 27. A senior police officer said unidentified people wrote ‘‘Delhi Banega Khalistan” and “Khalistan Zindabad’‘ on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations. Legal action is being taken, the officer said.

ISRO releases graph of temperature variation on lunar surface measured by Chandrayaan-3’s payload

ISRO on August 27 released a graph of the temperature variation on lunar surface with increase in depth measured by the ChaSTE payload onboard Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander module. According to the space agency, Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) measured the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the south pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the Moon’s surface.

B20 Summit 2023 | Don’t treat countries merely as a market, boost people’s purchasing power: PM Modi to global industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27 cautioned global businesses against treating countries only as a market and urged them to move beyond their focus on bottomlines as a balance between producers and consumers’ interests is vital to sustain a profitable market. Pointing to the “irreversible disruptions in the global supply chain” after the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Modi questioned the efficiency of such supply chains that failed to work when the world required it the most and presented India as a trustworthy solution to such disruptions that the world is dealing with today.

Mann Ki Baat | PM Modi hails Chandrayaan-3 success, congratulates young athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, noting the involvement of women scientists and engineers in the country’s space program. These women “have handled many important responsibilities, from project director to project manager of different systems,” Mr. Modi said. “When everyone’s efforts converged, success was also achieved,” he said on the moon mission. “The success of Chandrayaan has increased manifold the festive atmosphere.”

Yatra in Nuh not allowed, offer prayers at neighbouring temples: Haryana CM

Amid growing tension in Nuh over the proposed Jalabhishek Yatra on August 28, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on August 27 said the people should offer holy water and prayers at Shiv temples in their neighbourhood instead of holding any procession in view of the communal clashes in the district a month ago. Speaking on the sidelines of “Rahagiri” programme to promote non-motorised transport in Panchkula, Mr. Lal said maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the government and it was decided by the administration and the police that people should offer prayers at the temples in their neighbourhood instead of holding a procession.

Bodies of victims of train coach fire taken to Uttar Pradesh

Nine bodies of victims of the fire accident in a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway yard have been taken to Lucknow by air, airport officials said in Chennai on August 27. While five bodies were sent through a direct flight to Lucknow from Chennai, four were dispatched in another flight to the Uttar Pradesh capital city via Bengaluru, they said.

Five MiG-29 jets of IAF participating in mega war game in Egypt

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed five MiG-29 combat jets, six transport aircraft and a group of its special forces personnel at a 21-day multilateral war game in Egypt that began on August 27. The biennial Tri-Services exercise, Bright-Star, is taking place at Cairo (West) Air Base and it is being participated by militaries of the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar besides of the host country and India, officials said.

EFTA looking at reduction in trade barriers on pharma, Swiss chocolate, fish in proposed pact with India

Four-nation bloc EFTA is looking at significant reduction in trade barriers on sectors such as machine tools, advanced chemicals, pharma, chocolates, Norwegian and Icelandic fish in the proposed free trade agreement with India, a Swiss minister said. Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda also said that with India, the EFTA grouping is aiming for an ambitious and comprehensive agreement in trade in goods, services and protection of intellectual property rights.

Wagner boss Prigozhin’s death confirmed by investigators: Moscow

The death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner paramilitary group, following a plane crash on Wednesday has been confirmed by formal genetic analysis, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on August 27. “Molecular-genetic examinations have been completed as part of the investigation into the plane crash in the Tver region,” Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said. “According to their results, the identities of all 10 victims were established, they correspond to the list stated in the flight list,” she added.

Taliban say security forces will stop women from visiting Afghan national park

The Taliban will use security forces to stop women from visiting one of Afghanistan’s most popular national parks, according to information shared by a spokesman for the Vice and Virtue Ministry. The Ministry alleges that women have not been observing the proper way to wear the hijab, or Islamic headscarf, when going to Band-e-Amir in the central Bamiyan province. This comes a week after the Minister, Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, visited the province and told officials and religious clerics that women haven’t been adhering to the correct way of wearing the hijab, asking security personnel to stop women from visiting the tourist hotspot.

U.K. PM Sunak to make whole-life sentences mandatory for heinous murderers

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has unveiled plans for tough new laws which would mean those convicted of heinous murders will face life behind bars for the rest of their lives, with no chance of being considered for parole or early release. The 43-year-old British Indian leader said in a statement on August 26 that “life means life” and judges will be required to hand down mandatory whole-life orders to criminals who commit the most horrific types of murder. The new law will place a legal expectation on judges to hand down whole-life orders, except in extremely limited circumstances.

Three people injured in U.S. military aircraft crash in Australia

Three United States military personnel were taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries, after a U.S. aircraft crashed on a north Australian island Sunday during a multination military exercise, officials said. One of the injured was in a critical condition and other two were in stable conditions, rescue helicopter operator CareFlight said in a statement. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said all three injured are American.

Stock exchanges slap fines on IOC, ONGC, GAIL for failure to meet listing regulations

Stock exchanges have slapped fines on state-owned oil and gas firms including IOC, ONGC and GAIL for their failure to meet listing requirements of having a requisite number of independent directors and women directors. In separate filings, the companies detailed the fines imposed by the BSE and NSE but were quick to point out that appointment of directors was done by the government and they had no role in it. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) was slapped a ₹3.36 lakh fine, while Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) was asked to pay ₹5.36 lakh fine.

Indian women beat Thailand 5-4 in Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

India continued their unbeaten run in the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier after registering a hard-fought 5-4 win over Thailand in their third match of the tournament in Salalah on August 27. For India, skipper Navjot Kaur (1st minute), Monika Dipi Toppo (1st, 7th), Mahima Choudhary (20th) and Ajmina Kujur (30th) were on target. Thailand’s goals were scored by Piresram Anongnat (3rd), Aunjai Natthakarn (10th, 14th) and Suwapat Konthong (19th).

