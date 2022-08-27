The major news headlines of the day and more.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren with Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Rajesh Thakur and UPA MLAs ride a boat at a resort, amid speculation of his disqualification as an MLA, in Khunti district. | Photo Credit: PTI

CWC to meet on Sunday to approve schedule for election of Congress president

Ahead of the CWC meeting, to be held virtually at 3:30 p.m. with Sonia Gandhi presiding over it, party sources had said the process of the election of the president will be delayed by a few weeks, not more than that, and the party should have a full-time president in October.

Jharkhand political crisis | JMM-led UPA MLAs leave Ranchi to a guest house in Khunti

With the political crisis deepening in Jharkhand over suspense on impending Governor’s notice for disqualification of chief minister Hemant Soren in office-of-profit case, the ruling United Progressive Alliance MLAs led by Mr. Soren bussed to move out from Ranchi to Dumargadi guest house of Latratu dam in Khunti district and returned by late evening.

Justice U.U. Lalit sworn in as 49th CJI

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was on Saturday sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India. President Droupadi Murmu administered him the oath during a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. “Congratulations,” President Murmu said after Justice Lalit signed the register of oath following the swearing-in.

Delhi Police denies permission for Munawar Faruqui’s show over ‘communal disharmony’

Joint Commissioner of Police (Licensing) O.P. Mishra told The Hinduthat the show organisers had approached the licensing unit on Thursday to request a permission to hold the show in an auditorium in central district. The permissions are requested through online mode. The unit received a report from the central district police. Mr Mishra said that the show, however, has been cancelled as it will affect the communal harmony of the area.

Sonali Phogat case | Goa police arrest drug peddler, restaurant owner

With the fresh arrests, the number of persons in police custody so far rose to four. The drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, and Edwin Nunes, who owns Curlies restaurant where Phogat had partied before her death, were detained from Anjuna on Saturday morning.

Wrong to blame individuals for electoral loss; targeted vilification of Rahul Gandhi in Ghulam Nabi Azad’s letter: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said the timing of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s letter was “very unfortunate”, when the party is preparing to take on the “misgovernance” of the BJP government and the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister had not fulfilled his responsibility.

Modi government strengthened probe agencies and laws as part of zero tolerance policy on terrorism, says Amit Shah

The BJP-led Union government also strengthened anti-terror laws, shared terrorism-related inputs with state governments irrespective of the party ruling in a state, strengthened anti-terror investigation agencies and increased conviction rate in such crimes, Home Minister Amit Shah added. He was speaking at the inauguration of the office building of the NIA’s Raipur branch in Atal Nagar area of Nava Raipur.

BJP MLAs hold mock Assembly session in Delhi, slam AAP govt over liquor “scam”

The mock assembly session was held at the Ambedkar International Centre during which BJP members wore masks to impersonate Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia and other ruling party MLAs. During the mock session, the MLAs took turn to ask questions and slam the Kejriwal government over the alleged liquor “scam”, which they could not do in the House on Friday. They asked why Kejriwal government withdrew it’s excise policy after a CBI probe was recommended by the LG V.K. Saxena.

Editor, owner of Rajkot newspaper booked for article hinting at removal of Gujarat CM

The news article, with the headline ‘Goodbye Bhupendraji, Welcome Rupala’ was published in the August 22 edition of ‘Saurashtra Headline’, a Rajkot-based eveninger, after which an FIR was lodged against the newspaper’s editor Aniruddh Nakum, who is the author of the article, and the owner, who is his wife, Inspector C.G. Joshi of Rajkot City A-division police station said.

Flood-ravaged Pakistan to deploy Army to assist in rescue and relief work

So far 982 people have been killed due to floods across Pakistan. As many as 45 persons died in the last 24 hours, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. “Another 1,456 persons were hurt, with 113 injuries reported in the last 24 hours,” it said. Interior Minister Sanaullah said the armed forces were being deployed in the wake of the biggest floods in more than a decade. He said the troops have been called in under Article 245 of the Constitution which empowers the government to summon the Army in aid of the civilian administration to deal with an emergency.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, has been controlled by Russian forces since early March. Ukrainian staff continue to operate it and in recent weeks the two sides have traded blame for shelling near the plant. Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom energy agency said Russian troops again shelled the grounds of the plant complex in the last 24 hours. “The damage is currently being ascertained,” Energoatom wrote in a statement on Telegram. Moscow’s defence ministry accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the plant complex three times in the last 24 hours.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warns about Russian, Chinese interest in Arctic

“Beijing and Moscow have also pledged to intensify practical cooperation in the Arctic. This forms part of a deepening strategic partnership that challenges our values and interests,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

China’s July industrial profits down as COVID-19 curbs, heatwaves hit

Profits at China’s industrial firms sank in July, reversing previous gains as fresh COVID-19 curbs dragged down demand and squeezed factory margins, while power shortages due to heatwaves threatened production. Profits at China’s industrial firms fell 1.1% in January-July from a year earlier, wiping out the 1.0% growth logged during the first six months, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.

Asia Cup 2022 | India’s old guard ready with new approach against ‘unfamiliar’ foes Pakistan

While Rohit will be eagar to test his ultra aggressive batting template against the Asian giants, for Kohli it will be the perfect platform to return to form after enduring a tough phase in the last few years. There would be a bigger picture also and that is to set the core combination for the T20 World Cup in Australia in order by the end of this tournament.

Badminton | Satwik-Chirag sign off with a maiden bronze medal at World Championships

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty flattered to deceive as it squandered an opening game advantage to go down 22-20 18-21 16-21 in a pulsating 77-minute clash to bring an end to the Indian challenge at the prestigious tournament.

U.S. Open | Defending champion Emma Raducanu highlights depth of women’s field

Reigning U. S. Open champion Emma Raducanu feels her run to the 2021 Flushing Meadows final along with Canadian Leylah Fernandez made a statement on behalf of the next generation and underlined the depth of women’s tennis. Born a couple of months apart in 2002, teenagers Raducanu and Fernandez rose from obscurity last year at Flushing Meadows to contest the first Grand Slam final between unseeded players.