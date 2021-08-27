Top news of the day: Evacuations resume as Kabul airport blasts death toll crosses 100; Bhavina Patel becomes first Indian Table Tennis player to secure Paralympics medal, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed with new urgency on Friday, a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of people desperately fleeing a Taliban takeover and killed more than 100. The U.S. warned more attacks could come ahead of next week’s end to America’s longest war.

Outfit has built network in Afghanistan and killed hundreds.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India is waiting to see how inclusive will be the next government in Kabul arguing that the situation on the ground is “uncertain”.

The 34-year-old beat her Serbian opponent, world number 5 Borislava Peric Rankovic, 11-5 11-6 11-7 in a quarterfinal match.

Coronavirus | Experts sound out warning ahead of festive season

Surge in cases likely if people are not cautious, they say.

The then Mela officer (medical and health) Dr. Arjun Singh Sengar and officer-in-charge (medical and health) Dr. N.K. Tyagi were suspended on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s orders on August 26 night.

At a time when the Congress is doing firefighting in Chhattisgarh and Punjab over leadership issue, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s health issues could temporarily put off a solution in the third Congress-ruled State that has witnessed similar tension.

Ms. Mayawati also said that she was following the path of her mentor Kanshiram, who had appointed her as his successor only when he was not in the best of health.

Police arrested four of the accused in Belagavi district on August 27. They have been sent to Hindalga jail. A team has been formed to investigate the case and trace Ramappa Vithal Tasali, who is absconding.

The poll rights group said 87.29% of this was received by four national parties — the BJP, the Congress, the TMC and the NCP.

The government has noticed that people have not taken the curfew seriously, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said, advising that people should refrain from unnecessary travel and work from home while abiding by the curfew.

While businesses file GSTR-1 of a particular month by the 11th day of the subsequent month, GSTR-3B, through which businesses pay taxes, is filed in a staggered manner between 20th-24th day of the succeeding month.

When users want to message a special business account, they will be presented with ‘Terms of Service’. If they want to chat with a business account that uses cloud providers, users will have to review and accept the terms.

Eng vs Ind third Test | India loses Rahul at lunch on Day 3, still trails by 320 runs

India will have to bat extremely well to first avoid an innings defeat and then try to save the game.