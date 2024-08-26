Gujarat rains: 3.95 lakh cusecs water discharged into Narmada river, 280 people shifted in Bharuch

As many as 280 people were shifted to safer places from the low-lying area in Gujarat’s Bharuch city after nearly 4 lakh cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water was released into the Narmada river from Sardar Sarovar Dam, officials said on August 26. Following a huge inflow of water from Omkareshwar dam in Madhya Pradesh upstream of Narmada, the Sardar Sarovar’s water storage on August 26 touched a height of 135.20m, just 3.48m less than its full capacity of 138.68m, a release by the State government stated. “With such a huge discharge coupled with incessant rains, the Narmada river is now flowing just below the danger level of 24 feet near Bharuch town, prompting the authorities to shift 280 people living in low-lying areas,” Bharuch collector Tushar Sumera said.

‘Nabanna Abhijan’ is illegal, organisers did not seek permission: Bengal police

Describing the proposed August 27 ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally, in the name of an outfit ‘Chhatra Samaj’ to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a doctor at R G Kar hospital as “illegal”, West Bengal Police on August 26 said they have taken necessary precautionary measures due to concerns about potential law and order issues during the march. Talking to reporters, West Bengal additional director general and inspector-general of police (law and order) Manoj Verma said no individual or organisation has sought permission to hold such a rally to the state secretariat, ‘Nabanna,’ which is a restricted area.

CBI conducts second round of polygraph tests on R.G. Kar hospital ex-principal, others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 26 started a second round of polygraph tests on former R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh and five others as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution. According to an officer, over the last 10 days, Mr. Ghosh provided inconsistent answers during questioning, prompting officers to conduct another round of polygraph tests.

Kolkata rape and murder case: Only 6 fast track courts operational in Bengal, Centre on Mamata’s letter

Lambasting the West Bengal government for its alleged failure to implement crucial safety measures for women and girls, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi has said the State has not taken any step to start the remaining 11 fast-track special courts despite the pendency of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases. In a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Ms. Devi criticized the West Bengal government for failing to implement key emergency helplines such as the Women Helpline (WHL), Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and Child Helpline.

Ministry of Home Affairs announces five new districts in Ladakh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on August 26 said that the central government will create five new districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The new districts are Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang. In the X post, Mr. Shah said “In pursuit of Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji’s vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny.”

J&K Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 44 candidates, trims it to 16 amid internal rumblings

The BJP on August 26 named 16 candidates for the first phase of elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to be held on September 18. The party had earlier released its first list of 44 candidates but put out a revised one a few hours later, withdrawing names for the second and third phases, amid disgruntlement among a section of party cadre over a few names in the original list.

As more women speak up, actors’ body in Malayalam film industry staring at a crisis

An emergency meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) scheduled in Kochi on August 27 has been postponed amidst growing revelations by women about the sexual harassment and misbehaviour they had faced in the past in the Malayalam film industry. The meeting has been postponed citing “inconvenience” of the association president and senior actor Mohanlal who is reportedly in Chennai. The emergency executive meeting was scheduled on Tuesday after actor Siddique, general secretary of the association, had submitted his resignation on August 25 following allegations of sexual assault levelled by actor Revathy Sampath.

BJP expresses disagreement with Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on farmers’ protests

The BJP on August 26 expressed disagreement with its MP Kangana Ranaut’s controversial remarks on the farmers’ protest and said she has been directed to not make such remarks in future. This came after Ranaut stoked a controversy by suggesting that the farmers’ protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in the country if the top leadership was not strong enough. In a video shared by the Mandi MP on X, she alleged that “bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place” during the farmers’ protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Bombay High Court grants interim stay to Pune court order permitting local burger joint to make use of ‘Burger King’ brand name

The Bombay High Court on August 26 put an interim stay on the Pune trial court’s order that permitted the Pune-based burger joint to use the brand name ‘Burger King’ as their trade mark. The U.S.-based food giant, Burger King Corporation had moved the Bombay High Court on August 26, challenging a Pune’s trial-court order. The global fast-food company has approached the High Court to protect its iconic brand name.

Odisha reports bird flu outbreak, over 5,000 chickens culled

More than 5,000 chickens were culled after the H5N1 strain of avian influenza or bird flu was detected in the Pipili area of Odisha’s Puri district, a government official said on Sunday, August 25. After mass deaths of chickens at a poultry farm in Pipili, the State government had sent a veterinary team, which collected samples and sent them for testing, he said. After the samples came back positive, the government started culling chickens in the farm and in the locality on Saturday, august 24, he added.

At least 39 killed in ‘coordinated’ attacks in southwestern Pakistan

Separatist militants killed 39 people in several overnight attacks in southwestern Pakistan, a government official said on August 26. “We have confirmed 39 people killed in several coordinated attacks carried out by the BLA (Baloch Liberation Army) terrorists,” Shahid Rind, a spokesman for the Balochistan provincial government, told AFP. Twenty-three people were fatally shot after being identified and taken from buses, vehicles and trucks in Musakhail, a district in Balochistan province, senior police official Ayub Achakzai said. The attackers burned at least 10 vehicles before fleeing.

Ukraine’s president says Russian overnight attack involved over 100 missiles and about 100 drones, at least three killed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on August 26 condemned Russia’s overnight and early morning barrage on his country as “vile” and said it involved over 100 missiles of various types and about 100 “Shahed” drones. Ukraine’s leader said there were deaths and dozens of injuries and that the attack caused a lot of damage to Ukraine’s energy sector. “Like most previous Russian strikes, this one was just as vile, targeting critical civilian infrastructure. Most of our regions — from the Kharkiv region and Kyiv to Odesa and our western regions,” Mr. Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine drone attack on Russia’s Saratov damages homes, injures one, Governor says

A woman was wounded and homes damaged in two key cities of Russia’s Saratov region as a result of Ukraine’s drone attack on August 26, the Governor of the region southeast of Moscow said. A residential complex in the city of Saratov was damaged by falling debris from drones destroyed by Russia’s air defence systems, regional Governor Roman Basurgin said on the Telegram messaging app.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire, hostage talks to continue after weekend meetings fail to resolve gaps

A round of high-level talks in Cairo meant to bring about a ceasefire and hostage deal to at least temporarily end the 10-month Israel-Hamas war in Gaza ended August 25 without a final agreement, a U.S. official said. But talks will continue at lower levels in the coming days in an effort to bridge remaining gaps. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the talks, said lower level “working teams” will remain in Cairo to meet with mediators the United States, Qatar, and Egypt in hopes to addressing remaining disagreements. The official called the recent conversations, which began Thursday in Cairo and continued through Sunday, as “constructive” and said all parties were working to “reach a final and implementable agreement.”

Australia gives millions of workers ‘right to disconnect’

Australia gave millions of workers the legal right to “disconnect” on August 26, allowing them to ignore unreasonable out-of-hours contact from employers, to the distress of big industry. People can now “refuse to monitor, read, or respond to” their employers’ attempts to contact them outside work hours - unless that refusal is deemed “unreasonable”. The law is similar to those of some European and Latin American countries. Unions welcomed the legislation, saying it gave workers a way to reclaim a work-life balance.

West Indies wins second T20I to secure a series victory after South Africa stumbles in run chase

West Indies smashed 13 sixes in its innings to beat South Africa by 30 runs and secure the Twenty20 international series with a game to spare. West Indies scored 179-6 after being asked to bat first in the second T20, accelerating from 111-4 after 14 overs. Shai Hope hit a 22-ball 41 with two fours and four sixes. Captain Rovman Powell contributed 35 runs, also in 22 balls, with three sixes.